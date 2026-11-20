Netherlands Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Prediction (NED-W vs SL-W)

T20 · 24th Match, Super Six (B2 v A1) · ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy, 2026 · Karwan Cricket Ground

Toss 10:00 IST (expected) Sun 22 Nov · Match 10:30 IST · 09:00 local

Our toss call Bowl first 72% We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 72%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this tournament This tournament 12 of 23 bowl

Netherlands Women 3 of 3 bowl

Karwan Cricket Ground 6 of 12 bowl

What we know about this toss What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates. This tournament 12 of 23 bowl Bat Bowl Bat Bat Bowl The latest 12 of the 23 tosses in this tournament In this tournament, 12 of the 23 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 20 November 2026. Pakistan Women batted

Netherlands Women bowled

Zimbabwe Women batted

Zimbabwe Women batted

Thailand Women bowled

United Arab Emirates Women batted

Ireland Women batted

Papua New Guinea Women bowled

United Arab Emirates Women batted

Netherlands Women bowled

Zimbabwe Women bowled

United Arab Emirates Women batted Netherlands Women 3 of 3 bowl Bowl Bowl Bowl Netherlands Women's 3 toss wins in this tournament In this tournament, Netherlands Women chose to bowl in 3 of their 3 toss wins. On 20 November 2026 they bowled. bowled

bowled

bowled Karwan Cricket Ground 6 of 12 bowl Bat Bowl Bat Bat Bowl All 12 tosses at Karwan Cricket Ground in this tournament At Karwan Cricket Ground in this tournament, 6 of the 12 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 20 November 2026. Chasing sides won 7 of the 12 decided games. Pakistan Women batted, Ireland Women won

Netherlands Women bowled, Netherlands Women won

Zimbabwe Women batted, Zimbabwe Women won

United Arab Emirates Women batted, United Arab Emirates Women won

Papua New Guinea Women bowled, Ireland Women won

Netherlands Women bowled, Netherlands Women won

United Arab Emirates Women batted, Scotland Women won

Thailand Women bowled, Zimbabwe Women won

Pakistan Women batted, Pakistan Women won

Sri Lanka Women bowled, Sri Lanka Women won

Bangladesh Women batted, Pakistan Women won

Sri Lanka Women bowled, Sri Lanka Women won Ground Karwan Cricket Ground, Ajman Start Daytime start, 22 November, 10:30 IST / 09:00 local

What the toss does to the odds Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win. Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop. Netherlands Women Market odds, checked 17:45 IST After the toss, 10:00 IST 5.47 5.00 5.25 5.50 5.75 6.00 Fri 16:50 now 5.87 5.09 Odds now 5.47 · 17% to win

Wins toss, bowls first 5.09 · 19% to win

Loses toss, bats first 5.87 · 16% to win Bet at 5.47 → Sri Lanka Women Market odds, checked 17:45 IST After the toss, 10:00 IST 1.14 1.12 1.14 1.18 Fri 16:50 now 1.16 1.13 Odds now 1.14 · 83% to win

Wins toss, bowls first 1.13 · 84% to win

Loses toss, bats first 1.16 · 81% to win Bet at 1.14 →

How we made this Netherlands Women vs Sri Lanka Women toss prediction We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions. Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how our toss predictions work.

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NED-W vs SL-W toss prediction FAQ Who will win the NED-W vs SL-W toss? ⌄ Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 72%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 10:00 IST on 22 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. What will the toss winner choose in NED-W vs SL-W? ⌄ We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 72%. In this tournament, Netherlands Women chose to bowl in 3 of their 3 toss wins. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. What time is the NED-W vs SL-W toss? ⌄ The toss is expected at 10:00 IST on 22 November, 30 minutes before the 10:30 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong. What did toss winners choose at Karwan Cricket Ground? ⌄ At Karwan Cricket Ground in this tournament, 6 of the 12 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 20 November 2026. Chasing sides won 7 of the 12 decided games. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.