We back England, at 52.7%.

Australia lead the five-match T20I series 1-0, and the 2nd T20I is on the Gold Coast on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

England made 187 for 9 in the series opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (21 November 2026).

Australia made 191 for 7 in 19.5 overs in reply and won by 3 wickets, with 1 ball remaining.

The evening game starts at 1:45 pm IST (08:15 UTC), and we expect the toss winner to bowl first.

Which team is stronger, Australia or England?

England, narrowly, on their T20I record. Our AI model gives them 52.7% for the 2nd T20I, with the market level at 50%.

England beat India 4-0 in a five-match T20I series in July 2026. The first game, at Chester-le-Street (1 July 2026), ended with no result.

They then beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in September 2026. England made 254 for 4 against Sri Lanka at the Rose Bowl (15 September 2026) and won by 119 runs.

Harry Brook, the England captain, made 65 off 28 balls for England against Australia at the MCG (21 November 2026).

Tom Banton made 39 off 22 balls for England in that MCG defeat (21 November 2026).

Australia beat Bangladesh 3-0 in Chattogram in June 2026, and then beat England in the series opener (21 November 2026).

Nikhil Chaudhary made 66 off 38 balls for Australia against England at the MCG (21 November 2026).

Nikhil Chaudhary also took 2 for 21 in 4 overs for Australia in that 3-wicket win (21 November 2026).

Mitchell Marsh, the Australia captain, made 60 off 28 balls for Australia against Bangladesh in Chattogram (21 June 2026). Australia won that game by 7 wickets.

Key matchups: Adam Zampa against Harry Brook, Jack Edwards against Phil Salt

Adam Zampa against Harry Brook. Adam Zampa took 3 for 45 in 4 overs for Australia against India at Carrara Oval (6 November 2025).

Harry Brook made 114 off 49 balls for England against Sri Lanka at the Rose Bowl (15 September 2026), so the middle overs carry this game.

Jack Edwards against Phil Salt. Jack Edwards took 2 for 27 in 3 overs for Australia against England at the MCG (21 November 2026).

Phil Salt made 70 off 44 balls for England against India at Trent Bridge (7 July 2026), and Australia need him out early.

Sam Curran against Sam Harper. Sam Curran took 3 for 36 in 4 overs for England against India at the Rose Bowl (11 July 2026).

Sam Harper made 32 off 15 balls for Australia against England in Melbourne (21 November 2026).

Australia vs England head to head Australia 3 England 1 Their five most recent T20I meetings, with 1 no result. The Old Trafford T20I on 15 September 2024 was abandoned without a ball bowled. 21 November 2026 · Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Australia by 3 wickets 13 September 2024 · Sophia Gardens, Cardiff England by 3 wickets 11 September 2024 · The Rose Bowl, Southampton Australia by 28 runs 8 June 2024 · Kensington Oval, Bridgetown Australia by 36 runs (T20 World Cup) 14 October 2022 · Manuka Oval, Canberra No result Australia have won three of these five meetings, the latest by 3 wickets with 1 ball remaining in Melbourne (21 November 2026).

Australia vs England pitch report: Carrara Oval, Gold Coast We expect the toss winner to bowl first at Carrara Oval on 24 November, at 77%. Men's T20 Internationals at Carrara Oval T20I, November 2025 India made 167 for 8 at Carrara Oval (6 November 2025). Australia were bowled out for 119 in 18.2 overs, and India won by 48 runs. T20I, October 2022 West Indies made 145 for 9 on the Gold Coast (5 October 2022). Australia made 146 for 7 in 19.5 overs and won by 3 wickets. T20I, November 2018 South Africa made 108 for 6 in a 10-over game on the Gold Coast (17 November 2018). Australia made 87 for 7, and South Africa won by 21 runs. Weather About 24°C at the 6:15 pm start and about 23°C by 9 pm, with a 26% to 31% chance of rain in each hour of the game. Forecast read 21 November, 21:29 IST. South Africa (2018) and India (2025) won batting first on the Gold Coast, while Australia won chasing against West Indies (2022).

Australia vs England prediction: we back England at 53%

We back England, at 52.7%, with the market level at 50%.

Their T20I record is the reason. England beat India 4-0 (July 2026) and Sri Lanka 3-0 (September 2026) before losing the series opener (21 November 2026).

Australia have the series lead. Jack Edwards made 25 not out off 11 balls for Australia in the series opener (21 November 2026).

England's 1.90 sat level with our fair odds of 1.90 at 21:35 IST (21 November), and the toss is the other market with an angle.

What decides Australia vs England

The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 77%, as Australia did at Carrara Oval in 2018, 2022 and 2025.

We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 77%, as Australia did at Carrara Oval in 2018, 2022 and 2025. England's top order. Harry Brook made 65 off 28 balls for England at the MCG (21 November 2026).

Harry Brook made 65 off 28 balls for England at the MCG (21 November 2026). Nikhil Chaudhary. Nikhil Chaudhary made 66 off 38 balls and took 2 for 21 for Australia against England (21 November 2026).

Nikhil Chaudhary made 66 off 38 balls and took 2 for 21 for Australia against England (21 November 2026). The price. England's 1.90 is level with our fair odds of 1.90, so the toss market carries the angle.