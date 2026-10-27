Lions vs Eastern Storm Toss Prediction (LIO vs ESTORM)
Our toss call
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66%.
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What we know about this toss
- Captains bowl first here. 35 of 46 toss winners have fielded at The Wanderers Stadium since 2005 (76%).(points to bowling first)
- Lions like to bowl first. They have fielded in 2 of their last 3 tosses won (2 of 3 in all).(points to bowling first)
- No dew expected. Evening start (18:00 local) in dry air (21% humidity). Conditions hold for both innings.(points neither way)
- Forecast: 25°C · humidity 21% · clear skies.(points neither way)
- Chasing wins about half the time here (21 of 42).(points neither way)
- Our call: bowl first — 66%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)
Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.
From our match preview
Toss call: Field first — we put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66% for this game in Johannesburg.
Last 10 tosses at The Wanderers Stadium
|Date
|Toss winner
|Chose
|Match winner
|Chased?
|2026-10-24
|Lions
|Field
|—
|—
|2026-10-18
|Lions
|Field
|Lions
|Yes
|2026-10-13
|Border
|Field
|Lions
|No
|2026-10-02
|North West - Eastvaal Renault Dragons
|Field
|—
|—
|2026-01-31
|South Africa
|Field
|West Indies
|No
|2024-11-15
|India
|Bat
|India
|No
|2023-12-14
|South Africa
|Field
|India
|No
|2023-03-28
|South Africa
|Field
|West Indies
|No
|2021-04-12
|Pakistan
|Bat
|South Africa
|Yes
|2021-04-10
|South Africa
|Bat
|Pakistan
|Yes
Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records and our own toss records.
Does the toss matter at The Wanderers Stadium?
In 42 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 21 (50%).
Start: 16:00 UTC · 18:00 local time (evening match).
Forecast at the start: 25°C · humidity 21% · clear skies
Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-27 12:08 UTC.
How we made this Lions vs Eastern Storm toss prediction
We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.
For the full method, including venue toss patterns, dew and team news, see how we predict toss decisions.
Toss prediction page launched 27 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Lions vs Eastern Storm match preview.
Lions vs Eastern Storm match prediction →
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LIO vs ESTORM toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the LIO vs ESTORM toss?
No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.
What will the toss winner choose in LIO vs ESTORM?
We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. It is the toss call in our Lions vs Eastern Storm match prediction.
How does the toss affect the LIO vs ESTORM match odds?
It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.
Where to bet on today's matches
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More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →