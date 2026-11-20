Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Toss Prediction (MS-W vs MR-W)
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 79%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.
What toss winners chose in this tournament
- This tournament20 of 28 bowl
- Melbourne Stars Women2 of 4 bowl
- Junction Oval4 of 7 bowl
What we know about this toss
What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.
This tournament20 of 28 bowl The latest 12 of the 28 tosses in this tournament
In this tournament, 20 of the 28 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 20 November 2026.
- 20 November 2026Adelaide Strikers Women bowled
- 19 November 2026Sydney Thunder Women bowled
- 19 November 2026Hobart Hurricanes Women bowled
- 17 November 2026Adelaide Strikers Women batted
- 16 November 2026Sydney Thunder Women bowled
- 15 November 2026Melbourne Renegades Women bowled
- 14 November 2026Adelaide Strikers Women batted
- 14 November 2026Brisbane Heat Women bowled
- 12 November 2026Sydney Sixers Women batted
- 12 November 2026Melbourne Stars Women batted
- 11 November 2026Sydney Thunder Women batted
- 10 November 2026Adelaide Strikers Women bowled
Melbourne Stars Women2 of 4 bowl Melbourne Stars Women's 4 toss wins in this tournament
In this tournament, Melbourne Stars Women chose to bowl in 2 of their 4 toss wins. On 12 November 2026 they batted.
- 12 November 2026batted
- 8 November 2026batted
- 2 November 2026bowled
- 31 October 2026bowled
Junction Oval4 of 7 bowl All 7 tosses at Junction Oval in this tournament
At Junction Oval in this tournament, 4 of the 7 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 12 November 2026. Chasing sides won 2 of the 7 decided games.
- 12 November 2026Sydney Sixers Women batted, Sydney Sixers Women won
- 12 November 2026Melbourne Stars Women batted, Brisbane Heat Women won
- 7 November 2026Adelaide Strikers Women bowled, Melbourne Renegades Women won
- 6 November 2026Sydney Sixers Women batted, Sydney Sixers Women won
- 2 November 2026Melbourne Stars Women bowled, Perth Scorchers Women won
- 29 October 2026Hobart Hurricanes Women bowled, Melbourne Stars Women won
- 29 October 2026Sydney Thunder Women bowled, Sydney Thunder Women won
- Ground
- Junction Oval, Melbourne
- Start
- Evening start, 22 November, 13:40 IST / 19:10 local
- Forecast
- 24°C · humidity 77% · overcast · showersWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 20 November, 23:39 IST.
Evening start, 77% humidity, dew is possible.
What the toss does to the odds
Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.
Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop.
Melbourne Stars Women
- Odds now2.17 · 44% to win
- Wins toss, bowls first2.05 · 47% to win
- Loses toss, bats first2.32 · 41% to win
Melbourne Renegades Women
- Odds now1.70 · 56% to win
- Wins toss, bowls first1.62 · 59% to win
- Loses toss, bats first1.78 · 53% to win
Best odds · match winner
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How we made this Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women toss prediction
We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.
Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss methodology.
Call this match. Take on our AI.
MS-W vs MR-W toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the MS-W vs MR-W toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 79%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 13:10 IST on 22 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What will the toss winner choose in MS-W vs MR-W?
We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 79%. In this tournament, Melbourne Stars Women chose to bowl in 2 of their 4 toss wins. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What time is the MS-W vs MR-W toss?
The toss is expected at 13:10 IST on 22 November, 30 minutes before the 13:40 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
What did toss winners choose at Junction Oval, Melbourne?
At Junction Oval in this tournament, 4 of the 7 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 12 November 2026. Chasing sides won 2 of the 7 decided games. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
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