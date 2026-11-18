T20 · 21st Match, Super Six (A2 v B2) · ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy, 2026 · Karwan Cricket Ground

We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 51%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

At Karwan Cricket Ground in this tournament, 5 of the 10 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 18 November 2026. Chasing sides won 5 of the 10 decided games.

All 10 tosses at Karwan Cricket Ground in this tournament

In this tournament, 11 of the 20 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 18 November 2026.

The latest 12 of the 20 tosses in this tournament

What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.

Our call: the toss winner bats first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.

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How we made this Scotland Women vs Netherlands Women toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how we forecast the toss decision.