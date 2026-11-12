Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match 24 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: Sydney Thunder Women to win, at 57.9%.
Toss Prediction
We expect the toss winner to field.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: Sydney Thunder Women to win, at 57.9%.
- • Toss call: Field first, at 72%. Our toss prediction for Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women is timestamped publicly before the coin lands.
- • Key fact: Sydney Thunder Women beat Melbourne Stars Women in both WBBL meetings of 2024 and 2025, the second by 9 wickets in Melbourne (6 December 2025).
- • Value: The Thunder's fair odds are 1.73, and Dafabet had them at 1.74 at 19:54 IST (12 November).
We back Sydney Thunder Women, at 57.9%.
The Thunder beat Melbourne Stars Women by 4 wickets in Sydney (20 November 2024) and by 9 wickets on the DLS method in Melbourne (6 December 2025), their two WBBL meetings before this season.
This 24th Match of the Women's Big Bash League starts at 1:40 pm IST (08:10 UTC) on 16 November 2026, an evening start in Sydney.
Which team is stronger, Sydney Thunder Women or Melbourne Stars Women?
Sydney Thunder Women, on this season's results and the rivalry. The Thunder opened the 2026 edition with a 6-wicket win over Melbourne Renegades Women in Melbourne (29 October 2026).
Heather Knight then made 54 not out off 29 balls for the Thunder against Brisbane Heat Women at Drummoyne Oval (1 November 2026). Sydney Thunder Women made 180 for 4 in 16.4 overs and won by 6 wickets.
Three defeats followed. Perth Scorchers Women beat the Thunder by 17 runs in Sydney (5 November 2026), and Sydney Sixers Women won by 9 runs on the DLS method at North Sydney Oval (8 November 2026).
The Scorchers then won by 4 wickets at the WACA in Perth (11 November 2026), when Anika Learoyd made 53 off 44 balls for Sydney Thunder Women.
Melbourne Stars Women opened with an 18-run win over Hobart Hurricanes Women at Junction Oval (29 October 2026). Meg Lanning, the Stars captain, made 71 off 52 balls for Melbourne Stars Women in that game.
Annabel Sutherland made 57 off 36 balls for the Stars in the same innings, when the Stars made 192 for 4 against the Hurricanes (29 October 2026).
The Stars then lost their next four games. Adelaide Strikers Women won by 21 runs in Adelaide (31 October 2026), and the Scorchers won by 15 runs in Melbourne (2 November 2026).
Sydney Sixers Women beat the Stars by 1 run at Junction Oval (6 November 2026). The Scorchers won again by 6 wickets at North Sydney Oval (8 November 2026).
Key matchups: Heather Knight against Annabel Sutherland, Meg Lanning against Georgia Voll
Heather Knight against Annabel Sutherland. Heather Knight made 71 off 46 balls for the Thunder against the Scorchers in Perth (11 November 2026).
Annabel Sutherland took 3 for 34 for the Stars against the Hurricanes (29 October 2026). Her four overs against Knight could decide how many the Thunder make.
Meg Lanning against Georgia Voll. Meg Lanning made 41 off 36 balls for the Stars against the Scorchers at Junction Oval (2 November 2026), when Melbourne Stars Women were all out for 109.
Georgia Voll took 4 for 26 for the Thunder against the Renegades (29 October 2026). Lanning against Voll's four overs is the Stars' best route to a big total.
ST-W vs MS-W head to head
Thunder, WBBL 2024 and 2025
2
Stars, WBBL 2024 and 2025
0
The Thunder won the two most recent WBBL meetings, on 20 November 2024 and 6 December 2025
The 2024 WBBL meeting was at Drummoyne Oval, the ground for this game, and the Thunder won it by 4 wickets (20 November 2024).
ST-W vs MS-W pitch report: Drummoyne Oval, Sydney
A batting ground in 2026. The side batting first made 178 and 183 in the two WBBL games at Drummoyne Oval this season.
WBBL games at the ground, 19 November 2025 to 5 November 2026
Scorchers 183 in 20 overs · Thunder all out for 166 in 19 overs, a 17-run Scorchers win.
Heat 178 for 5 · Thunder 180 for 4 in 16.4 overs, won by 6 wickets.
Thunder 153 for 7 · Heat 130 for 6, a 23-run Thunder win.
Scorchers 150 for 7 · Thunder 154 for 1 in 18.2 overs, won by 9 wickets.
Overcast and about 16°C through the evening, with an 84 to 85% chance of light rain in each hour of the game. Forecast read 12 November, 19:53 IST.
Sydney Thunder Women won the toss and bowled against the Scorchers in Sydney on 5 November 2026, and lost by 17 runs.
Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women prediction: we back the Thunder at 58%
We back the Thunder, 57.9%, with the market at 55.0%.
The rivalry is the first reason. Sydney Thunder Women won the 2024 WBBL meeting in Sydney by 4 wickets (20 November 2024) and the 2025 meeting in Melbourne by 9 wickets (6 December 2025).
Form is the second. Melbourne Stars Women lost four games in a row from 31 October to 8 November 2026.
Dafabet had the Thunder at 1.74 at 19:54 IST (12 November), just above our fair 1.73, a small edge. The Stars' 2.10 sits under our 2.38.
What decides ST-W vs MS-W
- The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 72%. Sydney Thunder Women won the toss and bowled at Drummoyne Oval against the Scorchers (5 November 2026) and against the Stars (20 November 2024).
- Heather Knight. She made 54 not out off 29 balls for the Thunder against the Heat in Sydney (1 November 2026).
- Meg Lanning. The Stars captain made 56 off 46 balls for the Stars against the Scorchers at North Sydney Oval (8 November 2026).
- Rain. Light rain is forecast for the evening, and rain cut the Thunder's 8 November 2026 game at North Sydney Oval to 16 overs a side.
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Sydney Thunder Women
|57.9%
|55.0%
|1.74
|1.73
|Melbourne Stars Women
|42.1%
|45.0%
|2.10
|2.38
The Thunder's price, 1.74, sits just above our fair odds of 1.73. Dafabet had the Thunder at 1.74 and the Stars at 2.10 at 19:54 IST (12 November).
At 2.10, the Stars sit under our 2.38, so the small edge is on the Thunder. Odds captured on 12 November 2026.
Why we disagree with the market. Our model is 2.9 points above the market on the Thunder.
The rivalry is the main reason. Sydney Thunder Women won both WBBL meetings of 2024 and 2025.
Women's Big Bash League
Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women odds
16 Nov 2026 · 13:40 IST
Match winner: Sydney Thunder Women 1.74 at 1xBet; Melbourne Stars Women 2.10 at Dafabet; checked 22:30–22:33 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1ST-W
|2MS-W
|Payout
|1 · Sydney Thunder Women 1.74
|2 · Melbourne Stars Women 2.10
|Payout95.2%
|1 · Sydney Thunder Women 1.74
|2 · Melbourne Stars Women 2.09
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Sydney Thunder Women 1.74
|2 · Melbourne Stars Women 2.09
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Sydney Thunder Women 1.74
|2 · Melbourne Stars Women 2.09
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Sydney Thunder Women 1.74
|2 · Melbourne Stars Women 2.09
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Sydney Thunder Women 1.74
|2 · Melbourne Stars Women 2.09
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Sydney Thunder Women 1.74
|2 · Melbourne Stars Women 2.09
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Sydney Thunder Women 1.74
|2 · Melbourne Stars Women 2.09
|Payout95.0%
|Highest
|1 · Sydney Thunder Women1.74
|2 · Melbourne Stars Women2.10
|Payout–
1X2: Sydney Thunder Women 1.74, Tie 25.00, Melbourne Stars Women 2.09 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 22:30 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1ST-W
|XTie
|2MS-W
|Payout
|1 · Sydney Thunder Women 1.74
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Melbourne Stars Women 2.09
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Sydney Thunder Women 1.74
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Melbourne Stars Women 2.09
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Sydney Thunder Women 1.74
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Melbourne Stars Women 2.09
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Sydney Thunder Women 1.74
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Melbourne Stars Women 2.09
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Sydney Thunder Women 1.74
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Melbourne Stars Women 2.09
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Sydney Thunder Women 1.74
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Melbourne Stars Women 2.09
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Sydney Thunder Women 1.74
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Melbourne Stars Women 2.09
|Payout91.7%
Total runs
|Line
|Over
|Under
|Match302.5
|1.90Melbet
|1.76Paripesa
|Sydney Thunder Women153.5
|1.921xBet
|1.74Melbet
|Melbourne Stars Women149.5
|1.92PlanBet
|1.74WinWin
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women in the Women's Big Bash League?
Sydney Thunder Women. Our AI model gives them a 57.9% chance against Melbourne Stars Women at Drummoyne Oval in Sydney (16 November 2026). The Thunder won both WBBL meetings of 2024 and 2025, the second by 9 wickets at Junction Oval (6 December 2025).
What is the toss prediction for Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women?
Field first, at 72%. Sydney Thunder Women won the toss and bowled against Perth Scorchers Women at Drummoyne Oval (5 November 2026). Melbourne Stars Women won the toss and bowled against the Scorchers at Junction Oval (2 November 2026), an evening game like this one.
What are the odds for Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women?
At 19:54 IST on 12 November, Dafabet had Sydney Thunder Women at 1.74 and Melbourne Stars Women at 2.10. Our fair odds are 1.73 for the Thunder and 2.38 for the Stars, so the Thunder's price sits just above our number and the Stars' price sits under it.
Is Drummoyne Oval a batting or bowling pitch?
A batting pitch in 2026. Perth Scorchers Women made 183 in 20 overs at Drummoyne Oval and beat Sydney Thunder Women by 17 runs (5 November 2026). The Thunder made 180 for 4 in Sydney to beat Brisbane Heat Women (1 November 2026). The forecast for 16 November 2026 shows a high chance of light rain.
When did Sydney Thunder Women and Melbourne Stars Women last meet in the WBBL?
On 6 December 2025 at Junction Oval in Melbourne, when Sydney Thunder Women won by 9 wickets on the DLS method. The Thunder also won the 2024 WBBL meeting in Sydney by 4 wickets (20 November 2024), making 112 for 6 in 19.4 overs.
What time does Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women start?
At 1:40 pm IST (08:10 UTC) on 16 November 2026. It is the 24th Match of the Women's Big Bash League 2026-27, played at Drummoyne Oval in Sydney, where the Thunder beat Brisbane Heat Women by 6 wickets (1 November 2026).
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