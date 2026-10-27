We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66%.

Wednesday, 28 October 2026 · 21:30 IST · The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg · CSA Pro20

Toss call: Field first — we put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66% for this game in Johannesburg.

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

Our call: bowl first — 66%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger. (points to bowling first)

Chasing wins about half the time here (21 of 42). (points neither way)

No dew expected. Evening start (18:00 local) in dry air (21% humidity). Conditions hold for both innings. (points neither way)

Lions like to bowl first. They have fielded in 2 of their last 3 tosses won (2 of 3 in all). (points to bowling first)

Captains bowl first here. 35 of 46 toss winners have fielded at The Wanderers Stadium since 2005 (76%). (points to bowling first)

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Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records and our own toss records.

How we made this Lions vs Eastern Storm toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full method, including venue toss patterns, dew and team news, see how we predict toss decisions.

Toss prediction page launched 27 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Lions vs Eastern Storm match preview.