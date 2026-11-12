Toss predictions
KAG v SPR Bowl first 63% 13/11 12:15 IST UT v EE Bowl first 80% 13/11 17:00 IST RDC v YL Bowl first 82% 13/11 19:15 IST ARA v UBL Bowl first 92% 13/11 21:30 IST HH-W v BH-W Bowl first 71% 14/11 10:10 IST PS-W v AS-W Bowl first 62% 14/11 13:40 IST

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Toss Prediction (ST-W vs MS-W)

T20 · WBBL · Drummoyne Oval, Sydney
Toss 13:10 IST (expected)
Mon 16 Nov · Match 13:40 IST
Our toss call
Bowl first

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to field.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 508 of 791 right →
Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women match prediction →

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How we made this Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss prediction approach.

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ST-W vs MS-W toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the ST-W vs MS-W toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 13:10 IST on 16 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What will the toss winner choose in ST-W vs MS-W?

We expect the toss winner to bowl first. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

What time is the ST-W vs MS-W toss?

The toss is expected at 13:10 IST on 16 November, 30 minutes before the 13:40 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

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