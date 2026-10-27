We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 64%.

Wednesday, 28 October 2026 · 12:15 IST · Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi · CWC Challenge League A

We expect the toss winner to bat first in Qatar vs Denmark, at 64%.

Our call: bat first — 64%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.

Rain around. A shortened game hands the chasing side a revised target (0.2 mm forecast in the first hour).

Captains bat first here. 4 of 4 toss winners have batted at Gymkhana Club Ground since 2026 (100%).

Backing the toss winner or the match result? Open the account before the toss so the bonus is there when the market moves.

Men's one-day matches only, newest first, from our own toss records.

How we made this Qatar vs Denmark toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full method, including venue toss patterns, dew and team news, see our toss decision framework.

Toss prediction page launched 27 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Qatar vs Denmark match preview.