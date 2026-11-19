Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Toss Prediction (SS-W vs PS-W)

T20 · 30th Match · Womens Big Bash League 2026 · North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Toss 09:30 IST (expected) Sat 21 Nov · Match 10:00 IST · 15:30 local

Our toss call Bowl first 54% We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 54%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this tournament This tournament 19 of 27 bowl

Sydney Sixers Women 2 of 3 bat

North Sydney Oval 2 of 3 bowl

What we know about this toss What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates. This tournament 19 of 27 bowl Bowl Bowl Bat Bowl Bowl The latest 12 of the 27 tosses in this tournament In this tournament, 19 of the 27 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 19 November 2026. Sydney Thunder Women bowled

Hobart Hurricanes Women bowled

Adelaide Strikers Women batted

Sydney Thunder Women bowled

Melbourne Renegades Women bowled

Adelaide Strikers Women batted

Brisbane Heat Women bowled

Sydney Sixers Women batted

Melbourne Stars Women batted

Sydney Thunder Women batted

Adelaide Strikers Women bowled

Melbourne Stars Women batted Sydney Sixers Women 2 of 3 bat Bat Bat Bowl Sydney Sixers Women's 3 toss wins in this tournament In this tournament, Sydney Sixers Women chose to bat in 2 of their 3 toss wins. On 12 November 2026 they batted. batted

batted

bowled North Sydney Oval 2 of 3 bowl Bowl Bat Bowl All 3 tosses at North Sydney Oval in this tournament At North Sydney Oval in this tournament, 2 of the 3 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 15 November 2026. Chasing sides won 2 of the 3 decided games. Melbourne Renegades Women bowled, Melbourne Renegades Women won

Melbourne Stars Women batted, Perth Scorchers Women won

Sydney Thunder Women bowled, Sydney Sixers Women won Ground North Sydney Oval Start Afternoon start, 21 November, 10:00 IST / 15:30 local Forecast 25°C · humidity 69% · partly cloudy · windy Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 19 November, 17:39 IST.

What the toss does to the odds Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win. Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop. Sydney Sixers Women Market odds, checked 19:40 IST After the toss, 09:30 IST 1.75 1.65 1.70 1.75 1.80 1.85 Thu 14:45 now 1.82 1.68 Odds now 1.75 · 54% to win

Wins toss, bowls first 1.68 · 56% to win

Loses toss, bats first 1.82 · 52% to win Bet at 1.78 → Perth Scorchers Women Market odds, checked 19:40 IST After the toss, 09:30 IST 2.07 1.90 2.00 2.10 2.20 Thu 14:45 now 2.18 1.97 Odds now 2.07 · 46% to win

Wins toss, bowls first 1.97 · 48% to win

Loses toss, bats first 2.18 · 44% to win Bet at 2.07 →

How we made this Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women toss prediction We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions. Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how we predict toss decisions.

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SS-W vs PS-W toss prediction FAQ Who will win the SS-W vs PS-W toss? ⌄ Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 54%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 09:30 IST on 21 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. What will the toss winner choose in SS-W vs PS-W? ⌄ We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 54%. In this tournament, Sydney Sixers Women chose to bat in 2 of their 3 toss wins. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. What time is the SS-W vs PS-W toss? ⌄ The toss is expected at 09:30 IST on 21 November, 30 minutes before the 10:00 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong. What did toss winners choose at North Sydney Oval, Sydney? ⌄ At North Sydney Oval in this tournament, 2 of the 3 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 15 November 2026. Chasing sides won 2 of the 3 decided games. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.