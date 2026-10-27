Toss predictions
AFG v ZIM Bowl first 63% 27/10 20:00 IST LIO v ESTORM Bowl first 66% 28/10 21:30 IST MR-W v ST-W Bowl first 63% 29/10 10:10 IST MS-W v HH-W Bowl first 63% 29/10 13:40 IST BH-W v SS-W Bowl first 71% 30/10 13:40 IST PS-W v MR-W Bowl first 56% 31/10 13:40 IST

Lions vs Eastern Storm Toss Prediction (LIO vs ESTORM)

Our toss call

Bowl first 66%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

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Wednesday, 28 October 2026 · 21:30 IST · The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg · CSA Pro20

What we know about this toss

Bowl first 66% Bat first 34%
  • Captains bowl first here. 35 of 46 toss winners have fielded at The Wanderers Stadium since 2005 (76%).(points to bowling first)
  • Lions like to bowl first. They have fielded in 2 of their last 3 tosses won (2 of 3 in all).(points to bowling first)
  • No dew expected. Evening start (18:00 local) in dry air (21% humidity). Conditions hold for both innings.(points neither way)
  • Forecast: 25°C · humidity 21% · clear skies.(points neither way)
  • Chasing wins about half the time here (21 of 42).(points neither way)
  • Our call: bowl first — 66%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

From our match preview

Toss call: Field first — we put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66% for this game in Johannesburg.

Last 10 tosses at The Wanderers Stadium

DateToss winnerChoseMatch winnerChased?
2026-10-24LionsField
2026-10-18LionsFieldLionsYes
2026-10-13BorderFieldLionsNo
2026-10-02North West - Eastvaal Renault DragonsField
2026-01-31South AfricaFieldWest IndiesNo
2024-11-15IndiaBatIndiaNo
2023-12-14South AfricaFieldIndiaNo
2023-03-28South AfricaFieldWest IndiesNo
2021-04-12PakistanBatSouth AfricaYes
2021-04-10South AfricaBatPakistanYes

Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records and our own toss records.

Does the toss matter at The Wanderers Stadium?

In 42 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 21 (50%).

Start: 16:00 UTC · 18:00 local time (evening match).

Forecast at the start: 25°C · humidity 21% · clear skies

Weather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), fetched 2026-10-27 12:08 UTC.

How we made this Lions vs Eastern Storm toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full method, including venue toss patterns, dew and team news, see how we predict toss decisions.

Toss prediction page launched 27 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Lions vs Eastern Storm match preview.

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LIO vs ESTORM toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the LIO vs ESTORM toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in LIO vs ESTORM?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. It is the toss call in our Lions vs Eastern Storm match prediction.

How does the toss affect the LIO vs ESTORM match odds?

It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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