Toss predictions
HP v AND Bowl first 89% 16/11 09:00 IST KAR v UP Bowl first 80% 16/11 11:00 IST MP v ASM Bowl first 79% 16/11 11:00 IST UTK v GOA Bowl first 80% 16/11 11:00 IST JK v TN Bowl first 83% 16/11 11:00 IST TRP v PUD Bowl first 56% 16/11 12:45 IST ST-W v MS-W Bowl first 72% 16/11 13:40 IST BEN v CDG Bowl first 85% 16/11 16:30 IST DEL v PUN Bowl first 65% 16/11 16:30 IST KER v MAH Bowl first 53% 16/11 16:30 IST CHH v HYD Bowl first 59% 16/11 16:30 IST ARA v UT Bowl first 86% 16/11 19:15 IST

United Arab Emirates Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Prediction (UAE-W vs SL-W)

T20 · 16th Match, Group A · ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy, 2026 · Seven Districts Ground
Toss 14:15 IST (expected)
Mon 16 Nov · Match 14:45 IST · 13:15 local
Toss in 14 h 1 min
Our toss call
Bowl first 56%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 56%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this tournament

  • This tournament7 of 12 bowl
  • Seven Districts Ground4 of 6 bowl

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 546 of 845 right →
United Arab Emirates Women vs Sri Lanka Women match prediction →

What we know about this toss

What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.

This tournament7 of 12 bowl All 12 tosses in this tournament

In this tournament, 7 of the 12 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 15 November 2026.

  • 15 November 2026United Arab Emirates Women batted
  • 15 November 2026Papua New Guinea Women bowled
  • 15 November 2026Thailand Women bowled
  • 15 November 2026Netherlands Women bowled
  • 13 November 2026Pakistan Women batted
  • 13 November 2026Zimbabwe Women batted
  • 13 November 2026Sri Lanka Women bowled
  • 13 November 2026United Arab Emirates Women bowled
  • 12 November 2026Bangladesh Women batted
  • 12 November 2026Thailand Women batted
  • 12 November 2026Sri Lanka Women bowled
  • 12 November 2026Scotland Women bowled
Seven Districts Ground4 of 6 bowl All 6 tosses at Seven Districts Ground in this tournament

At Seven Districts Ground in this tournament, 4 of the 6 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 15 November 2026. Chasing sides won 4 of the 6 decided games.

  • 15 November 2026Papua New Guinea Women bowled, Sri Lanka Women won
  • 15 November 2026Netherlands Women bowled, Netherlands Women won
  • 13 November 2026Zimbabwe Women batted, Bangladesh Women won
  • 13 November 2026United Arab Emirates Women bowled, Ireland Women won
  • 12 November 2026Thailand Women batted, Netherlands Women won
  • 12 November 2026Scotland Women bowled, Scotland Women won
Ground
Seven Districts Ground, Ajman
Start
Daytime start, 16 November, 14:45 IST / 13:15 local

What the toss does to the odds

Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.

Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop.

United Arab Emirates Women

8.557.508.008.509.009.50Sun 19:05now9.237.92
  • Odds now8.55 · 11% to win
  • Wins toss, bowls first7.92 · 12% to win
  • Loses toss, bats first9.23 · 10% to win
DafaBet Bet at 9.00

Sri Lanka Women

1.071.051.071.09Sun 19:05now1.081.06
  • Odds now1.07 · 89% to win
  • Wins toss, bowls first1.06 · 90% to win
  • Loses toss, bats first1.08 · 88% to win
Paripesa Bet at 1.07

Best odds · match winner

Compare 8 bookmakers
UAE-WSL-W
WinWin8.551.07
Up to 200% first deposit bonus · code MAXIMUS999
Melbet8.551.07
20% weekly cashback · max $100
Megapari8.551.07
Promo code MAXIMUS999
Paripesa8.551.07
130% up to ₹13,000 · code MAXIMUS
PlanBet8.551.07
100% up to ₹10,655
1xBet8.551.07
Up to ₹1,50,000 + 150 free spins
SpinBetter8.551.07
100% first deposit bonus
DafaBet9.001.06
Exclusive: 200% up to ₹20,000 + ₹500 free bet
Today's cricket odds →
Back Sri Lanka Women on WinWin · UPI deposits · live cricket on some matchesBonus 200% at WinWin · UPI deposits · live cricket on some matches
Back Sri Lanka Women on 1xBet · UPI deposits · live cricket on some matchesUp to ₹1,50,000 at 1xBet · UPI deposits · live cricket on some matches
Back Sri Lanka Women on Paripesa · UPI deposits from ₹200 · live cricket on some matchesBonus 130% at Paripesa · UPI deposits from ₹200 · live cricket on some matches
Back Sri Lanka Women on SpinBetterBonus 100% at SpinBetter

How we made this United Arab Emirates Women vs Sri Lanka Women toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss prediction approach.

Play in Telegram (opens a new tab)

Call this match. Take on our AI.

UAE-W vs SL-W toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the UAE-W vs SL-W toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 56%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 14:15 IST on 16 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What will the toss winner choose in UAE-W vs SL-W?

We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 56%. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

What time is the UAE-W vs SL-W toss?

The toss is expected at 14:15 IST on 16 November, 30 minutes before the 14:45 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

What did toss winners choose at Seven Districts Ground?

At Seven Districts Ground in this tournament, 4 of the 6 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 15 November 2026. Chasing sides won 4 of the 6 decided games. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Where to bet on today's matches

More toss predictions

Menu