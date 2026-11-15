Toss predictions
UT v YL Bowl first 88% 15/11 21:30 IST HP v AND Bowl first 89% 16/11 09:00 IST KAR v UP Bowl first 80% 16/11 11:00 IST MP v ASM Bowl first 79% 16/11 11:00 IST UTK v GOA Bowl first 80% 16/11 11:00 IST JK v TN Bowl first 83% 16/11 11:00 IST TRP v PUD Bowl first 56% 16/11 13:30 IST ST-W v MS-W Bowl first 72% 16/11 13:40 IST BEN v CDG Bowl first 85% 16/11 16:30 IST DEL v PUN Bowl first 65% 16/11 16:30 IST KER v MAH Bowl first 53% 16/11 16:30 IST CHH v HYD Bowl first 59% 16/11 16:30 IST

Bangladesh Women vs Netherlands Women Toss Prediction (BAN-W vs NED-W)

T20 · 13th Match, Group B · ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy, 2026 · Karwan Cricket Ground
Toss 10:00 IST (expected)
Mon 16 Nov · Match 10:30 IST · 09:00 local
Toss in 13 h 58 min
Our toss call
Bat first 53%

We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 53%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this tournament

  • This tournament7 of 12 bowl
  • Karwan Cricket Ground3 of 6 bowl

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 546 of 844 right →
Bangladesh Women vs Netherlands Women match prediction →

What we know about this toss

What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.

This tournament7 of 12 bowl All 12 tosses in this tournament

In this tournament, 7 of the 12 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 15 November 2026.

  • 15 November 2026United Arab Emirates Women batted
  • 15 November 2026Papua New Guinea Women bowled
  • 15 November 2026Thailand Women bowled
  • 15 November 2026Netherlands Women bowled
  • 13 November 2026Pakistan Women batted
  • 13 November 2026Zimbabwe Women batted
  • 13 November 2026Sri Lanka Women bowled
  • 13 November 2026United Arab Emirates Women bowled
  • 12 November 2026Bangladesh Women batted
  • 12 November 2026Thailand Women batted
  • 12 November 2026Sri Lanka Women bowled
  • 12 November 2026Scotland Women bowled
Karwan Cricket Ground3 of 6 bowl All 6 tosses at Karwan Cricket Ground in this tournament

At Karwan Cricket Ground in this tournament, 3 of the 6 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 15 November 2026. Chasing sides won 4 of the 6 decided games.

  • 15 November 2026United Arab Emirates Women batted, Scotland Women won
  • 15 November 2026Thailand Women bowled, Zimbabwe Women won
  • 13 November 2026Pakistan Women batted, Pakistan Women won
  • 13 November 2026Sri Lanka Women bowled, Sri Lanka Women won
  • 12 November 2026Bangladesh Women batted, Pakistan Women won
  • 12 November 2026Sri Lanka Women bowled, Sri Lanka Women won
Ground
Karwan Cricket Ground, Ajman
Start
Daytime start, 16 November, 10:30 IST / 09:00 local

What the toss does to the odds

Our call: the toss winner bats first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.

Bangladesh Women

1.521.481.501.521.541.56Sun 17:15now1.491.55
  • Odds now1.52 · 63% to win
  • Wins toss, bats first1.55 · 61% to win
  • Loses toss, bowls first1.49 · 64% to win
SpinBetter Bet at 1.52

Netherlands Women

2.542.402.502.602.70Sun 17:15now2.452.63
  • Odds now2.54 · 37% to win
  • Wins toss, bats first2.63 · 36% to win
  • Loses toss, bowls first2.45 · 39% to win
1xBet Bet at 2.54

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How we made this Bangladesh Women vs Netherlands Women toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how the toss call is built.

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BAN-W vs NED-W toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the BAN-W vs NED-W toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bat first, at 53%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 10:00 IST on 16 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What will the toss winner choose in BAN-W vs NED-W?

We expect the toss winner to bat first, at 53%. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

What time is the BAN-W vs NED-W toss?

The toss is expected at 10:00 IST on 16 November, 30 minutes before the 10:30 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

What did toss winners choose at Karwan Cricket Ground?

At Karwan Cricket Ground in this tournament, 3 of the 6 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 15 November 2026. Chasing sides won 4 of the 6 decided games. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

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