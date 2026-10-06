England Champions are our pick in Sharjah.

Our AI model gives England Champions a 66.3% chance of beating West Indies Champions at the World Championship of Legends, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday 7 October 2026, with the start at 9:00 pm IST (15:30 UTC). England Champions have won both of their games at this ground, while their opponents lost their only completed game of the season by 97 runs.

Ravi Bopara has carried England Champions' batting in Sharjah

England Champions opened their season with a 21-run win over India Champions (4 October 2026). They made 192 for 4 in their 20 overs, and India Champions finished on 171 for 8.

Ravi Bopara top-scored with 83 off 46 balls, and Samit Patel added 57 off 44. With the ball, Ryan Sidebottom took 2 for 24 and Liam Plunkett 2 for 25, each in four overs.

A day later England Champions beat Bangladesh Champions by 7 wickets. They won the toss, bowled, held Bangladesh Champions to 164 for 9, and finished on 166 for 3 in 16.1 overs. Samit Patel took 4 for 17 in his four overs, and Bopara was there at the end on 77 not out off 45, with Phil Mustard 37 not out off 17.

Across those two innings Bopara has scored at well over a run a ball. Patel has chipped in with bat and ball, and the bowling has held both opponents to totals they could not defend or chase.

What West Indies Champions need after a 97-run defeat

Their season began badly. South Africa Champions won the toss, chose to bat and made 242 for 5 (4 October 2026). West Indies Champions were bowled out for 145 in 18.2 overs, a defeat by 97 runs.

There were still signs of what this side can do. Chris Gayle made 60 off 31 balls, and Carlos Brathwaite hit 29 off 13. Dave Mohammed took 2 for 29 in two overs while South Africa Champions were piling up their total.

That loss is their only completed game of this season. Their record against this opponent points the other way: they won both earlier meetings with England Champions.

Key Matchups: Ravi Bopara and Chris Gayle set the tone

Ravi Bopara vs the West Indies attack: Bopara's 83 off 46 and 77 not out off 45 have been the base of both England Champions wins. Dave Mohammed took 2 for 29 in two overs against South Africa Champions, so Bopara could face a bowler who can take wickets quickly. The clearest route to a low total is to remove Bopara early.

Chris Gayle vs Samit Patel: Gayle made 60 off 31 as West Indies Champions went after South Africa Champions' 242 for 5. Samit Patel took 4 for 17 against Bangladesh Champions, so the overs Patel bowls to Gayle could decide whether West Indies Champions get the fast start they need.

Carlos Brathwaite vs the England Champions attack: Brathwaite's 29 off 13 showed the hitting the West Indies side can call on. Ryan Sidebottom (2 for 24) and Liam Plunkett (2 for 25) kept India Champions to 171 for 8, and the same control would leave Brathwaite too much to do late on.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record West Indies Champions have won both previous meetings between these sides at the World Championship of Legends, each at the County Ground, Northampton. They won by 5 wickets on 9 July 2024, reaching 210 for 5 after England Champions made 209 for 5, and by 10 runs on 22 July 2025, when they made 164 for 9 and bowled England Champions out for 154. Both of those games were played in England. This one is in Sharjah, where England Champions have already won twice this season.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Both sides have already played here this season: England Champions twice and West Indies Champions once. Start: 9:00 pm IST (15:30 UTC) on Wednesday 7 October 2026.

9:00 pm IST (15:30 UTC) on Wednesday 7 October 2026. Totals: South Africa Champions made 242 for 5 here against West Indies Champions, and England Champions made 192 for 4 against India Champions, both on 4 October 2026.

South Africa Champions made 242 for 5 here against West Indies Champions, and England Champions made 192 for 4 against India Champions, both on 4 October 2026. Chasing: England Champions ran down Bangladesh Champions' 164 for 9 in 16.1 overs (5 October 2026).

England Champions ran down Bangladesh Champions' 164 for 9 in 16.1 overs (5 October 2026). Toss: Toss call: Field first — we expect the toss winner to bowl, as England Champions did after winning the toss against Bangladesh Champions. Our toss prediction for England Champions vs West Indies Champions is timestamped publicly before the coin lands.

Match Analysis: where this game will be won

The likeliest shape is a chase, because we expect the toss winner to bowl. England Champions showed against Bangladesh Champions that they can chase at this ground, getting there in 16.1 overs.

If West Indies Champions are sent in, they will want a total in the range England Champions defended against India Champions (192 for 4). Gayle's 60 off 31 shows how quickly they can score, and South Africa Champions' 242 for 5 against them shows how big totals can get here.

For England Champions, the warning is the head-to-head. West Indies Champions defended 164 for 9 against them in July 2025, so if Bopara goes early, even a modest target could be hard work.

England Champions vs West Indies Champions Prediction: England Champions to win at 66%

England Champions are the pick at 66.3%. They have won both games in Sharjah this season, Ravi Bopara made 83 and 77 not out in those games, and their bowlers held India Champions to 171 for 8 and Bangladesh Champions to 164 for 9.

The price agrees with us. England Champions at 1.46 sit under our fair odds of 1.51, and West Indies Champions at 2.72 sit under our fair 2.97, so the match-winner market is efficiently priced and the toss call is where we see the angle.

📊 Odds & Betting Value Team Our Model Market Implied Odds Fair Odds England Champions 66.3% 66.3% 1.46 1.51 West Indies Champions 33.7% 33.7% 2.72 2.97 The match-winner market is efficiently priced. England Champions at 1.46 sit under our fair odds of 1.51, and West Indies Champions at 2.72 sit under our fair 2.97. Our model and the market agree on this one, so the sharper angle is the toss, where we expect the toss winner to field. Odds captured on 6 October 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will win England Champions v West Indies Champions at the World Championship of Legends?

Our AI model makes England Champions the pick at 66.3% against West Indies Champions' 33.7% for the game at Sharjah Cricket Stadium (7 October 2026). England Champions have won both their games at the ground this season, by 21 runs and by 7 wickets.

What is the toss prediction for England Champions v West Indies Champions?

We expect the toss winner to field first when England Champions meet West Indies Champions in Sharjah (7 October 2026). England Champions won the toss and fielded against Bangladesh Champions at the same ground (5 October 2026), then won by 7 wickets.

What are the odds for England Champions v West Indies Champions?

As of 6 October 2026, the available odds were 1.46 on England Champions and 2.72 on West Indies Champions, against our fair odds of 1.51 and 2.97. Both prices sit under fair, so the match-winner market is efficiently priced and the toss is the sharper angle.

What is the head-to-head record between England Champions and West Indies Champions?

West Indies Champions won both earlier meetings with England Champions at the World Championship of Legends, each at the County Ground in Northampton: by 5 wickets (9 July 2024) and by 10 runs (22 July 2025).

When does the England Champions and West Indies Champions match start?

The match starts at 9:00 pm IST (15:30 UTC) on Wednesday 7 October 2026 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. It is a T20 game at the World Championship of Legends.

Who are the key players for England Champions and West Indies Champions?

For England Champions, Ravi Bopara made 83 off 46 balls (4 October 2026) and 77 not out off 45 (5 October 2026), and Samit Patel took 4 for 17. For West Indies Champions, Chris Gayle made 60 off 31 balls against South Africa Champions (4 October 2026).