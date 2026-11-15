We back Dubai Capitals, at 50.6%.

Dubai Capitals won 4 of their 5 meetings with the Knight Riders from 26 January 2025 to 1 January 2026, but the Knight Riders won the newest, the Eliminator by 50 runs in Dubai.

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium hosts this 3rd Match of ILT20 2026 on 22 November 2026, from 8:00 pm IST (14:30 UTC). It is the first game of the season for both sides.

Which team is stronger, Dubai Capitals or Abu Dhabi Knight Riders?

Dubai Capitals, by the thinnest of margins. The market has them as narrow favourites, and they won both 2025-26 league meetings with ADKR.

Dubai Capitals won 5 of their 10 league games in the 2025-26 ILT20, played from 2 to 27 December 2025, then lost the Eliminator to ADKR.

Rovman Powell made 96 not out off 52 balls for Dubai Capitals against ADKR in Dubai (7 December 2025). Dubai Capitals won that game by 83 runs.

Mustafizur Rahman took 3 for 34 in four overs for Dubai Capitals against MI Emirates in Dubai (17 December 2025).

The Capitals add Noor Ahmad, who bowled for Desert Vipers in the 2025-26 ILT20. Noor Ahmad took 2 for 25 from four overs for Desert Vipers against Dubai Capitals in Dubai (2 December 2025).

ADKR won 4 of their 10 league games in the 2025-26 ILT20, played from 3 to 28 December 2025, then beat Dubai Capitals in the Eliminator.

Michael Pepper made 83 off 51 balls for ADKR against Gulf Giants in Dubai (28 December 2025), when ADKR made 179 for 1 and won by 32 runs.

Jason Holder took 2 for 22 in his four overs for ADKR against Dubai Capitals in Abu Dhabi (13 December 2025).

ADKR add Gulbadin Naib, who played for Dubai Capitals in the 2025-26 ILT20. Gulbadin Naib made 80 off 47 balls for Dubai Capitals against ADKR in Abu Dhabi (26 January 2025).

Key matchups: Rovman Powell against Sunil Narine, Michael Pepper against Mustafizur Rahman

Rovman Powell against Sunil Narine. Rovman Powell made 47 not out off 31 balls for Dubai Capitals against Gulf Giants in Abu Dhabi (21 December 2025).

Sunil Narine took 3 for 12 in three overs for ADKR against Dubai Capitals in the Eliminator in Dubai (1 January 2026).

Michael Pepper against Mustafizur Rahman. Michael Pepper made 72 off 49 balls for ADKR against Dubai Capitals in that Eliminator (1 January 2026).

Mustafizur Rahman took 2 for 22 in three overs for Dubai Capitals against ADKR in Dubai (7 December 2025).

DC vs ADKR head to head Dubai Capitals 4 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 1 Dubai Capitals lead 4-1 across their five ILT20 meetings from 26 January 2025 to 1 January 2026, newest first 1 January 2026 · ILT20 2025-26 Eliminator, Dubai Knight Riders won by 50 runs 13 December 2025 · ILT20 2025-26, Abu Dhabi Dubai Capitals won by 9 runs 7 December 2025 · ILT20 2025-26, Dubai Dubai Capitals won by 83 runs 2 February 2025 · ILT20 2024-25, Dubai Dubai Capitals won by 26 runs 26 January 2025 · ILT20 2024-25, Abu Dhabi Dubai Capitals won by 8 wickets ADKR won the newest meeting batting first, with 158 for 7 in the Eliminator in Dubai (1 January 2026).

DC vs ADKR pitch report: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Batting first and chasing both won games in Dubai last season, and we expect the toss winner to field, at 66%. Dubai Capitals' ILT20 games at this ground, December 2025 Batting first Dubai Capitals made 186 for 4 and beat the Knight Riders by 83 runs at the ground (7 December 2025). A lower total defended MI Emirates made 137 for 8 and beat Dubai Capitals by 7 runs in Dubai (17 December 2025). Batting second Desert Vipers made 171 for 5 in 19.4 overs and beat Dubai Capitals by 5 wickets in Dubai (14 December 2025). Weather About 26-28°C and dry for the 8:00 pm IST start, with no rain in the forecast. Forecast read 16 November, 00:13 IST. The toss winner chose to bowl in all three of those games (7, 14 and 17 December 2025).

DC vs ADKR prediction: we back Dubai Capitals at 50.6%

We back Dubai Capitals at 51%, with the market at 50.4%. This is a finely balanced match, and Dubai Capitals' two league wins over ADKR in 2025-26 tip it.

Dubai Capitals beat ADKR by 83 runs in Dubai (7 December 2025), then by 9 runs in Abu Dhabi (13 December 2025).

The Knight Riders won the Eliminator by 50 runs in Dubai (1 January 2026). Jason Holder took 3 for 18 in 3.2 overs for ADKR against Dubai Capitals in the Eliminator (1 January 2026).

Dubai Capitals were all out for 108 in 16.2 overs in reply.

At 00:15 IST (16 November), Melbet had Dubai Capitals at 1.88, under our fair odds of 1.98.

What decides DC vs ADKR

The toss. Toss winners chose to bowl in Dubai on 7, 14 and 17 December 2025, and ADKR batted first after winning the toss in the Eliminator there (1 January 2026).

Toss winners chose to bowl in Dubai on 7, 14 and 17 December 2025, and ADKR batted first after winning the toss in the Eliminator there (1 January 2026). Dubai Capitals' batting. Dubai Capitals made 196 for 5 against ADKR in Abu Dhabi (13 December 2025).

Dubai Capitals made 196 for 5 against ADKR in Abu Dhabi (13 December 2025). Narine's overs. Sunil Narine took 2 for 14 in four overs for ADKR against Gulf Giants (28 December 2025).

Sunil Narine took 2 for 14 in four overs for ADKR against Gulf Giants (28 December 2025). Gulbadin Naib's move. Gulbadin Naib made 47 off 25 balls for Dubai Capitals against ADKR in Dubai (2 February 2025), and he is in the ADKR squad for 2026.