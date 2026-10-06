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England Champions vs West Indies Champions Toss Prediction (ENGCH vs WICH) Wednesday, 7 October 2026 · 21:00 IST · Sharjah Cricket Stadium · WCL Last updated: 6 October 2026 Toss prediction page launched 6 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our England Champions vs West Indies Champions match preview.

What will the toss winner choose? Toss has not yet happened. The result below will be logged automatically once the toss is published. Our predicted decision field first From our match preview: "We expect the toss winner to field first when England Champions meet West Indies Champions in Sharjah (7 October 2026)." Our toss call 72% field-first · weighs Sharjah Cricket Stadium's record (87 tosses, captains chose to field 75.9%), the start time and this tournament's tosses so far 🎮 Can you beat our AI? Call this match in Telegram

What we looked at Bowl first 72% Bat first 28% Captains bowl first here. 66 of 87 toss winners have fielded at Sharjah Cricket Stadium since 2013 (76%). (points to bowling first)

No dew expected. Evening start (19:30 local) in dry air (40% humidity): conditions hold for both innings. (points neither way)

Forecast: 36°C · humidity 40% · clear skies. (points neither way)

Chasing wins here. 51 of 84 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (60.7%). (points to bowling first)

Our call: bowl first — 72%. Weighs this ground's toss record, the start time and this tournament's tosses so far. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to bowling first) Cyan dots point to bowling first, amber to batting first, grey to neither.

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Last 10 tosses at Sharjah Cricket Stadium Date Toss winner Chose Match winner Chased? 2025-09-30 West Indies Field West Indies Yes 2025-09-29 Nepal Bat Nepal No 2025-09-27 West Indies Field Nepal No 2025-09-04 Pakistan Bat Pakistan No 2025-08-30 Pakistan Bat Pakistan No 2025-05-21 United Arab Emirates Field United Arab Emirates Yes 2025-05-19 United Arab Emirates Field United Arab Emirates Yes 2025-05-17 United Arab Emirates Field Bangladesh No 2022-09-02 Hong Kong Field Pakistan No 2021-11-07 Pakistan Bat Pakistan No Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.

Does the toss matter at Sharjah Cricket Stadium? In 84 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 51 (60.7%). Start: 15:30 UTC · 19:30 local time (evening match). Forecast at the start: 36°C · humidity 40% · clear skies Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-06 21:07 UTC.

🪙 The toss market The toss is priced as what it is — a coin. Both sides trade at effectively even money (1.92–1.95): a 50/50 event with margin on top, no value by construction. The bettable question is what follows — bat or bowl first, and how each branch reprices the match at this ground.

How we made this England Champions vs West Indies Champions toss prediction We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our pre-toss call was made in the article body before the toss happened. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision. For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see how we read captain decisions.

Full match prediction Beyond the toss, we publish a complete probability model for ENGCH vs WICH: win probability, fair odds, key matchups, and a scenario map. Read full England Champions vs West Indies Champions prediction →

ENGCH vs WICH toss prediction FAQ Who will win the ENGCH vs WICH toss? No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers. What will the toss winner choose in ENGCH vs WICH? Our model predicts the toss winner will choose to field first at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The call comes from our published England Champions vs West Indies Champions match analysis. How does the toss affect the ENGCH vs WICH match odds? Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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