United Arab Emirates Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Prediction (UAE-W vs SL-W)

T20 · 16th Match, Group A · ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy, 2026 · Seven Districts Ground

Toss 14:15 IST (expected) Mon 16 Nov · Match 14:45 IST · 13:15 local Toss in 14 h 1 min

Our toss call Bowl first 56% We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 56%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this tournament This tournament 7 of 12 bowl

Seven Districts Ground 4 of 6 bowl

What we know about this toss What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates. This tournament 7 of 12 bowl Bat Bowl Bowl Bowl Bat All 12 tosses in this tournament In this tournament, 7 of the 12 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 15 November 2026. United Arab Emirates Women batted

Papua New Guinea Women bowled

Thailand Women bowled

Netherlands Women bowled

Pakistan Women batted

Zimbabwe Women batted

Sri Lanka Women bowled

United Arab Emirates Women bowled

Bangladesh Women batted

Thailand Women batted

Sri Lanka Women bowled

Scotland Women bowled Seven Districts Ground 4 of 6 bowl Bowl Bowl Bat Bowl Bat All 6 tosses at Seven Districts Ground in this tournament At Seven Districts Ground in this tournament, 4 of the 6 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 15 November 2026. Chasing sides won 4 of the 6 decided games. Papua New Guinea Women bowled, Sri Lanka Women won

Netherlands Women bowled, Netherlands Women won

Zimbabwe Women batted, Bangladesh Women won

United Arab Emirates Women bowled, Ireland Women won

Thailand Women batted, Netherlands Women won

Scotland Women bowled, Scotland Women won Ground Seven Districts Ground, Ajman Start Daytime start, 16 November, 14:45 IST / 13:15 local

What the toss does to the odds Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win. Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop. United Arab Emirates Women Market odds, checked 00:11 IST After the toss, 14:15 IST 8.55 7.50 8.00 8.50 9.00 9.50 Sun 19:05 now 9.23 7.92 Odds now 8.55 · 11% to win

Wins toss, bowls first 7.92 · 12% to win

Loses toss, bats first 9.23 · 10% to win Bet at 9.00 → Sri Lanka Women Market odds, checked 00:11 IST After the toss, 14:15 IST 1.07 1.05 1.07 1.09 Sun 19:05 now 1.08 1.06 Odds now 1.07 · 89% to win

Wins toss, bowls first 1.06 · 90% to win

Loses toss, bats first 1.08 · 88% to win Bet at 1.07 →

How we made this United Arab Emirates Women vs Sri Lanka Women toss prediction We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions. Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss prediction approach.

Play in Telegram (opens a new tab) Call this match. Take on our AI.

UAE-W vs SL-W toss prediction FAQ Who will win the UAE-W vs SL-W toss? ⌄ Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 56%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 14:15 IST on 16 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. What will the toss winner choose in UAE-W vs SL-W? ⌄ We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 56%. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong. What time is the UAE-W vs SL-W toss? ⌄ The toss is expected at 14:15 IST on 16 November, 30 minutes before the 14:45 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong. What did toss winners choose at Seven Districts Ground? ⌄ At Seven Districts Ground in this tournament, 4 of the 6 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 15 November 2026. Chasing sides won 4 of the 6 decided games. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.