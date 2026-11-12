We back Sydney Thunder Women, at 57.9%.

The Thunder beat Melbourne Stars Women by 4 wickets in Sydney (20 November 2024) and by 9 wickets on the DLS method in Melbourne (6 December 2025), their two WBBL meetings before this season.

This 24th Match of the Women's Big Bash League starts at 1:40 pm IST (08:10 UTC) on 16 November 2026, an evening start in Sydney.

Which team is stronger, Sydney Thunder Women or Melbourne Stars Women?

Sydney Thunder Women, on this season's results and the rivalry. The Thunder opened the 2026 edition with a 6-wicket win over Melbourne Renegades Women in Melbourne (29 October 2026).

Heather Knight then made 54 not out off 29 balls for the Thunder against Brisbane Heat Women at Drummoyne Oval (1 November 2026). Sydney Thunder Women made 180 for 4 in 16.4 overs and won by 6 wickets.

Three defeats followed. Perth Scorchers Women beat the Thunder by 17 runs in Sydney (5 November 2026), and Sydney Sixers Women won by 9 runs on the DLS method at North Sydney Oval (8 November 2026).

The Scorchers then won by 4 wickets at the WACA in Perth (11 November 2026), when Anika Learoyd made 53 off 44 balls for Sydney Thunder Women.

Melbourne Stars Women opened with an 18-run win over Hobart Hurricanes Women at Junction Oval (29 October 2026). Meg Lanning, the Stars captain, made 71 off 52 balls for Melbourne Stars Women in that game.

Annabel Sutherland made 57 off 36 balls for the Stars in the same innings, when the Stars made 192 for 4 against the Hurricanes (29 October 2026).

The Stars then lost their next four games. Adelaide Strikers Women won by 21 runs in Adelaide (31 October 2026), and the Scorchers won by 15 runs in Melbourne (2 November 2026).

Sydney Sixers Women beat the Stars by 1 run at Junction Oval (6 November 2026). The Scorchers won again by 6 wickets at North Sydney Oval (8 November 2026).

Key matchups: Heather Knight against Annabel Sutherland, Meg Lanning against Georgia Voll

Heather Knight against Annabel Sutherland. Heather Knight made 71 off 46 balls for the Thunder against the Scorchers in Perth (11 November 2026).

Annabel Sutherland took 3 for 34 for the Stars against the Hurricanes (29 October 2026). Her four overs against Knight could decide how many the Thunder make.

Meg Lanning against Georgia Voll. Meg Lanning made 41 off 36 balls for the Stars against the Scorchers at Junction Oval (2 November 2026), when Melbourne Stars Women were all out for 109.

Georgia Voll took 4 for 26 for the Thunder against the Renegades (29 October 2026). Lanning against Voll's four overs is the Stars' best route to a big total.

ST-W vs MS-W head to head Thunder, WBBL 2024 and 2025 2 Stars, WBBL 2024 and 2025 0 The Thunder won the two most recent WBBL meetings, on 20 November 2024 and 6 December 2025 6 December 2025 · Junction Oval, Melbourne Thunder by 9 wickets (DLS method) 20 November 2024 · Drummoyne Oval, Sydney Thunder by 4 wickets The 2024 WBBL meeting was at Drummoyne Oval, the ground for this game, and the Thunder won it by 4 wickets (20 November 2024).

ST-W vs MS-W pitch report: Drummoyne Oval, Sydney A batting ground in 2026. The side batting first made 178 and 183 in the two WBBL games at Drummoyne Oval this season. WBBL games at the ground, 19 November 2025 to 5 November 2026 5 November 2026 Scorchers 183 in 20 overs · Thunder all out for 166 in 19 overs, a 17-run Scorchers win. 1 November 2026 Heat 178 for 5 · Thunder 180 for 4 in 16.4 overs, won by 6 wickets. 3 December 2025 Thunder 153 for 7 · Heat 130 for 6, a 23-run Thunder win. 19 November 2025 Scorchers 150 for 7 · Thunder 154 for 1 in 18.2 overs, won by 9 wickets. Weather Overcast and about 16°C through the evening, with an 84 to 85% chance of light rain in each hour of the game. Forecast read 12 November, 19:53 IST. Sydney Thunder Women won the toss and bowled against the Scorchers in Sydney on 5 November 2026, and lost by 17 runs.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women prediction: we back the Thunder at 58%

We back the Thunder, 57.9%, with the market at 55.0%.

The rivalry is the first reason. Sydney Thunder Women won the 2024 WBBL meeting in Sydney by 4 wickets (20 November 2024) and the 2025 meeting in Melbourne by 9 wickets (6 December 2025).

Form is the second. Melbourne Stars Women lost four games in a row from 31 October to 8 November 2026.

Dafabet had the Thunder at 1.74 at 19:54 IST (12 November), just above our fair 1.73, a small edge. The Stars' 2.10 sits under our 2.38.

What decides ST-W vs MS-W

The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 72%. Sydney Thunder Women won the toss and bowled at Drummoyne Oval against the Scorchers (5 November 2026) and against the Stars (20 November 2024).

We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 72%. Sydney Thunder Women won the toss and bowled at Drummoyne Oval against the Scorchers (5 November 2026) and against the Stars (20 November 2024). Heather Knight. She made 54 not out off 29 balls for the Thunder against the Heat in Sydney (1 November 2026).

She made 54 not out off 29 balls for the Thunder against the Heat in Sydney (1 November 2026). Meg Lanning. The Stars captain made 56 off 46 balls for the Stars against the Scorchers at North Sydney Oval (8 November 2026).

The Stars captain made 56 off 46 balls for the Stars against the Scorchers at North Sydney Oval (8 November 2026). Rain. Light rain is forecast for the evening, and rain cut the Thunder's 8 November 2026 game at North Sydney Oval to 16 overs a side.