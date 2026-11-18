Australia vs England Toss Prediction (AUS vs ENG)
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 76%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.
What we know about this toss
What toss winners chose, newest first. Tap for the dates.
This tour's ODIs2 of 3 bowl This tour's ODIs
toss winners chose to bowl first.
- 18 NovEngland chose to bat
- 15 NovAustralia chose to bowl
- 13 NovAustralia chose to bowl
From match scorecards · Updated 18 November 2026
- Ground
- Melbourne Cricket Ground
- Start
- Evening start, 21 November, 13:45 IST / 19:15 local
What the toss does to the odds
Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.
Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop.
Australia
- Odds now2.05 · 47% to win
- Wins toss, bowls first1.95 · 49% to win
- Loses toss, bats first2.15 · 44% to win
England
- Odds now1.80 · 53% to win
- Wins toss, bowls first1.72 · 56% to win
- Loses toss, bats first1.88 · 51% to win
Best odds · match winner
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How we made this Australia vs England toss prediction
We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.
Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss prediction approach.
Call this match. Take on our AI.
AUS vs ENG toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the AUS vs ENG toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 76%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 13:15 IST on 21 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What will the toss winner choose in AUS vs ENG?
We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 76%. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
What time is the AUS vs ENG toss?
The toss is expected at 13:15 IST on 21 November, 30 minutes before the 13:45 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Where to bet on today's matches
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