We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66%.

Saturday, 24 October 2026 · 11:30 IST · W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth · One-Day Cup

Our toss call is field first, at 66%, so the side that wins the toss in Perth is likely to bowl.

Our call: bowl first — 66%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.

Day-night game. Starts at 14:00 local, so the second innings is played in the evening, when dew can come.

Captains bowl first in men's one-day games. 66% of toss winners have fielded first across our men's one-day record, and that is the call at WACA Ground.

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How we made this Western Australia vs New South Wales toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss prediction approach.

Toss prediction page launched 23 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Western Australia vs New South Wales match preview.