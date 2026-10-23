Namibia vs Ireland Toss Prediction (NAM vs IRE)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 71%.
Best odds · match winner
|NAM
|IRE
|DafaBet
|2.80
|1.44
|Exclusive: 200% up to ₹20,000 + ₹500 free bet
Why bowl first here
- Captains bowl first here. 6 of 8 toss winners have fielded at Namibia Cricket Ground since 2026 (75%).
- No dew. Daytime start (09:30 local): conditions hold for both innings.
- Forecast: 27°C · humidity 14% · clear skies.
- Chasing wins here. 4 of 7 decided men's one-day matches went to the side batting second (57.1%).
- Our call: bowl first — 71%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.
From our match preview
Toss call: Field first — our toss number is 71%, and Namibia bowled on winning the toss in game one.
Last 8 tosses at Namibia Cricket Ground
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2026-09-13
|Namibia
|Bat
|South Africa
|Yes
|2026-09-11
|Namibia
|Field
|South Africa
|No
|2026-09-09
|Namibia
|Field
|South Africa
|No
|2026-04-12
|Namibia
|Bat
|Scotland
|Yes
|2026-04-10
|Namibia
|Field
|Namibia
|Yes
|2026-04-08
|Scotland
|Field
|Oman
|No
|2026-04-06
|Scotland
|Field
|No result
|—
|2026-04-04
|Oman
|Field
|Oman
|Yes
Men's one-day matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.
Does the toss matter at Namibia Cricket Ground?
In 7 decided men's one-day matches here, the side batting second won 4 (57.1%).
Start: 07:30 UTC · 09:30 local time (day match).
Forecast at the start: 27°C · humidity 14% · clear skies
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-23 06:08 UTC.
How we made this Namibia vs Ireland toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see the field-first scoring method.
Toss prediction page launched 23 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Namibia vs Ireland match preview.
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NAM vs IRE toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the NAM vs IRE toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in NAM vs IRE?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Namibia Cricket Ground. It is the toss call in our Namibia vs Ireland match prediction.
How does the toss affect the NAM vs IRE match odds?
Through what it hands the winner: the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
Where to bet on today's matches
- Best cricket betting apps in India: 10 apps rated, with the Android APK steps and the iPhone route
- Dafabet App: the Android APK in 5 steps
- UPI betting sites: which bookmakers take UPI, Paytm and PhonePe
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →