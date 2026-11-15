50 overs · 13th Match · Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2026-27 · Cricket Central, Sydney

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

In this tournament, New South Wales chose to bowl in 2 of their 4 toss wins. On 24 October 2026 they batted.

In this tournament, 10 of the 12 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 24 October 2026. Chasing sides won 3 of the 11 decided games.

What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.

Bonus 130% at Paripesa · UPI deposits from ₹200 · live cricket on some matches

Back South Australia on Paripesa · UPI deposits from ₹200 · live cricket on some matches

Up to ₹1,50,000 at 1xBet · UPI deposits · live cricket on some matches

How we made this New South Wales vs South Australia toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss prediction approach.