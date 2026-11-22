T20 · 5th Match · International League T20 2026 · Dubai International Cricket Stadium

We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 79%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop.

Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win.

Bonus 130% at Paripesa · UPI deposits from ₹200 · live cricket on some matches

Back MI Emirates on Paripesa · UPI deposits from ₹200 · live cricket on some matches

Up to ₹1,50,000 at 1xBet · UPI deposits · live cricket on some matches

How we made this Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates toss prediction

We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions.

Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.

Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss tracking approach.