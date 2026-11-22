Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Match 5 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: MI Emirates to win, at 53%.
Toss Prediction
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 79%.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: MI Emirates to win, at 53%.
- • Toss call: Field first, at 79%. See our toss analysis for GG vs MIE, locked in before the coin lands.
- • Key fact: MI Emirates bowled Desert Vipers out for 122 and won by 52 runs in their opener in Dubai (21 November 2026).
- • Value: MI Emirates' fair odds are 1.89, and Dafabet had them at 1.85 at 00:41 IST (23 November).
We back MI Emirates, at 53%.
MI Emirates opened their season with a 52-run win over Desert Vipers in Dubai (21 November 2026). Gulf Giants opened theirs by beating Sharjah Warriorz by 7 runs in Sharjah (22 November 2026).
The Dubai International Cricket Stadium hosts this 5th Match of ILT20 2026-27 on 24 November 2026, from 8:00 pm IST (14:30 UTC).
Which team is stronger, Gulf Giants or MI Emirates?
MI Emirates, narrowly, and the prices in our odds table make them favourites too.
Against Desert Vipers at this ground (21 November 2026), MI Emirates made 174 for 8. Kusal Perera made 58 off 40 balls for MI Emirates in that game.
Muhammad Waseem added 41 off 30 balls for MI Emirates. Chris Jordan then took 4 for 19 in three overs for MI Emirates, and Desert Vipers were bowled out for 122 in 19.1 overs.
Kieron Pollard captains MI Emirates, who lost the ILT20 2025-26 final to Desert Vipers by 46 runs in Dubai on 4 January 2026.
Gulf Giants beat Sharjah Warriorz by 7 runs in Sharjah on 22 November 2026. Gulf Giants made 168 for 8, and the Warriorz finished on 161 for 7.
Heinrich Klaasen captains Gulf Giants, and Ibrahim Zadran, David Miller and Blessing Muzarabani all played in that win.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders made 179 for 1 and beat Gulf Giants by 32 runs at this ground (28 December 2025).
Key matchups: Nicholas Pooran against Azmatullah Omarzai, Chris Jordan against the Giants top order
Nicholas Pooran against Azmatullah Omarzai. Nicholas Pooran made 69 not out off 49 balls for MI Emirates against Gulf Giants in Abu Dhabi (23 December 2025).
In Dubai on 31 January 2025, Nicholas Pooran made 58 not out off 37 balls for MI Emirates against Gulf Giants.
Azmatullah Omarzai took 2 for 32 for Gulf Giants against MI Emirates in Dubai (4 December 2025). Azmatullah Omarzai made 39 not out off 16 balls for Gulf Giants in that game.
Chris Jordan against the Giants top order. Chris Jordan took 4 for 19 in three overs for MI Emirates against Desert Vipers in the 21 November 2026 opener.
Gulf Giants made 164 for 4 in 14.4 overs against MI Emirates in Dubai (4 December 2025), so a quick start is within their reach.
Muhammad Waseem against the Giants. Muhammad Waseem made 59 not out off 42 balls for MI Emirates against Gulf Giants in Abu Dhabi (23 December 2025).
Kieron Pollard made 50 off 33 balls for MI Emirates against Gulf Giants in Dubai (4 December 2025).
GG vs MIE head to head
MI Emirates
2
Gulf Giants
2
Level at two wins each in their four most recent ILT20 meetings, newest first
MI Emirates won the latest meeting, making 142 for 2 in 16.3 overs to beat Gulf Giants in Abu Dhabi (23 December 2025).
GG vs MIE pitch report: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Both batting orders have won big games here, and we expect the toss winner to field, at 79%.
Three ILT20 results at this ground, newest first
MI Emirates made 174 for 8 batting first and beat Desert Vipers by 52 runs here (21 November 2026).
Desert Vipers made 182 for 4 batting first and beat MI Emirates by 46 runs in the 2025-26 final (4 January 2026).
The Giants made 164 for 4 in 14.4 overs, chasing, to beat MI Emirates by 6 wickets here (4 December 2025).
About 26°C and dry for the 8:00 pm IST start, with no rain in the forecast. Forecast read 23 November, 00:41 IST.
Desert Vipers won the toss and chose to bowl against MI Emirates at this ground on 21 November 2026.
GG vs MIE prediction: we back MI Emirates at 53%
We back MI Emirates, at 53%, close to the 51.9% that the prices in our odds table give them. This is a tight game between two sides who both won their openers.
MI Emirates won by 52 runs in Dubai (21 November 2026), the bigger of the two opening wins. Gulf Giants won by 7 runs in Sharjah a day later (22 November 2026).
MI Emirates also won the latest meeting, by 8 wickets in Abu Dhabi on 23 December 2025.
At 00:41 IST (23 November), Dafabet had MI Emirates at 1.85, just under our fair 1.89.
What decides GG vs MIE
- The toss. Gulf Giants chose to bowl after winning the toss against MI Emirates here on 4 December 2025, and won by 6 wickets.
- Pooran against the Giants. Nicholas Pooran made 58 not out off 37 balls for MI Emirates against Gulf Giants in Dubai (31 January 2025).
- The MI Emirates attack. MI Emirates' Chris Jordan took 4 for 19 as Desert Vipers were bowled out for 122 (21 November 2026).
- A Giants total. Gulf Giants made 168 for 8 against Sharjah Warriorz in their 7-run win (22 November 2026).
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Gulf Giants
|47.2%
|48.1%
|2.00
|2.12
|MI Emirates
|52.8%
|51.9%
|1.85
|1.89
Dafabet had MI Emirates at 1.85 at 00:41 IST (23 November), just under our fair odds of 1.89.
Melbet had Gulf Giants at 2.07 at 00:41 IST (23 November), under our fair 2.12.
Our model is 0.9 points above the market on MI Emirates, so the prices and our numbers agree on the favourite.
MI Emirates are the pick at 53%, and the toss is the other angle for this game. We expect the toss winner to field first, at 79%. Odds captured at 00:41 IST on 23 November 2026.
International League T20 2026
Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates odds
24 Nov 2026 · 20:00 IST
Match winner: Gulf Giants 2.06 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; MI Emirates 1.85 at Dafabet; checked 03:35–03:39 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1GG
|2MIE
|Payout
|1 · Gulf Giants 2.00
|2 · MI Emirates 1.85
|Payout96.1%
|1 · Gulf Giants 2.06
|2 · MI Emirates 1.75
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Gulf Giants 2.06
|2 · MI Emirates 1.75
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Gulf Giants 2.06
|2 · MI Emirates 1.75
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Gulf Giants 2.06
|2 · MI Emirates 1.75
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Gulf Giants 2.06
|2 · MI Emirates 1.75
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Gulf Giants 2.06
|2 · MI Emirates 1.75
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Gulf Giants 2.06
|2 · MI Emirates 1.75
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Gulf Giants 1.92
|2 · MI Emirates 1.77
|Payout92.1%
|1 · Gulf Giants 1.95
|2 · MI Emirates 1.80
|Payout93.6%
|1 · Gulf Giants 1.92
|2 · MI Emirates 1.78
|Payout92.4%
|Highest
|1 · Gulf Giants2.06
|2 · MI Emirates1.85
|Payout–
1X2: Gulf Giants 2.07, Tie 25.00, MI Emirates 1.76 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 03:35 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1GG
|XTie
|2MIE
|Payout
|1 · Gulf Giants 2.07
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · MI Emirates 1.76
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Gulf Giants 2.07
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · MI Emirates 1.76
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Gulf Giants 2.07
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · MI Emirates 1.76
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Gulf Giants 2.07
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · MI Emirates 1.76
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Gulf Giants 2.07
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · MI Emirates 1.76
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Gulf Giants 2.07
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · MI Emirates 1.76
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Gulf Giants 2.07
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · MI Emirates 1.76
|Payout91.7%
Total runs
|Line
|Over
|Under
|Match324.5
|1.901xBet
|1.76Melbet
|Gulf Giants160.5
|1.92Paripesa
|1.74PlanBet
|MI Emirates165.5
|1.92Megapari
|1.74Paripesa
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates in ILT20 2026-27?
MI Emirates, narrowly. Our AI model gives them a 53% chance against Gulf Giants in Dubai on 24 November 2026. MI Emirates beat Desert Vipers by 52 runs at the same ground in their opener, and they won the latest meeting with Gulf Giants by 8 wickets on 23 December 2025.
What is the toss prediction for Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates?
Field first, at 79%, for this 5th Match. Gulf Giants won the toss and chose to bowl against MI Emirates at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 4 December 2025, then won by 6 wickets. The forecast is dry, at about 26°C for the start, with no rain expected.
What are the odds for Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates?
Dafabet had MI Emirates at 1.85 at 00:41 IST (23 November), just under our fair odds of 1.89. Melbet had Gulf Giants at 2.07 at 00:41 IST (23 November), under our fair 2.12. Our AI model makes MI Emirates the favourites for this ILT20 game in Dubai, at 53%.
Is the Dubai International Cricket Stadium a batting or bowling pitch?
It has rewarded both batting orders. Desert Vipers made 182 for 4 batting first and won the ILT20 2025-26 final there on 4 January 2026. Gulf Giants made 164 for 4 in 14.4 overs, chasing, to beat MI Emirates there on 4 December 2025. MI Emirates won batting first there by 52 runs (21 November 2026).
When did Gulf Giants and MI Emirates last play each other in the ILT20?
On 23 December 2025, in Abu Dhabi. MI Emirates won by 8 wickets, making 142 for 2 in 16.3 overs after Gulf Giants made 141 for 6. Gulf Giants had won the earlier 2025-26 meeting, by 6 wickets in Dubai on 4 December 2025.
What time does Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates start?
At 8:00 pm IST on 24 November 2026, which is 14:30 UTC. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium hosts this 5th Match of ILT20 2026-27, the second game of the season for both sides. The forecast is dry, at about 26°C for the start.
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