Toss predictions
AUSCH v BANCH Bowl first 58% 7/10 17:00 IST ENGCH v WICH Bowl first 72% 7/10 21:00 IST TTN v SAEP Bowl first 54% 7/10 21:30 IST BTN v MGL Bowl first 59% 8/10 06:45 IST SAU v SIN Bowl first 51% 8/10 11:30 IST BHR v KUW Bowl first 68% 9/10 06:45 IST CHN v HK Bowl first 57% 9/10 11:30 IST
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Garden Route Badgers vs Lions Toss Prediction (SWD vs LIO)

Lions logo

Wednesday, 7 October 2026 · 16:30 IST · Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn · CSA Pro20

Toss prediction page launched 7 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Garden Route Badgers vs Lions match preview.

What will the toss winner choose?

Toss has not yet happened. The result below will be logged automatically once the toss is published.

Our predicted decision
bat first
From our match preview: "The Lions are 75.1% whichever side bats first, and we expect the toss winner to bat."
Our toss call
52% bat-first · weighs the start time and this tournament's tosses so far
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What we looked at

Bowl first 48% Bat first 52%
  • No dew. Daytime start (13:00 local): conditions hold for both innings.(points to batting first)
  • Forecast: 21°C · humidity 25% · clear skies.(points neither way)
  • Our call: bat first — 52%. Weighs the start time and this tournament's tosses so far. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to batting first)

Cyan dots point to bowling first, amber to batting first, grey to neither.

Start time and conditions at Recreation Ground

Start: 11:00 UTC · 13:00 local time (day match).

Forecast at the start: 21°C · humidity 25% · clear skies

Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-07 06:07 UTC.

🪙 The toss market

The toss is priced as what it is — a coin. Both sides trade at effectively even money (1.92–1.95): a 50/50 event with margin on top, no value by construction. The bettable question is what follows — bat or bowl first, and how each branch reprices the match at this ground.

Back a team · DafaBet odds
Garden Route Badgers @3.85 Lions @1.26

Prices refresh every few minutes · 18+ · bet responsibly

How we made this Garden Route Badgers vs Lions toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our pre-toss call was made in the article body before the toss happened. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss decision framework.

Full match prediction

Beyond the toss, we publish a complete probability model for SWD vs LIO: win probability, fair odds, key matchups, and a scenario map.

Read full Garden Route Badgers vs Lions prediction →

SWD vs LIO toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the SWD vs LIO toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in SWD vs LIO?

Our model predicts the toss winner will choose to bat first at Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn. The call comes from our published Garden Route Badgers vs Lions match analysis.

How does the toss affect the SWD vs LIO match odds?

Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

Where to bet on today's matches

More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →