Toss predictions
CHR v KAY Bowl first 71% 15/11 12:15 IST RDC v ARA Bowl first 88% 15/11 17:00 IST EE v UBL Bowl first 88% 15/11 19:15 IST UT v YL Bowl first 88% 15/11 21:30 IST HP v AND Bowl first 89% 16/11 09:00 IST KAR v UP Bowl first 80% 16/11 11:00 IST MP v ASM Bowl first 79% 16/11 11:00 IST UTK v GOA Bowl first 80% 16/11 11:00 IST JK v TN Bowl first 83% 16/11 11:00 IST TRP v PUD Bowl first 56% 16/11 13:30 IST ST-W v MS-W Bowl first 72% 16/11 13:40 IST BEN v CDG Bowl first 85% 16/11 16:30 IST

Victoria vs Western Australia Toss Prediction (VIC vs WA)

50 overs · 15th Match · Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2026-27 · Junction Oval, Melbourne
Toss 08:00 IST (expected)
Mon 16 Nov · Match 08:30 IST · 14:00 local
Toss in 22 h 8 min
Our toss call
Bowl first 66%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this tournament

  • This tournament10 of 12 bowl

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 542 of 836 right →
Victoria vs Western Australia match prediction →

What we know about this toss

What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.

This tournament10 of 12 bowl All 12 tosses in this tournament

In this tournament, 10 of the 12 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 24 October 2026. Chasing sides won 3 of the 11 decided games.

  • 24 October 2026New South Wales batted
  • 23 October 2026Tasmania bowled
  • 17 October 2026Queensland bowled
  • 13 October 2026Western Australia bowled
  • 12 October 2026New South Wales bowled
  • 12 October 2026Victoria bowled
  • 25 September 2026New South Wales batted
  • 23 September 2026Tasmania bowled
  • 22 September 2026New South Wales bowled
  • 20 September 2026Tasmania bowled
  • 19 September 2026Victoria bowled
  • 18 September 2026South Australia bowled
Ground
Junction Oval, Melbourne
Start
Day-night match, 16 November, 08:30 IST / 14:00 local
Forecast
15°C · humidity 49% · overcastWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 15 November, 08:38 IST.

Best odds · match winner

Victoria ★ Our pick 1.67 MelbetWestern Australia   2.22 DafaBet
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How we made this Victoria vs Western Australia toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how the toss call is built.

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VIC vs WA toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the VIC vs WA toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 66%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 08:00 IST on 16 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What will the toss winner choose in VIC vs WA?

We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 66%. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

What time is the VIC vs WA toss?

The toss is expected at 08:00 IST on 16 November, 30 minutes before the 08:30 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

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