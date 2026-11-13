We back Bangladesh Women, at 58.4%.

Bangladesh Women beat Netherlands Women by 6 wickets at Edgbaston (14 June 2026), the newest meeting between the sides.

Karwan Cricket Ground in Ajman hosts this 13th Match on 16 November 2026, from 10:30 am IST (05:00 UTC).

Which team is stronger, Bangladesh Women or Netherlands Women?

Bangladesh Women, on their 2026 record against this opponent, while the Netherlands bring the better results from this tournament.

Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 8 wickets with 25 balls left at Karwan (12 November 2026).

Bangladesh chose to bat in that game and made 108 for 9 in 20 overs (12 November 2026).

Bangladesh Women beat Zimbabwe Women by 9 wickets with 15 balls left at Seven Districts Ground (13 November 2026).

Zimbabwe Women chose to bat and made 131 for 7 in 20 overs in that game (13 November 2026).

Bangladesh Women made 132 for 1 in 17.3 overs in reply. Dilara Akter made 68 not out off 49 balls for Bangladesh in that chase (13 November 2026).

Rabeya Khan took 3 for 26 in four overs for Bangladesh Women when Zimbabwe batted (13 November 2026).

Nahida Akter captains Bangladesh at this tournament. Fast bowler Marufa Akter misses it with an ankle injury.

Netherlands Women beat Thailand Women by 5 wickets with 3 balls left at Seven Districts Ground (12 November 2026).

Thailand Women chose to bat and made 136 for 2 in 20 overs in that game (12 November 2026).

Netherlands Women made 137 for 5 in 19.3 overs in reply. Heather Siegers made 42 off 28 balls for the Netherlands in that chase (12 November 2026).

Netherlands Women beat Pakistan Women by 8 wickets with 31 balls left at Seven Districts Ground (15 November 2026).

Pakistan Women made 126 for 7 in 20 overs after the Netherlands chose to bowl (15 November 2026).

Netherlands Women made 127 for 2 in 14.5 overs in reply (15 November 2026). Babette de Leede captains the Netherlands at this tournament.

Key matchups: Nahida Akter against Babette de Leede, Heather Siegers against Nigar Sultana

Nahida Akter against Babette de Leede. Nahida Akter took 3 for 10 in four overs for Bangladesh Women in Kathmandu (1 February 2026).

In Utrecht (23 August 2019), Nahida Akter took 4 for 11 in four overs for Bangladesh Women, who won by 65 runs.

Babette de Leede made 50 off 45 balls for Netherlands Women at Edgbaston (14 June 2026).

Heather Siegers against Nigar Sultana. Heather Siegers made 52 off 43 balls for Netherlands Women in Edinburgh (31 May 2026).

When Bangladesh batted that day, Heather Siegers took 3 for 39 in four overs for the Netherlands (31 May 2026).

Nigar Sultana made 77 off 51 balls for Bangladesh Women in that game, which the Netherlands won by 8 runs (31 May 2026).

Bangladesh Women vs Netherlands Women head to head Bangladesh Women 3 Netherlands Women 1 Bangladesh Women lead 3-1 across their four women's T20Is against this opponent in 2026, newest first 14 June 2026 · Birmingham Bangladesh Women won by 6 wickets 4 June 2026 · Edinburgh Bangladesh Women won by 13 runs 31 May 2026 · Edinburgh Netherlands Women won by 8 runs 1 February 2026 · Kathmandu Bangladesh Women won by 7 wickets Bangladesh also won in Utrecht on 8 July 2018 and 23 August 2019, while the Netherlands' 8-run win in Edinburgh (31 May 2026) shows this side can be beaten.

Bangladesh Women vs Netherlands Women pitch report: Karwan Cricket Ground, Ajman A clear morning in Ajman at about 26°C, and we expect the toss winner to bat first, at 53%. The 13th Match of the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy 2026, at Karwan Same start time Ireland Women made 105 for 9 batting first against Sri Lanka Women at Karwan (12 November 2026), in a game that also began at 10:30 am IST. Second morning game Scotland Women made 111 for 8 batting first against Sri Lanka Women at Karwan (13 November 2026), and Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets. Third morning game Zimbabwe Women made 110 for 5 batting first and beat Thailand Women by 28 runs at Karwan (15 November 2026). Weather About 26°C and clear for the 10:30 am IST start in Ajman, with no rain in the forecast. Forecast read 15 November, 18:05 IST. Thailand Women were then all out for 82 in 16.4 overs at Karwan (15 November 2026).

Bangladesh Women vs Netherlands Women prediction: we back Bangladesh Women at 58%

Our AI model backs Bangladesh Women, at 58.4%, with the market at 62.5%.

Their record against this opponent is the reason. Bangladesh Women won by 6 wickets at Edgbaston, at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup (14 June 2026).

The Netherlands chose to bat in that game and made 139 for 8 (14 June 2026).

Bangladesh Women made 141 for 4 in 19.1 overs, and Juairiya Ferdous made 50 off 33 balls for Bangladesh (14 June 2026).

The price points the other way. Melbet had Netherlands Women at 2.53 at 18:05 IST (15 November), above our fair 2.40.

Bangladesh Women's 1.52 with Melbet sits under our fair 1.71.

What decides Bangladesh Women vs Netherlands Women

Bangladesh's batting. Dilara Akter made 68 not out off 49 balls for Bangladesh Women against Zimbabwe Women (13 November 2026).

Dilara Akter made 68 not out off 49 balls for Bangladesh Women against Zimbabwe Women (13 November 2026). The Netherlands' top order. Heather Siegers made 42 off 28 balls for Netherlands Women against Thailand Women (12 November 2026).

Heather Siegers made 42 off 28 balls for Netherlands Women against Thailand Women (12 November 2026). The morning slot at Karwan. Scotland Women made 111 for 8 batting first there and lost by 4 wickets (13 November 2026).