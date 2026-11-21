Pakistan Women vs Scotland Women Toss Prediction (PAK-W vs SCO-W)

T20 · 25th Match, Super Six (B1 v A2) · ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy, 2026 · Seven Districts Ground

Toss 10:00 IST (expected) Sun 22 Nov · Match 10:30 IST · 09:00 local Toss in 21 h 49 min

Our toss call Bowl first 54% We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 54%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this tournament This tournament 12 of 23 bowl

Seven Districts Ground 6 of 11 bowl

What we know about this toss What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates. This tournament 12 of 23 bowl Bat Bowl Bat Bat Bowl The latest 12 of the 23 tosses in this tournament In this tournament, 12 of the 23 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 20 November 2026. Pakistan Women batted

Netherlands Women bowled

Zimbabwe Women batted

Zimbabwe Women batted

Thailand Women bowled

United Arab Emirates Women batted

Ireland Women batted

Papua New Guinea Women bowled

United Arab Emirates Women batted

Netherlands Women bowled

Zimbabwe Women bowled

United Arab Emirates Women batted Seven Districts Ground 6 of 11 bowl Bat Bowl Bat Bat Bowl All 11 tosses at Seven Districts Ground in this tournament At Seven Districts Ground in this tournament, 6 of the 11 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 20 November 2026. Chasing sides won 7 of the 11 decided games. Zimbabwe Women batted, Sri Lanka Women won

Thailand Women bowled, Bangladesh Women won

Ireland Women batted, Scotland Women won

United Arab Emirates Women batted, Sri Lanka Women won

Zimbabwe Women bowled, Pakistan Women won

Papua New Guinea Women bowled, Sri Lanka Women won

Netherlands Women bowled, Netherlands Women won

Zimbabwe Women batted, Bangladesh Women won

United Arab Emirates Women bowled, Ireland Women won

Thailand Women batted, Netherlands Women won

Scotland Women bowled, Scotland Women won Ground Seven Districts Ground, Ajman Start Daytime start, 22 November, 10:30 IST / 09:00 local

What the toss does to the odds Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win. Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop. Pakistan Women Market odds, checked 12:10 IST After the toss, 10:00 IST 1.48 1.40 1.45 1.50 1.55 Sat 10:35 now 1.52 1.43 Odds now 1.48 · 64% to win

Wins toss, bowls first 1.43 · 66% to win

Loses toss, bats first 1.52 · 62% to win Bet at 1.57 → Scotland Women Market odds, checked 12:10 IST After the toss, 10:00 IST 2.65 2.40 2.60 3.00 Sat 10:35 now 2.80 2.51 Odds now 2.65 · 36% to win

Wins toss, bowls first 2.51 · 38% to win

Loses toss, bats first 2.80 · 34% to win Bet at 2.65 →

How we made this Pakistan Women vs Scotland Women toss prediction We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions. Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how our toss forecasts work.

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PAK-W vs SCO-W toss prediction FAQ Who will win the PAK-W vs SCO-W toss? ⌄ Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 54%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 10:00 IST on 22 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. What will the toss winner choose in PAK-W vs SCO-W? ⌄ We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 54%. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong. What time is the PAK-W vs SCO-W toss? ⌄ The toss is expected at 10:00 IST on 22 November, 30 minutes before the 10:30 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong. What did toss winners choose at Seven Districts Ground? ⌄ At Seven Districts Ground in this tournament, 6 of the 11 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 20 November 2026. Chasing sides won 7 of the 11 decided games. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.