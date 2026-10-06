Australia Champions vs Bangladesh Champions Toss Prediction (AUSCH vs BANCH)
Wednesday, 7 October 2026 · 17:00 IST · Sharjah Cricket Stadium · WCL
Toss prediction page launched 6 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Australia Champions vs Bangladesh Champions match preview.
What will the toss winner choose?
Toss has not yet happened. The result below will be logged automatically once the toss is published.
What we looked at
- Captains bowl first here. 66 of 87 toss winners have fielded at Sharjah Cricket Stadium since 2013 (76%).(points to bowling first)
- No dew. Afternoon start (15:30 local): conditions hold for both innings.(points to batting first)
- Forecast: 38°C · humidity 47% · clear skies.(points neither way)
- Chasing wins here. 51 of 84 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (60.7%).(points to bowling first)
- Our call: bowl first — 58%. Weighs this ground's toss record, the start time and this tournament's tosses so far. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)
Cyan dots point to bowling first, amber to batting first, grey to neither.
Last 10 tosses at Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2025-09-30
|West Indies
|Field
|West Indies
|Yes
|2025-09-29
|Nepal
|Bat
|Nepal
|No
|2025-09-27
|West Indies
|Field
|Nepal
|No
|2025-09-04
|Pakistan
|Bat
|Pakistan
|No
|2025-08-30
|Pakistan
|Bat
|Pakistan
|No
|2025-05-21
|United Arab Emirates
|Field
|United Arab Emirates
|Yes
|2025-05-19
|United Arab Emirates
|Field
|United Arab Emirates
|Yes
|2025-05-17
|United Arab Emirates
|Field
|Bangladesh
|No
|2022-09-02
|Hong Kong
|Field
|Pakistan
|No
|2021-11-07
|Pakistan
|Bat
|Pakistan
|No
Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.
Does the toss matter at Sharjah Cricket Stadium?
In 84 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 51 (60.7%).
Start: 11:30 UTC · 15:30 local time (afternoon match).
Forecast at the start: 38°C · humidity 47% · clear skies
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-06 12:07 UTC.
🪙 The toss market
The toss is priced as what it is — a coin. Both sides trade at effectively even money (1.92–1.95): a 50/50 event with margin on top, no value by construction. The bettable question is what follows — bat or bowl first, and how each branch reprices the match at this ground.
Prices refresh every few minutes · 18+ · bet responsibly
How we made this Australia Champions vs Bangladesh Champions toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our pre-toss call was made in the article body before the toss happened. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see the field-first scoring method.
Full match prediction
Beyond the toss, we publish a complete probability model for AUSCH vs BANCH: win probability, fair odds, key matchups, and a scenario map.Read full Australia Champions vs Bangladesh Champions prediction →
AUSCH vs BANCH toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the AUSCH vs BANCH toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in AUSCH vs BANCH?
Our model predicts the toss winner will choose to field first at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The call comes from our published Australia Champions vs Bangladesh Champions match analysis.
How does the toss affect the AUSCH vs BANCH match odds?
Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
Where to bet on today's matches
- Best cricket betting apps in India: 10 apps rated, with the Android APK steps and the iPhone route
- Dafabet App: the Android APK in 5 steps
- UPI betting sites: which bookmakers take UPI, Paytm and PhonePe
More toss predictions
- ZIM-W vs WI-W toss prediction Wednesday, 7 October 2026 · ZIM-W vs WI-W
- KNG vs KZNIN toss prediction Wednesday, 7 October 2026 · CSA Pro20
- WP vs ESTORM toss prediction Tuesday, 6 October 2026 · CSA Pro20
- IND vs WI toss prediction Tuesday, 6 October 2026 · T20I · Toss: India
- INDA vs AUSA toss prediction Tuesday, 6 October 2026 · INDA vs AUSA · Toss: Australia A
- BANCH vs ENGCH toss prediction Monday, 5 October 2026 · WCL · Toss: England Champions
More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →