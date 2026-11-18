Sudur Paschim Royals vs Chitwan Rhinos Toss Prediction (SPR vs CHR)
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.
What toss winners chose in this tournament
- This tournament21 of 29 bowl
- Sudur Paschim Royals3 of 4 bowl
What we know about this toss
What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.
This tournament21 of 29 bowl The latest 12 of the 29 tosses in this tournament
In this tournament, 21 of the 29 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 18 November 2026. Chasing sides won 13 of the 29 decided games.
- 18 November 2026Chitwan Rhinos batted
- 17 November 2026Lumbini Lions bowled
- 15 November 2026Kathmandu Gorkhas bowled
- 15 November 2026Karnali Yaks batted
- 14 November 2026Lumbini Lions bowled
- 13 November 2026Janakpur Bolts batted
- 13 November 2026Kathmandu Gorkhas bowled
- 12 November 2026Karnali Yaks batted
- 12 November 2026Pokhara Avengers batted
- 10 November 2026Sudur Paschim Royals batted
- 9 November 2026Chitwan Rhinos bowled
- 9 November 2026Pokhara Avengers batted
Sudur Paschim Royals3 of 4 bowl Sudur Paschim Royals' 4 toss wins in this tournament
In this tournament, Sudur Paschim Royals chose to bowl in 3 of their 4 toss wins. On 10 November 2026 they batted.
- 10 November 2026batted
- 2 November 2026bowled
- 31 October 2026bowled
- 28 October 2026bowled
- Ground
- Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
- Start
- Afternoon start, 19 November, 16:45 IST / 17:00 local
- Forecast
- 18°C · humidity 67% · clear skiesWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 19 November, 02:39 IST.
What the toss does to the odds
Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.
Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop.
Sudur Paschim Royals
- Odds now1.79 · 53% to win
- Wins toss, bowls first1.73 · 55% to win
- Loses toss, bats first1.86 · 51% to win
Chitwan Rhinos
- Odds now2.05 · 47% to win
- Wins toss, bowls first1.97 · 49% to win
- Loses toss, bats first2.13 · 45% to win
Best odds · match winner
Compare 10 bookmakers
|SPR
|CHR
|WinWin
|1.79✓
|1.99
|Up to 200% first deposit bonus · code MAXIMUS999
|Melbet
|1.79✓
|1.99
|20% weekly cashback · max $100
|Megapari
|1.79✓
|1.99
|Promo code MAXIMUS999
|Paripesa
|1.79✓
|1.99
|130% up to ₹13,000 · code MAXIMUS
|PlanBet
|1.79✓
|1.99
|100% up to ₹10,655
|1xBet
|1.79✓
|1.99
|Up to ₹1,50,000 + 150 free spins
|SpinBetter
|1.79✓
|1.99
|100% first deposit bonus
|DafaBet
|1.71
|2.09✓
|Exclusive: 200% up to ₹20,000 + ₹500 free bet
|4rabet
|1.70
|2.05
|Sports bonus up to ₹20,000
|BC.Game
|1.68
|2.02
|Up to 300% deposit bonus
How we made this Sudur Paschim Royals vs Chitwan Rhinos toss prediction
We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.
Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how our toss calls are made.
Call this match. Take on our AI.
SPR vs CHR toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the SPR vs CHR toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 66%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 16:15 IST on 19 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What will the toss winner choose in SPR vs CHR?
We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 66%. In this tournament, Sudur Paschim Royals chose to bowl in 3 of their 4 toss wins. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What time is the SPR vs CHR toss?
The toss is expected at 16:15 IST on 19 November, 30 minutes before the 16:45 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Where to bet on today's matches
- Best cricket betting apps in India: 10 apps rated, with the Android APK steps and the iPhone route
- Dafabet App: the Android APK in 5 steps
- UPI betting sites: which bookmakers take UPI, Paytm and PhonePe
More toss predictions
- BH-W vs ST-W toss prediction Thursday, 19 November 2026 · WBBL
- HH-W vs PS-W toss prediction Thursday, 19 November 2026 · WBBL
- SCO-W vs NED-W toss prediction Friday, 20 November 2026 · Emerging Nations Trophy
- SL-W vs ZIM-W toss prediction Friday, 20 November 2026 · Emerging Nations Trophy
- AS-W vs MR-W toss prediction Friday, 20 November 2026 · WBBL
- KAG vs CHR toss prediction Wednesday, 18 November 2026 · NPL · Toss: Chitwan Rhinos