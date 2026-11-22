We back MI Emirates, at 53%.

MI Emirates opened their season with a 52-run win over Desert Vipers in Dubai (21 November 2026). Gulf Giants opened theirs by beating Sharjah Warriorz by 7 runs in Sharjah (22 November 2026).

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium hosts this 5th Match of ILT20 2026-27 on 24 November 2026, from 8:00 pm IST (14:30 UTC).

Which team is stronger, Gulf Giants or MI Emirates?

MI Emirates, narrowly, and the prices in our odds table make them favourites too.

Against Desert Vipers at this ground (21 November 2026), MI Emirates made 174 for 8. Kusal Perera made 58 off 40 balls for MI Emirates in that game.

Muhammad Waseem added 41 off 30 balls for MI Emirates. Chris Jordan then took 4 for 19 in three overs for MI Emirates, and Desert Vipers were bowled out for 122 in 19.1 overs.

Kieron Pollard captains MI Emirates, who lost the ILT20 2025-26 final to Desert Vipers by 46 runs in Dubai on 4 January 2026.

Gulf Giants beat Sharjah Warriorz by 7 runs in Sharjah on 22 November 2026. Gulf Giants made 168 for 8, and the Warriorz finished on 161 for 7.

Heinrich Klaasen captains Gulf Giants, and Ibrahim Zadran, David Miller and Blessing Muzarabani all played in that win.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders made 179 for 1 and beat Gulf Giants by 32 runs at this ground (28 December 2025).

Key matchups: Nicholas Pooran against Azmatullah Omarzai, Chris Jordan against the Giants top order

Nicholas Pooran against Azmatullah Omarzai. Nicholas Pooran made 69 not out off 49 balls for MI Emirates against Gulf Giants in Abu Dhabi (23 December 2025).

In Dubai on 31 January 2025, Nicholas Pooran made 58 not out off 37 balls for MI Emirates against Gulf Giants.

Azmatullah Omarzai took 2 for 32 for Gulf Giants against MI Emirates in Dubai (4 December 2025). Azmatullah Omarzai made 39 not out off 16 balls for Gulf Giants in that game.

Chris Jordan against the Giants top order. Chris Jordan took 4 for 19 in three overs for MI Emirates against Desert Vipers in the 21 November 2026 opener.

Gulf Giants made 164 for 4 in 14.4 overs against MI Emirates in Dubai (4 December 2025), so a quick start is within their reach.

Muhammad Waseem against the Giants. Muhammad Waseem made 59 not out off 42 balls for MI Emirates against Gulf Giants in Abu Dhabi (23 December 2025).

Kieron Pollard made 50 off 33 balls for MI Emirates against Gulf Giants in Dubai (4 December 2025).

GG vs MIE head to head MI Emirates 2 Gulf Giants 2 Level at two wins each in their four most recent ILT20 meetings, newest first 23 December 2025 · ILT20 2025-26, Abu Dhabi MI Emirates by 8 wickets 4 December 2025 · ILT20 2025-26, Dubai Gulf Giants by 6 wickets 31 January 2025 · ILT20 2024-25, Dubai MI Emirates by 5 wickets 25 January 2025 · ILT20 2024-25, Abu Dhabi Gulf Giants by 2 wickets MI Emirates won the latest meeting, making 142 for 2 in 16.3 overs to beat Gulf Giants in Abu Dhabi (23 December 2025).

GG vs MIE pitch report: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Both batting orders have won big games here, and we expect the toss winner to field, at 79%. Three ILT20 results at this ground, newest first Defending MI Emirates made 174 for 8 batting first and beat Desert Vipers by 52 runs here (21 November 2026). Big total Desert Vipers made 182 for 4 batting first and beat MI Emirates by 46 runs in the 2025-26 final (4 January 2026). Chasing The Giants made 164 for 4 in 14.4 overs, chasing, to beat MI Emirates by 6 wickets here (4 December 2025). Weather About 26°C and dry for the 8:00 pm IST start, with no rain in the forecast. Forecast read 23 November, 00:41 IST. Desert Vipers won the toss and chose to bowl against MI Emirates at this ground on 21 November 2026.

GG vs MIE prediction: we back MI Emirates at 53%

We back MI Emirates, at 53%, close to the 51.9% that the prices in our odds table give them. This is a tight game between two sides who both won their openers.

MI Emirates won by 52 runs in Dubai (21 November 2026), the bigger of the two opening wins. Gulf Giants won by 7 runs in Sharjah a day later (22 November 2026).

MI Emirates also won the latest meeting, by 8 wickets in Abu Dhabi on 23 December 2025.

At 00:41 IST (23 November), Dafabet had MI Emirates at 1.85, just under our fair 1.89.

What decides GG vs MIE

The toss. Gulf Giants chose to bowl after winning the toss against MI Emirates here on 4 December 2025, and won by 6 wickets.

Gulf Giants chose to bowl after winning the toss against MI Emirates here on 4 December 2025, and won by 6 wickets. Pooran against the Giants. Nicholas Pooran made 58 not out off 37 balls for MI Emirates against Gulf Giants in Dubai (31 January 2025).

Nicholas Pooran made 58 not out off 37 balls for MI Emirates against Gulf Giants in Dubai (31 January 2025). The MI Emirates attack. MI Emirates' Chris Jordan took 4 for 19 as Desert Vipers were bowled out for 122 (21 November 2026).

MI Emirates' Chris Jordan took 4 for 19 as Desert Vipers were bowled out for 122 (21 November 2026). A Giants total. Gulf Giants made 168 for 8 against Sharjah Warriorz in their 7-run win (22 November 2026).