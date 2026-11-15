Victoria vs Western Australia Toss Prediction (VIC vs WA)
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.
What toss winners chose in this tournament
- This tournament10 of 12 bowl
What we know about this toss
What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.
This tournament10 of 12 bowl All 12 tosses in this tournament
In this tournament, 10 of the 12 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 24 October 2026. Chasing sides won 3 of the 11 decided games.
- 24 October 2026New South Wales batted
- 23 October 2026Tasmania bowled
- 17 October 2026Queensland bowled
- 13 October 2026Western Australia bowled
- 12 October 2026New South Wales bowled
- 12 October 2026Victoria bowled
- 25 September 2026New South Wales batted
- 23 September 2026Tasmania bowled
- 22 September 2026New South Wales bowled
- 20 September 2026Tasmania bowled
- 19 September 2026Victoria bowled
- 18 September 2026South Australia bowled
- Ground
- Junction Oval, Melbourne
- Start
- Day-night match, 16 November, 08:30 IST / 14:00 local
- Forecast
- 15°C · humidity 49% · overcastWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 15 November, 08:38 IST.
Best odds · match winner
Compare 8 bookmakers
|VIC
|WA
|WinWin
|1.67✓
|2.17
|Up to 200% first deposit bonus · code MAXIMUS999
|Melbet
|1.67✓
|2.17
|20% weekly cashback · max $100
|Megapari
|1.67✓
|2.17
|Promo code MAXIMUS999
|Paripesa
|1.67✓
|2.17
|130% up to ₹13,000 · code MAXIMUS
|PlanBet
|1.67✓
|2.17
|100% up to ₹10,655
|1xBet
|1.67✓
|2.17
|Up to ₹1,50,000 + 150 free spins
|SpinBetter
|1.67✓
|2.17
|100% first deposit bonus
|DafaBet
|1.66
|2.22✓
|Exclusive: 200% up to ₹20,000 + ₹500 free bet
How we made this Victoria vs Western Australia toss prediction
We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.
Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how the toss call is built.
Call this match. Take on our AI.
VIC vs WA toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the VIC vs WA toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 66%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 08:00 IST on 16 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What will the toss winner choose in VIC vs WA?
We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 66%. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
What time is the VIC vs WA toss?
The toss is expected at 08:00 IST on 16 November, 30 minutes before the 08:30 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Where to bet on today's matches
- Best cricket betting apps in India: 10 apps rated, with the Android APK steps and the iPhone route
- Dafabet App: the Android APK in 5 steps
- UPI betting sites: which bookmakers take UPI, Paytm and PhonePe
More toss predictions
- QLD vs TAS toss prediction Monday, 16 November 2026 · One-Day Cup
- NSW vs SOA toss prediction Monday, 16 November 2026 · One-Day Cup
- ST-W vs MS-W toss prediction Monday, 16 November 2026 · WBBL
- KAG vs POA toss prediction Sunday, 15 November 2026 · NPL
- SL-W vs PNGW toss prediction Sunday, 15 November 2026 · Emerging Nations Trophy
- SCO-W vs UAE-W toss prediction Sunday, 15 November 2026 · Emerging Nations Trophy