Toss predictions
EE v RDC Bowl first 62% 16/11 21:30 IST AS-W v SS-W Bowl first 71% 17/11 13:40 IST LUL v SPR Bowl first 65% 17/11 16:45 IST KAG v CHR Bowl first 66% 18/11 16:45 IST HH-W v PS-W Bowl first 70% 19/11 10:10 IST

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Toss Prediction (BH-W vs ST-W)

T20 · WBBL · Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Toss 13:10 IST (expected)
Thu 19 Nov · Match 13:40 IST
Our toss call
Bowl first

From our match preview

We expect the toss winner to field.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Our toss calls: 563 of 875 right →
Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women match prediction →

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How we made this Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Thunder Women toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss prediction approach.

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BH-W vs ST-W toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the BH-W vs ST-W toss?

Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 13:10 IST on 19 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.

What will the toss winner choose in BH-W vs ST-W?

We expect the toss winner to bowl first. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

What time is the BH-W vs ST-W toss?

The toss is expected at 13:10 IST on 19 November, 30 minutes before the 13:40 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

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