We back South Australia, at 51.5%.

South Australia won three and had a no result in their four One-Day Cup games from 18 September to 17 October 2026.

New South Wales (NSW) won the 2025-26 final and both meetings with South Australia in Sydney that season.

The game at Cricket Central starts at 4:30 am IST (23:00 UTC), and rain is forecast for every hour of it.

Which team is stronger, New South Wales or South Australia?

South Australia, narrowly, on the 2026-27 One-Day Cup so far.

After a no result in Perth (18 September 2026), they made 383 for 7 to beat Tasmania by 7 runs at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide (23 September 2026).

Matthew Gilkes made 127 off 115 balls for South Australia at Junction Oval in Melbourne, where they beat Victoria by 70 runs (12 October 2026).

Five days later South Australia made 397 for 7 and beat Queensland by 126 runs in Adelaide (17 October 2026).

Jake Fraser-McGurk made 122 off 63 balls for South Australia in that win, and Nathan McSweeney made 106 off 103 balls.

NSW have won three of their four matches from 22 September to 24 October 2026.

They made 359 for 6 to beat Queensland by 4 wickets at Allan Border Field in Brisbane (22 September 2026).

Nic Maddinson made 126 off 127 balls for NSW when they beat Victoria by 47 runs (DLS method) at Junction Oval (25 September 2026).

At home in Sydney, Tasmania beat them by 57 runs (DLS method) in a game cut to 30 overs a side by rain (13 October 2026).

NSW answered with 371 for 8 at the WACA Ground and beat Western Australia by 78 runs (24 October 2026), with 149 off 131 balls from Sam Konstas.

Key matchups: Jake Fraser-McGurk against Jack Nisbet, Sam Konstas against Spencer Johnson

Jake Fraser-McGurk against Jack Nisbet. Jake Fraser-McGurk made 88 off 47 balls for South Australia against Tasmania (23 September 2026) and 122 off 63 against Queensland (17 October 2026).

Jack Nisbet took 3 for 47 for NSW against Western Australia in Perth (24 October 2026).

If Nisbet removes Fraser-McGurk early, South Australia lose their fastest scorer.

Sam Konstas against Spencer Johnson. Sam Konstas made his 149 for NSW against Western Australia at the WACA Ground (24 October 2026).

Spencer Johnson took 5 for 59 for South Australia against Queensland at Karen Rolton Oval (17 October 2026).

Johnson's new-ball spell to Konstas could decide how big the home total gets.

New South Wales vs South Australia head to head New South Wales, One-Day Cup since 2024 2 South Australia, One-Day Cup since 2024 1 New South Wales lead 2-1 in the One-Day Cup since September 2024, with one game abandoned. Newest first. 10 February 2026 · Cricket Central, Sydney New South Wales by 7 wickets 20 September 2025 · Cricket Central, Sydney New South Wales by 131 runs 12 November 2024 · Adelaide Oval, Adelaide South Australia by 6 wickets 26 September 2024 · Cricket Central, Sydney abandoned without a ball bowled Outside the One-Day Cup, NSW beat South Australia by 98 runs in the Sheffield Shield at the same ground, in a four-day game that began on 11 November 2026.

New South Wales vs South Australia pitch report: Cricket Central, Sydney A ground for batting first. Tasmania defended 203 in a 30-over game at Cricket Central (13 October 2026), and Queensland defended 287 for 9 there (3 November 2025). Every One-Day Cup game at Cricket Central since November 2025, newest first 13 October 2026 Tasmania 203 all out in a 30-over game · New South Wales 158 all out, Tasmania won by 57 runs (DLS method). 10 February 2026 South Australia 242 for 7 · New South Wales 246 for 3 in 44 overs, won by 7 wickets. 3 November 2025 Queensland 287 for 9 · New South Wales 191 all out, Queensland won by 96 runs. Weather Rain forecast through the day, an 86 to 97% chance in each hour of the game, at about 16 to 17°C. Forecast read 15 November, 06:31 IST. NSW won the toss and bowled against Tasmania at Cricket Central, and Tasmania won by 57 runs (13 October 2026).

New South Wales vs South Australia prediction: we back South Australia at 52%

We back South Australia, 51.5%, with the market at 49.9%.

Form is the first reason.

South Australia made 383 for 7, 311 and 397 for 7 in their three completed matches from 23 September to 17 October 2026.

The rivalry pulls the other way.

NSW beat South Australia by 7 wickets in Sydney (10 February 2026), after a 131-run win at the same ground (20 September 2025).

NSW also won the 2025-26 final, beating Tasmania by 4 wickets at Bellerive Oval in Hobart (11 March 2026).

Melbet had South Australia at 1.91 at 06:32 IST (15 November), just under our fair 1.94. The NSW price of 1.90 sits under our 2.06.

What decides New South Wales vs South Australia

The rain. Tasmania beat NSW by 57 runs (DLS method) in a 30-over game in Sydney (13 October 2026).

Tasmania beat NSW by 57 runs (DLS method) in a 30-over game in Sydney (13 October 2026). The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 66%. South Australia won the toss and bowled in Sydney (20 September 2025).

We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 66%. South Australia won the toss and bowled in Sydney (20 September 2025). Jake Fraser-McGurk. He made 122 off 63 balls for South Australia against Queensland (17 October 2026).

He made 122 off 63 balls for South Australia against Queensland (17 October 2026). Sam Konstas. He made 149 off 131 balls for NSW against Western Australia (24 October 2026).