Australia vs England 2nd T20I Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: England to win, at 52.7%.
Match winner
Toss Prediction
We expect the toss winner to field.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: England to win, at 52.7%.
- • Toss call: Field first, at 77%. See our AUS vs ENG toss call, locked in before the coin lands.
- • Key fact: Australia lead the five-match series 1-0 after beating England by 3 wickets, with 1 ball remaining, at the MCG (21 November 2026).
- • Value: England's fair odds are 1.90, and Melbet had them at 1.90 at 21:35 IST (21 November).
We back England, at 52.7%.
Australia lead the five-match T20I series 1-0, and the 2nd T20I is on the Gold Coast on Tuesday 24 November 2026.
England made 187 for 9 in the series opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (21 November 2026).
Australia made 191 for 7 in 19.5 overs in reply and won by 3 wickets, with 1 ball remaining.
The evening game starts at 1:45 pm IST (08:15 UTC), and we expect the toss winner to bowl first.
Which team is stronger, Australia or England?
England, narrowly, on their T20I record. Our AI model gives them 52.7% for the 2nd T20I, with the market level at 50%.
England beat India 4-0 in a five-match T20I series in July 2026. The first game, at Chester-le-Street (1 July 2026), ended with no result.
They then beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in September 2026. England made 254 for 4 against Sri Lanka at the Rose Bowl (15 September 2026) and won by 119 runs.
Harry Brook, the England captain, made 65 off 28 balls for England against Australia at the MCG (21 November 2026).
Tom Banton made 39 off 22 balls for England in that MCG defeat (21 November 2026).
Australia beat Bangladesh 3-0 in Chattogram in June 2026, and then beat England in the series opener (21 November 2026).
Nikhil Chaudhary made 66 off 38 balls for Australia against England at the MCG (21 November 2026).
Nikhil Chaudhary also took 2 for 21 in 4 overs for Australia in that 3-wicket win (21 November 2026).
Mitchell Marsh, the Australia captain, made 60 off 28 balls for Australia against Bangladesh in Chattogram (21 June 2026). Australia won that game by 7 wickets.
Key matchups: Adam Zampa against Harry Brook, Jack Edwards against Phil Salt
Adam Zampa against Harry Brook. Adam Zampa took 3 for 45 in 4 overs for Australia against India at Carrara Oval (6 November 2025).
Harry Brook made 114 off 49 balls for England against Sri Lanka at the Rose Bowl (15 September 2026), so the middle overs carry this game.
Jack Edwards against Phil Salt. Jack Edwards took 2 for 27 in 3 overs for Australia against England at the MCG (21 November 2026).
Phil Salt made 70 off 44 balls for England against India at Trent Bridge (7 July 2026), and Australia need him out early.
Sam Curran against Sam Harper. Sam Curran took 3 for 36 in 4 overs for England against India at the Rose Bowl (11 July 2026).
Sam Harper made 32 off 15 balls for Australia against England in Melbourne (21 November 2026).
Australia vs England head to head
Australia
3
England
1
Their five most recent T20I meetings, with 1 no result. The Old Trafford T20I on 15 September 2024 was abandoned without a ball bowled.
Australia have won three of these five meetings, the latest by 3 wickets with 1 ball remaining in Melbourne (21 November 2026).
Australia vs England pitch report: Carrara Oval, Gold Coast
We expect the toss winner to bowl first at Carrara Oval on 24 November, at 77%.
Men's T20 Internationals at Carrara Oval
India made 167 for 8 at Carrara Oval (6 November 2025). Australia were bowled out for 119 in 18.2 overs, and India won by 48 runs.
West Indies made 145 for 9 on the Gold Coast (5 October 2022). Australia made 146 for 7 in 19.5 overs and won by 3 wickets.
South Africa made 108 for 6 in a 10-over game on the Gold Coast (17 November 2018). Australia made 87 for 7, and South Africa won by 21 runs.
About 24°C at the 6:15 pm start and about 23°C by 9 pm, with a 26% to 31% chance of rain in each hour of the game. Forecast read 21 November, 21:29 IST.
South Africa (2018) and India (2025) won batting first on the Gold Coast, while Australia won chasing against West Indies (2022).
Australia vs England prediction: we back England at 53%
We back England, at 52.7%, with the market level at 50%.
Their T20I record is the reason. England beat India 4-0 (July 2026) and Sri Lanka 3-0 (September 2026) before losing the series opener (21 November 2026).
Australia have the series lead. Jack Edwards made 25 not out off 11 balls for Australia in the series opener (21 November 2026).
England's 1.90 sat level with our fair odds of 1.90 at 21:35 IST (21 November), and the toss is the other market with an angle.
What decides Australia vs England
- The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 77%, as Australia did at Carrara Oval in 2018, 2022 and 2025.
- England's top order. Harry Brook made 65 off 28 balls for England at the MCG (21 November 2026).
- Nikhil Chaudhary. Nikhil Chaudhary made 66 off 38 balls and took 2 for 21 for Australia against England (21 November 2026).
- The price. England's 1.90 is level with our fair odds of 1.90, so the toss market carries the angle.
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Australia
|47.3%
|50%
|1.90
|2.11
|England
|52.7%
|50%
|1.90
|1.90
Melbet had England at 1.90 at 21:35 IST (21 November), level with our fair odds of 1.90. Melbet had Australia at 1.90 at 21:35 IST (21 November), under our fair 2.11.
England are the pick at 52.7%, and we expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 77%. Odds captured at 21:35 IST on 21 November 2026.
Why we disagree with the market. Our model is 2.7 points above the market on England.
England beat India 4-0 in July 2026 and Sri Lanka 3-0 in September 2026, and they won the ODI series against Australia 2-1 on 18 November.
The prices have Australia and England level at 1.90 each after Australia's 3-wicket win in the opener (21 November 2026).
England tour of Australia 2026 T20I Series
Australia vs England odds
24 Nov 2026 · 13:45 IST
Match winner: Australia 1.95, England 1.85 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 23:30 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1AUS
|2ENG
|Payout
|1 · Australia ▲1.95
|2 · England ▼1.85
|Payout94.9%
|1 · Australia ▲1.95
|2 · England ▼1.85
|Payout94.9%
|1 · Australia ▲1.95
|2 · England ▼1.85
|Payout94.9%
|1 · Australia ▲1.95
|2 · England ▼1.85
|Payout94.9%
|1 · Australia ▲1.95
|2 · England ▼1.85
|Payout94.9%
|1 · Australia ▲1.95
|2 · England ▼1.85
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Australia ▲1.95
|2 · England ▼1.85
|Payout94.9%
Total runs
|Line
|Over
|Under
|Match352.5
|1.90Paripesa
|1.76Melbet
|Australia175.5
|1.921xBet
|1.74WinWin
|England176.5
|1.92WinWin
|1.74Megapari
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Australia vs England in the 2nd T20I?
England. Our AI model gives them a 52.7% chance in the 2nd T20I on the Gold Coast (24 November 2026). Australia lead the series 1-0 after a 3-wicket win in Melbourne, but England beat India 4-0 in July 2026 and Sri Lanka 3-0 in September 2026.
What is the toss prediction for Australia vs England?
Bowl first, at 77%. Australia won the toss and chose to bowl in their T20Is at Carrara Oval against South Africa (17 November 2018), West Indies (5 October 2022) and India (6 November 2025). They also bowled first after winning the toss in Melbourne (21 November 2026).
What are the odds for Australia vs England?
Melbet had both Australia and England at 1.90 in the match-winner market at 21:35 IST (21 November). Our fair odds are 1.90 for England and 2.11 for Australia, so England's price is level with our number for the 2nd T20I in the series.
Is Carrara Oval a batting or bowling pitch?
Both batting first and chasing have won T20Is at Carrara Oval. India made 167 for 8 on the Gold Coast on 6 November 2025 and won by 48 runs. Australia made 146 for 7 in 19.5 overs to beat West Indies on the Gold Coast on 5 October 2022, and Australia bowled first in both games.
When did Australia and England last play a T20I?
On 21 November 2026 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where Australia beat England by 3 wickets with 1 ball remaining. England made 187 for 9. Australia made 191 for 7 in 19.5 overs. Australia have won three of the sides' five most recent T20I meetings, England one, with one no result.
What time does Australia vs England start?
At 1:45 pm IST (08:15 UTC) on Tuesday 24 November 2026. The 2nd T20I on the Gold Coast is an evening game, and the forecast is about 24°C at the start, with a 26% to 31% chance of rain in each hour of the game.
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