Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Toss Prediction (HH-W vs ST-W)
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 82%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.
What toss winners chose in this tournament
- This tournament19 of 27 bowl
- Hobart Hurricanes Women3 of 3 bowl
- Sydney Thunder Women5 of 6 bowl
What we know about this toss
What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.
This tournament19 of 27 bowl The latest 12 of the 27 tosses in this tournament
In this tournament, 19 of the 27 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 19 November 2026.
- 19 November 2026Sydney Thunder Women bowled
- 19 November 2026Hobart Hurricanes Women bowled
- 17 November 2026Adelaide Strikers Women batted
- 16 November 2026Sydney Thunder Women bowled
- 15 November 2026Melbourne Renegades Women bowled
- 14 November 2026Adelaide Strikers Women batted
- 14 November 2026Brisbane Heat Women bowled
- 12 November 2026Sydney Sixers Women batted
- 12 November 2026Melbourne Stars Women batted
- 11 November 2026Sydney Thunder Women batted
- 10 November 2026Adelaide Strikers Women bowled
- 8 November 2026Melbourne Stars Women batted
Hobart Hurricanes Women3 of 3 bowl Hobart Hurricanes Women's 3 toss wins in this tournament
In this tournament, Hobart Hurricanes Women chose to bowl in 3 of their 3 toss wins. On 19 November 2026 they bowled.
- 19 November 2026bowled
- 1 November 2026bowled
- 29 October 2026bowled
Sydney Thunder Women5 of 6 bowl Sydney Thunder Women's 6 toss wins in this tournament
In this tournament, Sydney Thunder Women chose to bowl in 5 of their 6 toss wins. On 19 November 2026 they bowled.
- 19 November 2026bowled
- 16 November 2026bowled
- 11 November 2026batted
- 8 November 2026bowled
- 5 November 2026bowled
- 29 October 2026bowled
Bellerive Oval3 of 3 bowl All 3 tosses at Bellerive Oval in this tournament
At Bellerive Oval in this tournament, 3 of the 3 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 14 November 2026. Chasing sides won 3 of the 3 decided games.
- 14 November 2026Brisbane Heat Women bowled, Brisbane Heat Women won
- 10 November 2026Adelaide Strikers Women bowled, Adelaide Strikers Women won
- 4 November 2026Melbourne Renegades Women bowled, Melbourne Renegades Women won
- Ground
- Bellerive Oval, Hobart
- Start
- Daytime start, 21 November, 06:30 IST / 12:00 local
- Forecast
- 26°C · humidity 49% · clear skies · showersWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 19 November, 17:39 IST.
What the toss does to the odds
Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.
Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop.
Hobart Hurricanes Women
- Odds now2.45 · 39% to win
- Wins toss, bowls first2.32 · 42% to win
- Loses toss, bats first2.59 · 37% to win
Sydney Thunder Women
- Odds now1.59 · 61% to win
- Wins toss, bowls first1.54 · 63% to win
- Loses toss, bats first1.65 · 58% to win
Best odds · match winner
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How we made this Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women toss prediction
We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.
Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss tracking approach.
Call this match. Take on our AI.
HH-W vs ST-W toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the HH-W vs ST-W toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 82%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 06:00 IST on 21 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What will the toss winner choose in HH-W vs ST-W?
We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 82%. In this tournament, Hobart Hurricanes Women chose to bowl in 3 of their 3 toss wins. In this tournament, Sydney Thunder Women chose to bowl in 5 of their 6 toss wins.
What time is the HH-W vs ST-W toss?
The toss is expected at 06:00 IST on 21 November, 30 minutes before the 06:30 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
What did toss winners choose at Bellerive Oval, Hobart?
At Bellerive Oval in this tournament, 3 of the 3 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 14 November 2026. Chasing sides won 3 of the 3 decided games. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
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