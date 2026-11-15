Victoria vs Western Australia Match 15 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: Victoria to win, at 54%.
Toss Prediction
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 66%.Toss preview ›
VIC vs WA Playing 11
Each team is confirmed when its XI is announced at the toss.
Victoria
Expected captainWill Sutherland
- Thomas Fraser Rogers
- Matthew Short
- Campbell Kellaway
- Peter Handscomb
- Oliver Peake
- Will Sutherland (c)
- Liam Blackford (wk)
- Mitchell Perry
- Todd Murphy
- Matt Hennig
- Austin Anlezark
Based on the last XI in this series and today's squad.
Updated 15 Nov, 09:50 IST
Western Australia
Expected captainAshton Turner
- Cameron Bancroft
- Joel Curtis (wk)
- Sam Whiteman
- Corey Wasley
- Ashton Turner (c)
- Will Malajczuk
- Ashton Agar
- Brody Couch
- Albert Esterhuysen
- Mahli Beardman
- Jordan Quiggin
Based on the last XI in this series and today's squad.
Updated 15 Nov, 09:50 IST
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: Victoria to win, at 54%.
- • Toss call: Field first, at 66%. Our toss prediction for Victoria vs Western Australia is timestamped publicly before the coin lands.
- • Key fact: Western Australia lost three of their four One-Day Cup games from 18 September to 24 October 2026, and the other was a no result.
- • Value: Western Australia's fair odds are 2.17, and Dafabet had them at 2.21 at 07:41 IST (15 November).
We back Victoria, at 54%.
Western Australia lost three of their four One-Day Cup games from 18 September to 24 October 2026, and the fourth was washed out.
The two sides drew a Sheffield Shield game at the MCG that finished on 14 November 2026.
The forecast in Melbourne is cool and dry for the 50-over game.
Which team is stronger, Victoria or Western Australia?
Victoria, on 2026-27 one-day form.
Victoria made 339 for 7 to beat Queensland's 335 for 7 by 3 wickets at Allan Border Field in Brisbane (19 September 2026).
Liam Blackford made 149 not out off 113 balls and Will Sutherland 100 off 106 for Victoria against Queensland (19 September 2026).
Victoria then lost to New South Wales by 47 runs (DLS method) at the Junction Oval (25 September 2026), and to South Australia by 70 runs there (12 October 2026).
Victoria beat Tasmania by 138 runs (DLS method) at Bellerive Oval in Hobart (24 October 2026), when Mitchell Perry took 4 for 9 in 6 overs for Victoria.
Victoria's 12-player squad, named on 15 November 2026, has Will Sutherland as captain.
Tasmania bowled Western Australia out for 115 in 30.2 overs and won by 9 wickets (20 September 2026).
Queensland beat Western Australia by 15 runs at the WACA Ground (13 October 2026).
Joel Curtis made 63 off 76 balls and Ashton Turner 58 off 56 for Western Australia against Queensland (13 October 2026).
New South Wales made 371 for 8 and beat Western Australia by 78 runs in Perth (24 October 2026).
Sam Whiteman made 116 off 113 balls for Western Australia against New South Wales (24 October 2026).
Key matchups: Liam Blackford against Brody Couch, Sam Whiteman against Mitchell Perry
Liam Blackford against Brody Couch. Liam Blackford made 149 not out off 113 balls for Victoria against Queensland at Allan Border Field (19 September 2026).
Brody Couch took 3 for 48 in 10 overs for Western Australia against Queensland at the WACA Ground (13 October 2026).
Blackford's wicket is the one Western Australia most need early.
Sam Whiteman against Mitchell Perry. Sam Whiteman made 116 off 113 balls for Western Australia against New South Wales in Perth (24 October 2026).
Mitchell Perry took 4 for 9 in 6 overs for Victoria against Tasmania at Bellerive Oval (24 October 2026).
How Whiteman handles Perry could shape Western Australia's innings.
Victoria vs Western Australia head to head
Western Australia, One-Day Cup since 2024
2
Victoria, One-Day Cup since 2024
1
Western Australia won on 2 December 2025 and 21 February 2026, Victoria on 13 November 2024. Newest first.
Outside the One-Day Cup, the two sides drew a Sheffield Shield game at the MCG, played from 11 to 14 November 2026.
Victoria vs Western Australia pitch report: Junction Oval, Melbourne
Batting first has paid at the Junction Oval in the 2026-27 One-Day Cup. New South Wales (25 September 2026) and South Australia (12 October 2026) set totals at the ground and beat Victoria.
One-Day Cup games at the ground, newest first
South Australia 311 all out · Victoria 241, South Australia won by 70 runs.
New South Wales 257 all out · Victoria 212 all out, beaten by 47 runs (DLS method).
Victoria 285 all out · Western Australia 289 for 3 in 44.4 overs, won by 7 wickets.
About 14°C at the start, cooling to about 12°C by 4:30 pm IST, with the chance of rain at 4% or less all game. Forecast read 15 November, 07:41 IST.
In the 2 December 2025 game, Western Australia won the toss, chose to bowl and chased successfully.
Victoria vs Western Australia prediction: we back Victoria at 54%
We back Victoria, 54%, with the market at 57.0%.
Form is the first reason.
Victoria won two of their four One-Day Cup games from 19 September to 24 October 2026.
Western Australia lost three of four from 18 September to 24 October 2026, and the other was washed out.
The head-to-head pulls the other way.
Western Australia beat Victoria by 7 wickets at the Junction Oval (2 December 2025) and by 8 wickets at the WACA Ground in Perth (21 February 2026).
At 07:41 IST (15 November), Dafabet had Western Australia at 2.21, above our fair 2.17, and Melbet had Victoria at 1.67, under our 1.85.
What decides Victoria vs Western Australia
- Batting first. South Australia made 311 batting first in Melbourne and beat Victoria by 70 runs (12 October 2026).
- The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 66%. Western Australia won the toss and bowled when they beat Victoria in Melbourne (2 December 2025).
- Liam Blackford. Liam Blackford made 149 not out off 113 balls for Victoria against Queensland (19 September 2026).
- Mitchell Perry. Mitchell Perry took 4 for 9 in 6 overs for Victoria against Tasmania (24 October 2026).
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Victoria
|54.0%
|57.0%
|1.67
|1.85
|Western Australia
|46.0%
|43.0%
|2.21
|2.17
Western Australia's price, 2.21, sits above our fair odds of 2.17. Dafabet had Western Australia at 2.21 and Melbet had Victoria at 1.67 at 07:41 IST (15 November).
At 1.67, Victoria sit under our 1.85. The toss is the other angle, with our call to bowl first at 66%. Odds captured on 15 November 2026.
Why we disagree with the market. Our model is 3.0 points above the market on Western Australia.
The head-to-head is the reason. Western Australia beat Victoria by 7 wickets in Melbourne (2 December 2025) and by 8 wickets in Perth (21 February 2026).
Australian One-Day Cup
Victoria vs Western Australia odds
16 Nov 2026 · 08:30 IST
Match winner: Victoria 1.67 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; Western Australia 2.22 at Dafabet; checked 10:00–10:03 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1VIC
|2WA
|Payout
|1 · Victoria ▲1.66
|2 · Western Australia ▲2.22
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Victoria 1.67
|2 · Western Australia 2.16
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Victoria 1.67
|2 · Western Australia 2.16
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Victoria 1.67
|2 · Western Australia 2.16
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Victoria 1.67
|2 · Western Australia 2.16
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Victoria 1.67
|2 · Western Australia 2.16
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Victoria 1.67
|2 · Western Australia 2.16
|Payout94.5%
|1 · Victoria 1.67
|2 · Western Australia 2.16
|Payout94.5%
|Highest
|1 · Victoria1.67
|2 · Western Australia2.22
|Payout–
1X2: Victoria 1.67, Tie 50.00, Western Australia 2.17 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 10:00 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1VIC
|XTie
|2WA
|Payout
|1 · Victoria 1.67
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Western Australia 2.17
|Payout92.9%
|1 · Victoria 1.67
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Western Australia 2.17
|Payout92.9%
|1 · Victoria 1.67
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Western Australia 2.17
|Payout92.9%
|1 · Victoria 1.67
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Western Australia 2.17
|Payout92.9%
|1 · Victoria 1.67
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Western Australia 2.17
|Payout92.9%
|1 · Victoria 1.67
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Western Australia 2.17
|Payout92.9%
|1 · Victoria 1.67
|X · Tie 50.00
|2 · Western Australia 2.17
|Payout92.9%
Total runs
|Line
|Over
|Under
|Match532.5
|1.91Melbet
|1.75Paripesa
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Victoria vs Western Australia in the One-Day Cup?
Victoria. Our AI model gives them a 54% chance against Western Australia at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. Western Australia lost three of their four One-Day Cup games from 18 September to 24 October 2026, and their game against South Australia (18 September 2026) ended in no result.
What is the toss prediction for Victoria vs Western Australia?
Field first, at 66%. Western Australia won the toss and chose to bowl against Victoria on 13 November 2024, 2 December 2025 and 21 February 2026. A cool, dry afternoon is forecast in Melbourne, with the chance of rain at 4% or less through the game.
What are the odds for Victoria vs Western Australia?
At 07:41 IST on 15 November, Dafabet had Western Australia at 2.21 and Melbet had Victoria at 1.67. Our fair odds are 2.17 for Western Australia and 1.85 for Victoria, so Western Australia's price sits above our number for this One-Day Cup game in Melbourne.
Is the Junction Oval a batting or bowling pitch?
A batting-first ground in the 2026-27 One-Day Cup. New South Wales made 257 batting first at the Junction Oval and beat Victoria by 47 runs (DLS method) on 25 September 2026. South Australia made 311 at the ground and beat Victoria by 70 runs on 12 October 2026.
When did Victoria and Western Australia last play in the One-Day Cup?
At the WACA Ground in Perth (21 February 2026), when Western Australia made 233 for 2 and beat Victoria by 8 wickets. Outside the One-Day Cup, the two sides drew a Sheffield Shield game at the MCG in Melbourne, played from 11 to 14 November 2026.
What time does Victoria vs Western Australia start?
At 8:30 am IST (03:00 UTC) on 16 November 2026. It is a 50-over One-Day Cup game of the 2026-27 season between Victoria and Western Australia at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. Our toss call for it is field first, at 66%, with a cool, dry afternoon forecast.
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