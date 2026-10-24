Lesotho vs Nigeria Toss Prediction (LSO vs NGA)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 75%.
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What we know about this toss
- Captains bat first here. 5 of 7 toss winners have batted at Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 2 since 2024 (71%).(points to batting first)
- Both sides like to bat first. Lesotho have batted in 6 of their last 10 tosses won; Nigeria have batted in 8 of their last 10 tosses won.(points to batting first)
- No dew. Daytime start (14:00 local). Conditions hold for both innings.(points to batting first)
- Forecast: 32°C · humidity 47% · clear skies.(points neither way)
- Batting first wins here. Only 2 of 5 chasing sides have won (40%).(points to batting first)
- Our call: bat first — 75%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to batting first)
Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.
From our match preview
We expect the toss winner to bat first.
Last 5 tosses at Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 2
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2024-11-28
|Nigeria
|Bat
|Nigeria
|No
|2024-11-28
|Sierra Leone
|Bat
|Sierra Leone
|No
|2024-11-27
|Ivory Coast
|Bat
|Eswatini
|Yes
|2024-11-27
|Sierra Leone
|Field
|Nigeria
|No
|2024-11-26
|Botswana
|Field
|Botswana
|Yes
Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.
Does the toss matter at Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 2?
In 5 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 2 (40%).
Start: 13:00 UTC · 14:00 local time (day match).
Forecast at the start: 32°C · humidity 47% · clear skies
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-24 09:08 UTC.
How we made this Lesotho vs Nigeria toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see the venue field-first method.
Toss prediction page launched 24 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Lesotho vs Nigeria match preview.
Lesotho vs Nigeria match prediction →
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LSO vs NGA toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the LSO vs NGA toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in LSO vs NGA?
We predict the toss winner will choose to bat first at Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 2, Abuja. It is the toss call in our Lesotho vs Nigeria match prediction.
How does the toss affect the LSO vs NGA match odds?
It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
Where to bet on today's matches
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →