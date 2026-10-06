Australia Champions are clear favourites in Sharjah.

Our AI model predicts Australia Champions to beat Bangladesh Champions with an 85% win probability at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday 7 October 2026 (5:00 pm IST, 11:30 UTC). Each side has one completed game in the World Championship of Legends 2026 and lost it, and each had a scheduled match against Pakistan Champions that did not go ahead.

What Australia Champions take from their 46-run loss to India Champions

Australia Champions opened their tournament against India Champions at this ground on 3 October 2026. They won the toss and chose to bowl, India Champions made 196 for 7 in their 20 overs, and Australia Champions were bowled out for 150 in 16.2 overs to lose by 46 runs.

Two batters still scored quickly. D'Arcy Short made 65 off 28 balls and Joe Burns made 45 in that run chase, and Usman Khawaja is also in the squad.

With the ball, Ben Laughlin took 2 for 20 in three overs and Fawad Ahmed took 2 for 31 in three overs against India Champions. Australia Champions' next fixture, a 5 October 2026 meeting with Pakistan Champions, did not go ahead after Pakistan Champions withdrew from the tournament.

Can Bangladesh Champions build on 164 for 9 against England Champions?

Bangladesh Champions joined the World Championship of Legends for the 2026 season. Their opening fixture, against Pakistan Champions on 3 October 2026, did not go ahead, so their first completed game came against England Champions two days later.

England Champions won the toss and chose to bowl in that 5 October game. Bangladesh Champions made 164 for 9 in their 20 overs, with Rony Talukdar making 44 off 37 balls and Abu Jayed adding 31 not out off 16 balls.

England Champions reached 166 for 3 in 16.1 overs to win by 7 wickets. Mahmudullah Riyad, Imrul Kayes and Fazle Mahmud are all in the Bangladesh Champions squad for this match.

Key Matchups: Short and Burns against Bangladesh Champions' bowlers

D'Arcy Short vs Bangladesh Champions' attack: D'Arcy Short made 65 off 28 balls in the 3 October 2026 game against India Champions. An early wicket is Bangladesh Champions' best way to slow Australia Champions down.

Joe Burns vs Bangladesh Champions' bowlers: Joe Burns made 45 in the same game against India Champions, so Bangladesh Champions have more than one batter to plan for.

Rony Talukdar vs Ben Laughlin and Fawad Ahmed: Rony Talukdar made 44 off 37 balls against England Champions on 5 October 2026. Ben Laughlin took 2 for 20 and Fawad Ahmed took 2 for 31 in that 3 October 2026 game against India Champions, so Bangladesh Champions' batters face two bowlers who already have wickets at this ground.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Australia Champions and Bangladesh Champions meet for the first time in the World Championship of Legends on 7 October 2026. Bangladesh Champions joined for the 2026 season and did not take part in the 2024 or 2025 editions, so there is no previous result between these sides in the competition.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah staged both teams' opening completed games of this tournament, Australia Champions' on 3 October 2026 and Bangladesh Champions' on 5 October 2026. Pitch: India Champions made 196 for 7 batting first here on 3 October 2026, and South Africa Champions made 242 for 5 batting first against West Indies Champions the next day, winning by 97 runs. England Champions made 192 for 4 batting first to beat India Champions by 21 runs on 4 October 2026, then reached 166 for 3 chasing against Bangladesh Champions a day later.

India Champions made 196 for 7 batting first here on 3 October 2026, and South Africa Champions made 242 for 5 batting first against West Indies Champions the next day, winning by 97 runs. England Champions made 192 for 4 batting first to beat India Champions by 21 runs on 4 October 2026, then reached 166 for 3 chasing against Bangladesh Champions a day later. Start: 5:00 pm IST (11:30 UTC).

5:00 pm IST (11:30 UTC). Toss: Toss call: Field first — Australia Champions (3 October 2026), India Champions (4 October 2026) and England Champions (5 October 2026) all chose to bowl after winning the toss here, and we expect the toss winner to do the same. See our AUSCH vs BANCH toss call, locked in before the coin lands.

Match Analysis: where Australia Champions can win it

The game is likely to turn on Australia Champions' batting. D'Arcy Short and Joe Burns both scored quickly against India Champions, yet Australia Champions were all out in 16.2 overs and lost that game by 46 runs, so batting deep into the innings is the clearest route to a win.

Bangladesh Champions need a bigger total than the 164 for 9 they made against England Champions, or early wickets with the ball. England Champions reached 166 for 3 in 16.1 overs against them, and Australia Champions' bowlers already have wickets at this ground through Ben Laughlin and Fawad Ahmed.

Australia Champions vs Bangladesh Champions prediction: Australia Champions to win

Our AI model predicts Australia Champions to win with an 85.4% chance, against 14.6% for Bangladesh Champions. Both sides lost their only completed game so far, and Australia Champions are the clear favourites with our model and with the market.

The price on Australia Champions is fair rather than generous, so the toss is the sharper angle: our call is field first, and the scenario map shows Australia Champions holding the same chance whichever side bats first.

📊 Odds & Betting Value Team Our Model Market Implied Odds Fair Odds Australia Champions 85.4% 85.4% 1.15 1.17 Bangladesh Champions 14.6% 14.6% 5.50 6.85 Efficiently priced. Australia Champions at 1.15 sit just under our fair odds of 1.17, and Bangladesh Champions at 5.50 sit under 6.85, so the match-winner market has this about right. The toss is the sharper angle: our call is field first. Odds captured on 6 October 2026. Where the books sit: once the margin is removed, the available odds and our model agree that Australia Champions are strong favourites.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will win Australia Champions vs Bangladesh Champions in the World Championship of Legends 2026?

Our AI model predicts Australia Champions to beat Bangladesh Champions with an 85.4% win probability at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on 7 October 2026. Australia Champions lost to India Champions by 46 runs and Bangladesh Champions lost to England Champions by 7 wickets in their only completed games before this one.

What is the toss prediction for Australia Champions vs Bangladesh Champions?

Our toss call for Australia Champions against Bangladesh Champions on 7 October 2026 is field first. At Sharjah Cricket Stadium in this tournament, Australia Champions (3 October 2026), India Champions (4 October 2026) and England Champions (5 October 2026) all chose to bowl after winning the toss.

What are the odds for Australia Champions vs Bangladesh Champions?

The odds for Australia Champions against Bangladesh Champions are 1.15 for Australia Champions and 5.50 for Bangladesh Champions. Our fair odds are 1.17 and 6.85, so the match-winner market is efficiently priced and the toss is the better angle.

Have Australia Champions and Bangladesh Champions played each other before?

No. Australia Champions and Bangladesh Champions meet for the first time in the World Championship of Legends on 7 October 2026, because Bangladesh Champions did not take part in the 2024 or 2025 editions.

Why have Australia Champions and Bangladesh Champions played only one game each?

Both sides had a scheduled match against Pakistan Champions that did not go ahead after Pakistan Champions withdrew from the World Championship of Legends 2026: Bangladesh Champions were due to play them on 3 October 2026 and Australia Champions on 5 October 2026.

What time does Australia Champions vs Bangladesh Champions start?

Australia Champions against Bangladesh Champions starts at 5:00 pm IST (11:30 UTC) on 7 October 2026 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.