T20 · Final · ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy, 2026 · Seven Districts Ground

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 60%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

At Karwan Cricket Ground in this tournament, 8 of the 15 toss winners chose to bat, the latest on 23 November 2026. Chasing sides won 8 of the 15 decided games.

The latest 12 of the 15 tosses at Karwan Cricket Ground in this tournament

In this tournament, Sri Lanka Women chose to bowl in 3 of their 4 toss wins. On 23 November 2026 they batted.

In this tournament, 15 of the 29 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 23 November 2026.

The latest 12 of the 29 tosses in this tournament

What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates.

Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop.

Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.

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How we made this Sri Lanka Women vs Ireland Women toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See how the toss call is built.