New South Wales vs South Australia Match 13 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: South Australia to win, at 51.5%.
Toss Prediction
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66%.Toss preview ›
NSW vs SOA Playing 11
Each team is confirmed when its XI is announced at the toss.
New South Wales
Expected captainLachlan Shaw
- Riley Kingsell
- Josh Philippe (wk)
- Sam Konstas
- Lachlan Shaw (c)
- Jack Edwards
- William Salzmann
- Oliver Davies
- Ben Dwarshuis
- Jack Nisbet
- Tanveer Sangha
- Bryce Jackson
Based on the last XI in this series and today's squad.
Updated 15 Nov, 09:50 IST
South Australia
Expected captainNathan McSweeney
- Mackenzie Harvey
- Jake Fraser-McGurk
- Nathan McSweeney (c)
- Henry Hunt
- Matthew Gilkes (wk)
- Jake Lehmann
- Ben Manenti
- Henry Thornton
- Spencer Johnson
- Wes Agar
- Lloyd Pope
Based on the last XI in this series and today's squad.
Updated 15 Nov, 09:50 IST
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: South Australia to win, at 51.5%.
- • Toss call: Field first, at 66%. See our public toss call for NSW vs SOA on the dedicated page.
- • Key fact: South Australia won three and had a no result in their four One-Day Cup games from 18 September to 17 October 2026.
- • Value: South Australia's fair odds are 1.94, and Melbet had them at 1.91 at 06:32 IST (15 November).
We back South Australia, at 51.5%.
South Australia won three and had a no result in their four One-Day Cup games from 18 September to 17 October 2026.
New South Wales (NSW) won the 2025-26 final and both meetings with South Australia in Sydney that season.
The game at Cricket Central starts at 4:30 am IST (23:00 UTC), and rain is forecast for every hour of it.
Which team is stronger, New South Wales or South Australia?
South Australia, narrowly, on the 2026-27 One-Day Cup so far.
After a no result in Perth (18 September 2026), they made 383 for 7 to beat Tasmania by 7 runs at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide (23 September 2026).
Matthew Gilkes made 127 off 115 balls for South Australia at Junction Oval in Melbourne, where they beat Victoria by 70 runs (12 October 2026).
Five days later South Australia made 397 for 7 and beat Queensland by 126 runs in Adelaide (17 October 2026).
Jake Fraser-McGurk made 122 off 63 balls for South Australia in that win, and Nathan McSweeney made 106 off 103 balls.
NSW have won three of their four matches from 22 September to 24 October 2026.
They made 359 for 6 to beat Queensland by 4 wickets at Allan Border Field in Brisbane (22 September 2026).
Nic Maddinson made 126 off 127 balls for NSW when they beat Victoria by 47 runs (DLS method) at Junction Oval (25 September 2026).
At home in Sydney, Tasmania beat them by 57 runs (DLS method) in a game cut to 30 overs a side by rain (13 October 2026).
NSW answered with 371 for 8 at the WACA Ground and beat Western Australia by 78 runs (24 October 2026), with 149 off 131 balls from Sam Konstas.
Key matchups: Jake Fraser-McGurk against Jack Nisbet, Sam Konstas against Spencer Johnson
Jake Fraser-McGurk against Jack Nisbet. Jake Fraser-McGurk made 88 off 47 balls for South Australia against Tasmania (23 September 2026) and 122 off 63 against Queensland (17 October 2026).
Jack Nisbet took 3 for 47 for NSW against Western Australia in Perth (24 October 2026).
If Nisbet removes Fraser-McGurk early, South Australia lose their fastest scorer.
Sam Konstas against Spencer Johnson. Sam Konstas made his 149 for NSW against Western Australia at the WACA Ground (24 October 2026).
Spencer Johnson took 5 for 59 for South Australia against Queensland at Karen Rolton Oval (17 October 2026).
Johnson's new-ball spell to Konstas could decide how big the home total gets.
New South Wales vs South Australia head to head
New South Wales, One-Day Cup since 2024
2
South Australia, One-Day Cup since 2024
1
New South Wales lead 2-1 in the One-Day Cup since September 2024, with one game abandoned. Newest first.
Outside the One-Day Cup, NSW beat South Australia by 98 runs in the Sheffield Shield at the same ground, in a four-day game that began on 11 November 2026.
New South Wales vs South Australia pitch report: Cricket Central, Sydney
A ground for batting first. Tasmania defended 203 in a 30-over game at Cricket Central (13 October 2026), and Queensland defended 287 for 9 there (3 November 2025).
Every One-Day Cup game at Cricket Central since November 2025, newest first
Tasmania 203 all out in a 30-over game · New South Wales 158 all out, Tasmania won by 57 runs (DLS method).
South Australia 242 for 7 · New South Wales 246 for 3 in 44 overs, won by 7 wickets.
Queensland 287 for 9 · New South Wales 191 all out, Queensland won by 96 runs.
Rain forecast through the day, an 86 to 97% chance in each hour of the game, at about 16 to 17°C. Forecast read 15 November, 06:31 IST.
NSW won the toss and bowled against Tasmania at Cricket Central, and Tasmania won by 57 runs (13 October 2026).
New South Wales vs South Australia prediction: we back South Australia at 52%
We back South Australia, 51.5%, with the market at 49.9%.
Form is the first reason.
South Australia made 383 for 7, 311 and 397 for 7 in their three completed matches from 23 September to 17 October 2026.
The rivalry pulls the other way.
NSW beat South Australia by 7 wickets in Sydney (10 February 2026), after a 131-run win at the same ground (20 September 2025).
NSW also won the 2025-26 final, beating Tasmania by 4 wickets at Bellerive Oval in Hobart (11 March 2026).
Melbet had South Australia at 1.91 at 06:32 IST (15 November), just under our fair 1.94. The NSW price of 1.90 sits under our 2.06.
What decides New South Wales vs South Australia
- The rain. Tasmania beat NSW by 57 runs (DLS method) in a 30-over game in Sydney (13 October 2026).
- The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 66%. South Australia won the toss and bowled in Sydney (20 September 2025).
- Jake Fraser-McGurk. He made 122 off 63 balls for South Australia against Queensland (17 October 2026).
- Sam Konstas. He made 149 off 131 balls for NSW against Western Australia (24 October 2026).
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|New South Wales
|48.5%
|50.1%
|1.90
|2.06
|South Australia
|51.5%
|49.9%
|1.91
|1.94
South Australia's price, 1.91, sits just under our fair odds of 1.94. Dafabet had New South Wales at 1.90 and Melbet had South Australia at 1.91 at 06:32 IST (15 November).
At 1.90, NSW sit under our 2.06. The toss is the other angle, with our call to bowl first at 66%. Odds captured on 15 November 2026.
Why we disagree with the market. Our model is 1.6 points above the market on South Australia.
Form is the reason. South Australia won three of their four One-Day Cup games from 18 September to 17 October 2026, the other a no result, while NSW lost to Tasmania at home (13 October 2026).
Australian One-Day Cup
New South Wales vs South Australia odds
16 Nov 2026 · 04:30 IST
Match winner: New South Wales 1.90 at Dafabet; South Australia 1.91 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 10:00–10:03 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1NSW
|2SOA
|Payout
|1 · New South Wales ▲1.90
|2 · South Australia ▲1.90
|Payout95.0%
|1 · New South Wales 1.86
|2 · South Australia 1.91
|Payout94.5%
|1 · New South Wales 1.86
|2 · South Australia 1.91
|Payout94.5%
|1 · New South Wales 1.86
|2 · South Australia 1.91
|Payout94.5%
|1 · New South Wales 1.86
|2 · South Australia 1.91
|Payout94.5%
|1 · New South Wales 1.86
|2 · South Australia 1.91
|Payout94.5%
|1 · New South Wales 1.86
|2 · South Australia 1.91
|Payout94.5%
|1 · New South Wales 1.86
|2 · South Australia 1.91
|Payout94.5%
|Highest
|1 · New South Wales1.90
|2 · South Australia1.91
|Payout–
1X2: New South Wales 1.86, Tie 50.00, South Australia 1.91 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 10:00 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1NSW
|XTie
|2SOA
|Payout
|1 · New South Wales 1.86
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · South Australia 1.91
|Payout92.9%
|1 · New South Wales 1.86
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · South Australia 1.91
|Payout92.9%
|1 · New South Wales 1.86
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · South Australia 1.91
|Payout92.9%
|1 · New South Wales 1.86
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · South Australia 1.91
|Payout92.9%
|1 · New South Wales 1.86
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · South Australia 1.91
|Payout92.9%
|1 · New South Wales 1.86
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · South Australia 1.91
|Payout92.9%
|1 · New South Wales 1.86
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · South Australia 1.91
|Payout92.9%
Total runs
|Line
|Over
|Under
|Match533.5
|1.911xBet
|1.75Paripesa
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win New South Wales vs South Australia in the One-Day Cup?
South Australia. Our AI model gives them a 51.5% chance against New South Wales at Cricket Central in Sydney. South Australia won three and had a no result in four One-Day Cup matches from 18 September to 17 October 2026, and beat Queensland by 126 runs in Adelaide (17 October 2026).
What is the toss prediction for New South Wales vs South Australia?
Field first, at 66%. New South Wales won the toss and bowled against Tasmania at Cricket Central (13 October 2026), and South Australia won the toss and bowled against NSW at the same ground (20 September 2025). Rain is forecast in every hour of this game.
What are the odds for New South Wales vs South Australia?
At 06:32 IST on 15 November, Dafabet had New South Wales at 1.90 and Melbet had South Australia at 1.91. Our fair odds are 1.94 for South Australia and 2.06 for New South Wales, so both prices sit just under our numbers for this One-Day Cup game in Sydney.
Is Cricket Central a batting or bowling pitch?
A batting-first ground in the One-Day Cup. Tasmania defended 203 in a 30-over game at Cricket Central (13 October 2026), and Queensland defended 287 for 9 at the same ground (3 November 2025). New South Wales made 288 for 7 in Sydney and beat South Australia by 131 runs (20 September 2025).
When did New South Wales and South Australia last play in the One-Day Cup?
In Sydney (10 February 2026), when New South Wales made 246 for 3 in 44 overs and beat South Australia by 7 wickets at Cricket Central. Outside the One-Day Cup, NSW beat South Australia by 98 runs in the Sheffield Shield at the same ground, in a game that began on 11 November 2026.
What time does New South Wales vs South Australia start?
At 4:30 am IST (23:00 UTC). It is a One-Day Cup game of the 2026-27 season, a 50-over match between New South Wales and South Australia at Cricket Central in Sydney. Our toss call for it is field first, at 66%, with rain forecast for every hour of play.
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