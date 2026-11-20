Netherlands Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Prediction (NED-W vs SL-W)
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 72%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.
What toss winners chose in this tournament
- This tournament12 of 23 bowl
- Netherlands Women3 of 3 bowl
- Karwan Cricket Ground6 of 12 bowl
What we know about this toss
What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.
This tournament12 of 23 bowl The latest 12 of the 23 tosses in this tournament
In this tournament, 12 of the 23 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 20 November 2026.
- 20 November 2026Pakistan Women batted
- 20 November 2026Netherlands Women bowled
- 20 November 2026Zimbabwe Women batted
- 18 November 2026Zimbabwe Women batted
- 18 November 2026Thailand Women bowled
- 18 November 2026United Arab Emirates Women batted
- 18 November 2026Ireland Women batted
- 16 November 2026Papua New Guinea Women bowled
- 16 November 2026United Arab Emirates Women batted
- 16 November 2026Netherlands Women bowled
- 16 November 2026Zimbabwe Women bowled
- 15 November 2026United Arab Emirates Women batted
Netherlands Women3 of 3 bowl Netherlands Women's 3 toss wins in this tournament
In this tournament, Netherlands Women chose to bowl in 3 of their 3 toss wins. On 20 November 2026 they bowled.
- 20 November 2026bowled
- 16 November 2026bowled
- 15 November 2026bowled
Karwan Cricket Ground6 of 12 bowl All 12 tosses at Karwan Cricket Ground in this tournament
At Karwan Cricket Ground in this tournament, 6 of the 12 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 20 November 2026. Chasing sides won 7 of the 12 decided games.
- 20 November 2026Pakistan Women batted, Ireland Women won
- 20 November 2026Netherlands Women bowled, Netherlands Women won
- 18 November 2026Zimbabwe Women batted, Zimbabwe Women won
- 18 November 2026United Arab Emirates Women batted, United Arab Emirates Women won
- 16 November 2026Papua New Guinea Women bowled, Ireland Women won
- 16 November 2026Netherlands Women bowled, Netherlands Women won
- 15 November 2026United Arab Emirates Women batted, Scotland Women won
- 15 November 2026Thailand Women bowled, Zimbabwe Women won
- 13 November 2026Pakistan Women batted, Pakistan Women won
- 13 November 2026Sri Lanka Women bowled, Sri Lanka Women won
- 12 November 2026Bangladesh Women batted, Pakistan Women won
- 12 November 2026Sri Lanka Women bowled, Sri Lanka Women won
- Ground
- Karwan Cricket Ground, Ajman
- Start
- Daytime start, 22 November, 10:30 IST / 09:00 local
What the toss does to the odds
Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.
Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop.
Netherlands Women
- Odds now5.47 · 17% to win
- Wins toss, bowls first5.09 · 19% to win
- Loses toss, bats first5.87 · 16% to win
Sri Lanka Women
- Odds now1.14 · 83% to win
- Wins toss, bowls first1.13 · 84% to win
- Loses toss, bats first1.16 · 81% to win
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How we made this Netherlands Women vs Sri Lanka Women toss prediction
We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.
Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how our toss predictions work.
Call this match. Take on our AI.
NED-W vs SL-W toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the NED-W vs SL-W toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 72%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 10:00 IST on 22 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What will the toss winner choose in NED-W vs SL-W?
We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 72%. In this tournament, Netherlands Women chose to bowl in 3 of their 3 toss wins. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What time is the NED-W vs SL-W toss?
The toss is expected at 10:00 IST on 22 November, 30 minutes before the 10:30 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
What did toss winners choose at Karwan Cricket Ground?
At Karwan Cricket Ground in this tournament, 6 of the 12 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 20 November 2026. Chasing sides won 7 of the 12 decided games. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
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