Toss predictions
GM v LSO Bat first 83% 25/10 14:00 IST NGA v UGA Bat first 93% 25/10 18:20 IST AFG v ZIM Bowl first 63% 27/10 20:00 IST

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Toss Prediction (AFG vs ZIM)

Our toss call

Bowl first 63%

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 63%.

By CricketPrediction.com ·

Best odds · match winner

Afghanistan ★ Our pick 1.37 DafaBetZimbabwe   3.51 PlanBet
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Tuesday, 27 October 2026 · 20:00 IST · Sharjah Cricket Stadium · AFG v ZIM 2026

What we know about this toss

Bowl first 63% Bat first 37%
  • Captains bowl first here. 76 of 105 toss winners have fielded at Sharjah Cricket Stadium since 2013 (72%).(points to bowling first)
  • Zimbabwe like to bowl first. They have fielded in 6 of their last 10 tosses won (41 of 88 in all).(points to bowling first)
  • Evening start. Dew can reach the second innings (18:30 local).(points to bowling first)
  • Chasing wins here. 51 of 84 decided men's T20 matches went to the side batting second (60.7%).(points to bowling first)
  • Our call: bowl first — 63%. Graded against the real toss and shown on our public ledger.(points to bowling first)

Cyan dots point to bowling first, violet to batting first, grey to neither.

From our match preview

Toss call: Field first — we expect the toss winner to bowl at this night start, at 63%.

Last 10 tosses at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

DateToss winnerChoseMatch winnerChased?
2025-09-30West IndiesFieldWest IndiesYes
2025-09-29NepalBatNepalNo
2025-09-27West IndiesFieldNepalNo
2025-09-04PakistanBatPakistanNo
2025-08-30PakistanBatPakistanNo
2025-05-21United Arab EmiratesFieldUnited Arab EmiratesYes
2025-05-19United Arab EmiratesFieldUnited Arab EmiratesYes
2025-05-17United Arab EmiratesFieldBangladeshNo
2022-09-02Hong KongFieldPakistanNo
2021-11-07PakistanBatPakistanNo

Men's T20 matches only, newest first, from ball-by-ball records.

Does the toss matter at Sharjah Cricket Stadium?

In 84 decided men's T20 matches here, the side batting second won 51 (60.7%).

Start: 14:30 UTC · 18:30 local time (evening match).

How we made this Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe toss prediction

We do not predict who wins the coin flip itself; that is genuinely 50/50. We predict what the toss winner will choose to do. For this match, our toss call is published in our match prediction. We make every call with the weather, the pitch and the team news in mind, including who captains. The result above shows whether the captain actually followed our predicted decision.

For the full methodology — venue toss patterns, dew, and captaincy psychology — see our toss methodology.

Toss prediction page launched 24 October 2026. The pre-toss call summarised here comes from our Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe match preview.

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AFG vs ZIM toss prediction FAQ

Who will win the AFG vs ZIM toss?

No one can — a cricket toss is a genuine 50/50 event, and the market prices it at effectively even money (1.92–1.95 both sides). What can be predicted is the decision that follows, and that is what this page covers.

What will the toss winner choose in AFG vs ZIM?

We predict the toss winner will choose to field first at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. It is the toss call in our Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe match prediction.

How does the toss affect the AFG vs ZIM match odds?

It hands the winner the choice of batting or chasing under the day's conditions. For this fixture we publish the toss call and grade it on our public ledger.

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More toss predictions

More toss predictions today → · Our public toss record → · Who won the toss today → · Full prediction archive →

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