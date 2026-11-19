Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Toss Prediction (HH-W vs ST-W)

T20 · 29th Match · Womens Big Bash League 2026 · Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Toss 06:00 IST (expected) Sat 21 Nov · Match 06:30 IST · 12:00 local

Our toss call Bowl first 82% We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 82%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this tournament This tournament 19 of 27 bowl

Hobart Hurricanes Women 3 of 3 bowl

Sydney Thunder Women 5 of 6 bowl

What we know about this toss What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates. This tournament 19 of 27 bowl Bowl Bowl Bat Bowl Bowl The latest 12 of the 27 tosses in this tournament In this tournament, 19 of the 27 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 19 November 2026. Sydney Thunder Women bowled

Hobart Hurricanes Women bowled

Adelaide Strikers Women batted

Sydney Thunder Women bowled

Melbourne Renegades Women bowled

Adelaide Strikers Women batted

Brisbane Heat Women bowled

Sydney Sixers Women batted

Melbourne Stars Women batted

Sydney Thunder Women batted

Adelaide Strikers Women bowled

Melbourne Stars Women batted Hobart Hurricanes Women 3 of 3 bowl Bowl Bowl Bowl Hobart Hurricanes Women's 3 toss wins in this tournament In this tournament, Hobart Hurricanes Women chose to bowl in 3 of their 3 toss wins. On 19 November 2026 they bowled. bowled

bowled

bowled Sydney Thunder Women 5 of 6 bowl Bowl Bowl Bat Bowl Bowl Sydney Thunder Women's 6 toss wins in this tournament In this tournament, Sydney Thunder Women chose to bowl in 5 of their 6 toss wins. On 19 November 2026 they bowled. bowled

bowled

batted

bowled

bowled

bowled Bellerive Oval 3 of 3 bowl Bowl Bowl Bowl All 3 tosses at Bellerive Oval in this tournament At Bellerive Oval in this tournament, 3 of the 3 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 14 November 2026. Chasing sides won 3 of the 3 decided games. Brisbane Heat Women bowled, Brisbane Heat Women won

Adelaide Strikers Women bowled, Adelaide Strikers Women won

Melbourne Renegades Women bowled, Melbourne Renegades Women won Ground Bellerive Oval, Hobart Start Daytime start, 21 November, 06:30 IST / 12:00 local Forecast 26°C · humidity 49% · clear skies · showers Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 19 November, 17:39 IST.

What the toss does to the odds Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win. Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop. Hobart Hurricanes Women Market odds, checked 19:55 IST After the toss, 06:00 IST 2.45 2.20 2.40 2.60 2.80 Thu 17:35 now 2.59 2.32 Odds now 2.45 · 39% to win

Wins toss, bowls first 2.32 · 42% to win

Loses toss, bats first 2.59 · 37% to win Bet at 2.54 → Sydney Thunder Women Market odds, checked 19:55 IST After the toss, 06:00 IST 1.59 1.50 1.55 1.60 1.70 Thu 17:35 now 1.65 1.54 Odds now 1.59 · 61% to win

Wins toss, bowls first 1.54 · 63% to win

Loses toss, bats first 1.65 · 58% to win Bet at 1.59 →

How we made this Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women toss prediction We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions. Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss tracking approach.

Play in Telegram (opens a new tab) Call this match. Take on our AI.

HH-W vs ST-W toss prediction FAQ Who will win the HH-W vs ST-W toss? ⌄ Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 82%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 06:00 IST on 21 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. What will the toss winner choose in HH-W vs ST-W? ⌄ We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 82%. In this tournament, Hobart Hurricanes Women chose to bowl in 3 of their 3 toss wins. In this tournament, Sydney Thunder Women chose to bowl in 5 of their 6 toss wins. What time is the HH-W vs ST-W toss? ⌄ The toss is expected at 06:00 IST on 21 November, 30 minutes before the 06:30 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong. What did toss winners choose at Bellerive Oval, Hobart? ⌄ At Bellerive Oval in this tournament, 3 of the 3 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 14 November 2026. Chasing sides won 3 of the 3 decided games. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.