Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Toss Prediction (MS-W vs MR-W)

T20 · 32nd Match · Womens Big Bash League 2026 · Junction Oval, Melbourne

Toss 13:10 IST (expected) Sun 22 Nov · Match 13:40 IST · 19:10 local

Our toss call Bowl first 79% We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 79%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this tournament This tournament 20 of 28 bowl

Melbourne Stars Women 2 of 4 bowl

Junction Oval 4 of 7 bowl

What we know about this toss What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates. This tournament 20 of 28 bowl Bowl Bowl Bowl Bat Bowl The latest 12 of the 28 tosses in this tournament In this tournament, 20 of the 28 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 20 November 2026. Adelaide Strikers Women bowled

Sydney Thunder Women bowled

Hobart Hurricanes Women bowled

Adelaide Strikers Women batted

Sydney Thunder Women bowled

Melbourne Renegades Women bowled

Adelaide Strikers Women batted

Brisbane Heat Women bowled

Sydney Sixers Women batted

Melbourne Stars Women batted

Sydney Thunder Women batted

Adelaide Strikers Women bowled Melbourne Stars Women 2 of 4 bowl Bat Bat Bowl Bowl Melbourne Stars Women's 4 toss wins in this tournament In this tournament, Melbourne Stars Women chose to bowl in 2 of their 4 toss wins. On 12 November 2026 they batted. batted

batted

bowled

bowled Junction Oval 4 of 7 bowl Bat Bat Bowl Bat Bowl All 7 tosses at Junction Oval in this tournament At Junction Oval in this tournament, 4 of the 7 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 12 November 2026. Chasing sides won 2 of the 7 decided games. Sydney Sixers Women batted, Sydney Sixers Women won

Melbourne Stars Women batted, Brisbane Heat Women won

Adelaide Strikers Women bowled, Melbourne Renegades Women won

Sydney Sixers Women batted, Sydney Sixers Women won

Melbourne Stars Women bowled, Perth Scorchers Women won

Hobart Hurricanes Women bowled, Melbourne Stars Women won

Sydney Thunder Women bowled, Sydney Thunder Women won Ground Junction Oval, Melbourne Start Evening start, 22 November, 13:40 IST / 19:10 local Forecast 24°C · humidity 77% · overcast · showers Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 20 November, 23:39 IST. Evening start, 77% humidity, dew is possible.

What the toss does to the odds Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win. Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop. Melbourne Stars Women Market odds, checked 01:10 IST After the toss, 13:10 IST 2.17 2.00 2.10 2.20 2.30 2.40 Fri 17:40 now 2.32 2.05 Odds now 2.17 · 44% to win

Wins toss, bowls first 2.05 · 47% to win

Loses toss, bats first 2.32 · 41% to win Bet at 2.17 → Melbourne Renegades Women Market odds, checked 01:10 IST After the toss, 13:10 IST 1.70 1.60 1.65 1.70 1.75 1.80 Fri 17:40 now 1.78 1.62 Odds now 1.70 · 56% to win

Wins toss, bowls first 1.62 · 59% to win

Loses toss, bats first 1.78 · 53% to win Bet at 1.74 →

How we made this Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women toss prediction We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions. Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss methodology.

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MS-W vs MR-W toss prediction FAQ Who will win the MS-W vs MR-W toss? ⌄ Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 79%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 13:10 IST on 22 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. What will the toss winner choose in MS-W vs MR-W? ⌄ We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 79%. In this tournament, Melbourne Stars Women chose to bowl in 2 of their 4 toss wins. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. What time is the MS-W vs MR-W toss? ⌄ The toss is expected at 13:10 IST on 22 November, 30 minutes before the 13:40 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong. What did toss winners choose at Junction Oval, Melbourne? ⌄ At Junction Oval in this tournament, 4 of the 7 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 12 November 2026. Chasing sides won 2 of the 7 decided games. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.