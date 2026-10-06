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Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women Toss Prediction (ZIM-W vs WI-W)

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Wednesday, 7 October 2026 · 15:30 IST · Takashinga Sports Club · ZIM-W vs WI-W

Toss prediction page launched 6 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women match preview.

What will the toss winner choose?

Toss has not yet happened. The result below will be logged automatically once the toss is published.

Our predicted decision
field first
From our match preview: "The toss is the angle for this one: we expect the toss winner to field first."
Our toss call
57% field-first · weighs Takashinga Sports Club's record (6 tosses, captains chose to field 16.7%), both sides' toss habits, the start time and this tournament's tosses so far
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What we looked at

Bowl first 57% Bat first 43%
  • Captains bat first here. 5 of 6 toss winners have batted at Takashinga Sports Club in 2019–2021 (83%).(points to batting first)
  • Both sides like to bowl first. Zimbabwe Women have fielded in 7 of their last 10 tosses won; West Indies Women have fielded in 7 of their last 10 tosses won.(points to bowling first)
  • No dew. Daytime start (12:00 local): conditions hold for both innings.(points to batting first)
  • Batting first wins here. Only 2 of 6 chasing sides have won (33.3%).(points to batting first)
  • Our call: bowl first — 57%. Weighs this ground's toss record, both sides' toss habits, the start time and this tournament's tosses so far. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)

Cyan dots point to bowling first, amber to batting first, grey to neither.

Last 6 tosses at Takashinga Sports Club

DateToss winnerChoseMatch winnerChased?
2021-08-30ThailandBatThailandNo
2021-08-28ThailandBatThailandNo
2021-08-27ZimbabweFieldZimbabweYes
2019-05-11TanzaniaBatTanzaniaNo
2019-05-08Sierra LeoneBatNamibiaYes
2019-05-06ZimbabweBatZimbabweNo

Women's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.

Does the toss matter at Takashinga Sports Club?

In 6 decided women's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 2 (33.3%).

Start: 10:00 UTC · 12:00 local time (day match).

🪙 The toss market

The toss is priced as what it is — a coin. Both sides trade at effectively even money (1.92–1.95): a 50/50 event with margin on top, no value by construction. The bettable question is what follows — bat or bowl first, and how each branch reprices the match at this ground.

Back a team · DafaBet odds
Zimbabwe Women @7.30 West Indies Women @1.06

Prices refresh every few minutes · 18+ · bet responsibly

How we made this Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our pre-toss call was made in the article body before the toss happened. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss prediction model.

Full match prediction

Beyond the toss, we publish a complete probability model for ZIM-W vs WI-W: win probability, fair odds, key matchups, and a scenario map.

Read full Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women prediction →

ZIM-W vs WI-W toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the ZIM-W vs WI-W toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in ZIM-W vs WI-W?

Our model predicts the toss winner will choose to field first at Takashinga Sports Club. The call comes from our published Zimbabwe Women vs West Indies Women match analysis.

How does the toss affect the ZIM-W vs WI-W match odds?

Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

Where to bet on today's matches

More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Full prediction archive →