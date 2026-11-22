Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Toss Prediction (GG vs MIE)
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 79%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.
What we know about this toss
- Ground
- Dubai International Cricket Stadium
- Start
- Evening start, 24 November, 20:00 IST / 18:30 local
- Forecast
- 26°C · humidity 68% · clear skiesWeather from MET Norway (CC BY 4.0), read 23 November, 02:39 IST.
Evening start, 68% humidity, dew is possible.
What the toss does to the odds
Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.
Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop.
Gulf Giants
- Odds now2.06 · 47% to win
- Wins toss, bowls first1.96 · 49% to win
- Loses toss, bats first2.17 · 44% to win
MI Emirates
- Odds now1.80 · 53% to win
- Wins toss, bowls first1.72 · 56% to win
- Loses toss, bats first1.88 · 51% to win
Best odds · match winner
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How we made this Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates toss prediction
We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.
Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss tracking approach.
Call this match. Take on our AI.
GG vs MIE toss prediction FAQ
Who will win the GG vs MIE toss?
Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 79%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 19:30 IST on 24 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed.
What will the toss winner choose in GG vs MIE?
We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 79%. The start time and the expected conditions go into the same call. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
What time is the GG vs MIE toss?
The toss is expected at 19:30 IST on 24 November, 30 minutes before the 20:00 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.
Where to bet on today's matches
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