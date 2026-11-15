Toss predictions
HP v AND Bowl first 89% 16/11 09:00 IST KAR v UP Bowl first 80% 16/11 11:00 IST MP v ASM Bowl first 79% 16/11 11:00 IST UTK v GOA Bowl first 80% 16/11 11:00 IST JK v TN Bowl first 83% 16/11 11:00 IST TRP v PUD Bowl first 56% 16/11 12:45 IST ST-W v MS-W Bowl first 72% 16/11 13:40 IST BEN v CDG Bowl first 85% 16/11 16:30 IST DEL v PUN Bowl first 65% 16/11 16:30 IST KER v MAH Bowl first 53% 16/11 16:30 IST CHH v HYD Bowl first 59% 16/11 16:30 IST ARA v UT Bowl first 86% 16/11 19:15 IST

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Toss Prediction (DC vs ADKR)

T20 · ILT20 · Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Toss 19:30 IST (expected)
Sun 22 Nov · Match 20:00 IST
Our toss call
Bowl first

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to field.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 546 of 845 right →
Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders match prediction →

Best odds · match winner

Dubai Capitals ★ Our pick 1.88 MegapariAbu Dhabi Knight Riders   1.92 WinWin
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How we made this Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how the toss call is built.

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DC vs ADKR toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the DC vs ADKR toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 19:30 IST on 22 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What will the toss winner choose in DC vs ADKR?

We expect the toss winner to bowl first. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

What time is the DC vs ADKR toss?

The toss is expected at 19:30 IST on 22 November, 30 minutes before the 20:00 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

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