Nigeria to win in Abuja.

Our AI model predicts Nigeria to beat Lesotho with a 92% win probability in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier C at Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 2, Abuja. The market is shorter still, at 1.04 on Nigeria, which sits below our fair odds of 1.08. Lesotho at 8.50 also sit below our fair price, so the toss is the angle in this game.

Selim Salau and Isaac Danladi lead a Nigeria side in form

Nigeria beat Gambia by 160 runs at Oval 2 on 20 October 2026. Nigeria batted first and made 262 for 1 in their 20 overs. Gambia were then bowled out for 102 in 17.2 overs.

Selim Salau made 105 not out off 58 balls for Nigeria against Gambia (20 October). Isaac Danladi made 86 off 48 balls in the same innings against Gambia on 20 October.

Nigeria beat Zambia by nine wickets at Oval 1 (21 October 2026). Zambia batted first and made 142 for 9 in their 20 overs. Nigeria reached 146 for 1 in 14.5 overs.

Isaac Danladi made 90 not out off 47 balls in the Nigeria reply against Zambia on 21 October.

Nigeria beat Mozambique by seven wickets at Oval 1 in the 23 October game. Mozambique batted first and were bowled out for 93 in 19.4 overs. Nigeria reached 94 for 3 in 8.3 overs.

Ali Rahmon top-scored in that reply with 41 from 24 deliveries against Mozambique (23 October 2026).

Can Lesotho bat the way they did against Mozambique?

Lesotho beat Mozambique by 74 runs at Oval 1 on 20 October 2026. Lesotho batted first and made 169 for 8 in their 20 overs. Mozambique were then bowled out for 95 in 18.2 overs.

Mohmed Duvesh Patel made 63 off 45 balls for Lesotho against Mozambique (20 October). Maaz Khan made 52 off 32 balls in the same Lesotho innings against Mozambique.

Uganda beat Lesotho by five wickets at Oval 2 (21 October 2026). Lesotho batted first and were bowled out for 87 in 19.3 overs. Uganda reached 89 for 5 in 12.3 overs.

Maaz Khan top-scored for Lesotho with 38 from 32 deliveries against Uganda on 21 October.

Zambia beat Lesotho by seven wickets at Oval 2 in the 23 October game. Lesotho batted first and were bowled out for 58 in 13.4 overs. Zambia reached 61 for 3 in 7.4 overs.

Mohmed Duvesh Patel made 38 of Lesotho's 58 runs against Zambia (23 October), facing 32 balls.

Key Matchups: Nigeria's top order against Lesotho's attack

Selim Salau vs the Lesotho attack: Against Gambia on 20 October 2026, Selim Salau made 105 not out off 58 balls. Against Zambia the next day, 21 October 2026, Selim Salau made 50 off 39 balls, so Lesotho need early wickets.

Isaac Danladi vs the Lesotho attack: Against Gambia on 20 October 2026, Isaac Danladi made 86 off 48 balls. Against Zambia on 21 October 2026, Isaac Danladi finished on 90 not out off 47 balls.

Maaz Khan vs the Nigeria attack: Against Mozambique on 20 October 2026, Maaz Khan made 52 off 32 balls. Nigeria bowled Mozambique out for 93 at Oval 1 on 23 October 2026, so Lesotho need Maaz Khan to bat through the middle overs.

Mohmed Duvesh Patel vs the new ball: Against Mozambique on 20 October 2026, Mohmed Duvesh Patel made 63 off 45 balls. Against Zambia on 23 October 2026, Mohmed Duvesh Patel top-scored for Lesotho with 38.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Lesotho and Nigeria have both played Mozambique and Zambia at this qualifier. Lesotho beat Mozambique by 74 runs on 20 October 2026, and Nigeria beat Mozambique by seven wickets on 23 October 2026. Zambia beat Lesotho by seven wickets on 23 October 2026, and Nigeria beat Zambia by nine wickets two days earlier, on 21 October 2026.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 2, Abuja. This qualifier's games are split between Oval 1 and Oval 2 at the federation's ground in Abuja. Pitch: Nigeria made 262 for 1 against Gambia at Oval 2 on 20 October 2026. Uganda bowled Gambia out for 27 at Oval 2 on 23 October 2026.

Nigeria made 262 for 1 against Gambia at Oval 2 on 20 October 2026. Uganda bowled Gambia out for 27 at Oval 2 on 23 October 2026. Toss: Toss call: Bat first — we put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 75%. Lesotho won the toss and batted against Mozambique (20 October), Uganda (21 October) and Zambia (23 October 2026). Mozambique won the toss and batted against Nigeria on 23 October 2026. See our LSO vs NGA toss call, locked in before the coin lands.

Match Analysis: where Lesotho vs Nigeria is won and lost

Lesotho's batting decides most of this. Lesotho were bowled out for 87 against Uganda (21 October) and for 58 against Zambia (23 October 2026), both at Oval 2.

Nigeria's batting has carried them. They made 262 for 1 against Gambia on 20 October 2026, and they reached 146 for 1 in 14.5 overs against Zambia on 21 October 2026.

Nigeria's bowling has held up too. They bowled Mozambique out for 93 in 19.4 overs at Oval 1 on 23 October 2026.

Our toss call is bat first, at 75%, so the side that wins the toss at Oval 2 is likely to bat.

Lesotho vs Nigeria Prediction: Nigeria are 92% favourites

We back Nigeria at 92%, after wins over Gambia by 160 runs (20 October), Zambia by nine wickets (21 October) and Mozambique by seven wickets (23 October 2026).

Lesotho's best batting day came against Mozambique on 20 October 2026, when they made 169 for 8. They need a total of that kind again, after being bowled out for 87 by Uganda and 58 by Zambia at Oval 2.

On price, the match-winner market is efficiently priced, with Nigeria's 1.04 under our fair 1.08. We expect the toss winner to bat first.