Lions arrive in Oudtshoorn as clear favourites.

Our AI model predicts the Lions to beat Garden Route Badgers at the Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn on 7 October 2026, giving them a 75% chance of winning. The market agrees, pricing the Lions at 1.26. The Badgers won their opening two games, on 1 and 5 October, but the Lions passed 200 in both of their completed games.

The match starts at 4:30 pm IST (11:00 UTC). Garden Route Badgers appear as South Western Districts on ESPNcricinfo and Cricbuzz scorecards, so both names are worth knowing if you follow the scores elsewhere.

Can Garden Route Badgers keep their winning start going?

The Badgers played their first game of this competition at the Recreation Ground. On 1 October 2026 they won the toss against Border, chose to bat and made 182 for 4, then held Border to 143 for 9 for a 39-run win. Slade van Staden made 52 not out off 33 balls in that innings, and Janneman Malan added 29 off 22 balls.

The bowling did its job in that first game too: Enathi Kitshini took 2 for 12 in three overs against Border.

Their second game was tighter. In Polokwane on 5 October 2026, Limpopo batted first and made 128 for 6. The Badgers reached 131 for 5 in 19.3 overs to win by five wickets with three balls to spare. Janneman Malan made 46 off 38 balls, and Pheko Moletsane finished on 27 not out off 27 balls.

Against Limpopo on 5 October 2026, Liam Alder took 2 for 18 and Enathi Kitshini 2 for 19. This match comes two days after that win.

Lions bring the bigger totals to Oudtshoorn

The Lions have passed 200 in both of their completed games. At Kingsmead, Durban on 27 September 2026 they made 202 for 4 against the Dolphins and held on to win by eight runs, with Zubayr Hamza making 66 off 38 balls.

Their next game showed the other side. At The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on 2 October 2026, North West won the toss, chose to field and chased down the Lions' 205 for 5 with four balls left, finishing on 207 for 4. Mitchell Van Buuren made 66 off 36 balls in the Lions' innings, Rassie van der Dussen made 46 off 33 and Delano Potgieter finished on 39 not out off 15.

JJ Basson took 2 for 27 in four overs in that defeat. The Lions have not played since: their game against the Warriors at St George's Park, Gqeberha on 4 October 2026 was abandoned without a ball bowled.

Key matchups: the Lions' top order against the Badgers' attack

Mitchell Van Buuren vs Enathi Kitshini: Mitchell Van Buuren made 66 off 36 balls against North West on 2 October 2026. Enathi Kitshini has taken two wickets in each of the Badgers' games, 2 for 12 against Border and 2 for 19 against Limpopo, and an early wicket from him would test the Lions' middle order.

Zubayr Hamza vs Liam Alder: Zubayr Hamza made 66 off 38 balls against the Dolphins on 27 September 2026. Liam Alder took 2 for 18 in four overs against Limpopo on 5 October 2026, so his four overs could decide how big the Lions' total gets.

Janneman Malan vs JJ Basson: Janneman Malan made 46 off 38 balls against Limpopo on 5 October 2026, when the Badgers chased down Limpopo's 128 for 6. JJ Basson took 2 for 27 in four overs against North West on 2 October 2026, and the Lions need him to break the Badgers' top order early.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record These sides met in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup in Kimberley on 26 September 2021. South Western Districts, the scorecard name for Garden Route Badgers, made 129 for 6, and the Lions reached 132 for 6 in 19.5 overs to win by four wickets with one ball left.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn staged the Badgers' 39-run win over Border on 1 October 2026. Pitch: In that game the side batting first made 182 for 4, and Border finished on 143 for 9 in reply.

In that game the side batting first made 182 for 4, and Border finished on 143 for 9 in reply. Start: 4:30 pm IST (11:00 UTC), a day game.

4:30 pm IST (11:00 UTC), a day game. Toss: Toss call: Bat first — the Badgers won the toss here against Border, chose to bat and won by 39 runs, and we expect the toss winner to bat. Our full pre-toss call for this match is on the dedicated toss page.

Match Analysis: can the Badgers' bowlers slow the Lions?

The contest turns on the Lions' batting against the Badgers' attack. The Lions have passed 200 twice in this competition, while the Badgers held Border to 143 for 9 and Limpopo to 128 for 6.

There is a route for the Badgers, though. The Lions conceded 194 for 6 to the Dolphins and 207 for 4 to North West, so their attack has been hit hard in both completed games. The Badgers' 182 for 4 against Border shows their top order can post a total that would test the Lions.

Garden Route Badgers vs Lions Prediction: Lions at 75%

We back the Lions to win with a 75.1% probability. Their batting has made the bigger totals in this competition, and the market prices them as clear favourites at 1.26.

The Badgers have earned their two wins, and an upset would need their bowlers to keep the Lions well short of 200 while Janneman Malan anchors the reply. The prices already reflect the gap, so the match-winner market offers little extra. The sharper angle is the toss call, where we expect the side that wins it to bat.

📊 Odds & Betting Value Team Our Model Market Implied Odds Fair Odds Garden Route Badgers 24.9% 24.7% 3.85 4.02 Lions 75.1% 75.3% 1.26 1.33 Efficiently priced. The Lions at 1.26 sit under our fair odds of 1.33, and the Badgers at 3.85 sit under 4.02, so the match-winner market has this about right. The toss is the sharper angle: our call is bat first. Odds captured on 7 October 2026. Where the price sits: once the margin is removed, the available odds make the Lions 75.3% to win, within a point of our 75.1%.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will win Garden Route Badgers vs Lions in the CSA Pro20 Cup?

Our AI model predicts the Lions to beat Garden Route Badgers at the Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn on 7 October 2026, with a 75.1% chance of winning. The Lions made 202 for 4 against the Dolphins and 205 for 5 against North West, while the Badgers won their games on 1 and 5 October 2026.

What is the toss prediction for Garden Route Badgers vs Lions?

Bat first. When Garden Route Badgers won the toss at the Recreation Ground on 1 October 2026 they chose to bat, made 182 for 4 and beat Border by 39 runs, so we expect the toss winner to bat.

What are the odds for Garden Route Badgers vs Lions?

The available odds are 3.85 on Garden Route Badgers and 1.26 on the Lions. Our fair odds for this CSA Pro20 Cup match are 4.02 and 1.33, so both prices sit just under our numbers and the match-winner market is efficiently priced.

Who are the key players for the Lions against Garden Route Badgers?

Mitchell Van Buuren made 66 off 36 balls and Rassie van der Dussen made 46 off 33 balls when the Lions made 205 for 5 against North West on 2 October 2026. Zubayr Hamza made 66 off 38 balls in the Lions' 8-run win over the Dolphins on 27 September 2026.

How have Garden Route Badgers started the CSA Pro20 Cup?

Garden Route Badgers beat Border by 39 runs at the Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn on 1 October 2026 and Limpopo by five wickets in Polokwane on 5 October 2026. Janneman Malan made 46 off 38 balls in the Limpopo game.

Have Garden Route Badgers and the Lions played each other before?

Yes. In the CSA Provincial T20 Cup in Kimberley on 26 September 2021, the Lions reached 132 for 6 in 19.5 overs to beat South Western Districts, the scorecard name for Garden Route Badgers, by four wickets.