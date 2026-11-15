We back Victoria, at 54%.

Western Australia lost three of their four One-Day Cup games from 18 September to 24 October 2026, and the fourth was washed out.

The two sides drew a Sheffield Shield game at the MCG that finished on 14 November 2026.

The forecast in Melbourne is cool and dry for the 50-over game.

Which team is stronger, Victoria or Western Australia?

Victoria, on 2026-27 one-day form.

Victoria made 339 for 7 to beat Queensland's 335 for 7 by 3 wickets at Allan Border Field in Brisbane (19 September 2026).

Liam Blackford made 149 not out off 113 balls and Will Sutherland 100 off 106 for Victoria against Queensland (19 September 2026).

Victoria then lost to New South Wales by 47 runs (DLS method) at the Junction Oval (25 September 2026), and to South Australia by 70 runs there (12 October 2026).

Victoria beat Tasmania by 138 runs (DLS method) at Bellerive Oval in Hobart (24 October 2026), when Mitchell Perry took 4 for 9 in 6 overs for Victoria.

Victoria's 12-player squad, named on 15 November 2026, has Will Sutherland as captain.

Tasmania bowled Western Australia out for 115 in 30.2 overs and won by 9 wickets (20 September 2026).

Queensland beat Western Australia by 15 runs at the WACA Ground (13 October 2026).

Joel Curtis made 63 off 76 balls and Ashton Turner 58 off 56 for Western Australia against Queensland (13 October 2026).

New South Wales made 371 for 8 and beat Western Australia by 78 runs in Perth (24 October 2026).

Sam Whiteman made 116 off 113 balls for Western Australia against New South Wales (24 October 2026).

Key matchups: Liam Blackford against Brody Couch, Sam Whiteman against Mitchell Perry

Liam Blackford against Brody Couch. Liam Blackford made 149 not out off 113 balls for Victoria against Queensland at Allan Border Field (19 September 2026).

Brody Couch took 3 for 48 in 10 overs for Western Australia against Queensland at the WACA Ground (13 October 2026).

Blackford's wicket is the one Western Australia most need early.

Sam Whiteman against Mitchell Perry. Sam Whiteman made 116 off 113 balls for Western Australia against New South Wales in Perth (24 October 2026).

Mitchell Perry took 4 for 9 in 6 overs for Victoria against Tasmania at Bellerive Oval (24 October 2026).

How Whiteman handles Perry could shape Western Australia's innings.

Victoria vs Western Australia head to head Western Australia, One-Day Cup since 2024 2 Victoria, One-Day Cup since 2024 1 Western Australia won on 2 December 2025 and 21 February 2026, Victoria on 13 November 2024. Newest first. 21 February 2026 · WACA Ground, Perth Western Australia by 8 wickets 2 December 2025 · Junction Oval, Melbourne Western Australia by 7 wickets 13 November 2024 · MCG, Melbourne Victoria by 15 runs (DLS method) Outside the One-Day Cup, the two sides drew a Sheffield Shield game at the MCG, played from 11 to 14 November 2026.

Victoria vs Western Australia pitch report: Junction Oval, Melbourne Batting first has paid at the Junction Oval in the 2026-27 One-Day Cup. New South Wales (25 September 2026) and South Australia (12 October 2026) set totals at the ground and beat Victoria. One-Day Cup games at the ground, newest first 12 October 2026 South Australia 311 all out · Victoria 241, South Australia won by 70 runs. 25 September 2026 New South Wales 257 all out · Victoria 212 all out, beaten by 47 runs (DLS method). 2 December 2025 Victoria 285 all out · Western Australia 289 for 3 in 44.4 overs, won by 7 wickets. Weather About 14°C at the start, cooling to about 12°C by 4:30 pm IST, with the chance of rain at 4% or less all game. Forecast read 15 November, 07:41 IST. In the 2 December 2025 game, Western Australia won the toss, chose to bowl and chased successfully.

Victoria vs Western Australia prediction: we back Victoria at 54%

We back Victoria, 54%, with the market at 57.0%.

Form is the first reason.

Victoria won two of their four One-Day Cup games from 19 September to 24 October 2026.

Western Australia lost three of four from 18 September to 24 October 2026, and the other was washed out.

The head-to-head pulls the other way.

Western Australia beat Victoria by 7 wickets at the Junction Oval (2 December 2025) and by 8 wickets at the WACA Ground in Perth (21 February 2026).

At 07:41 IST (15 November), Dafabet had Western Australia at 2.21, above our fair 2.17, and Melbet had Victoria at 1.67, under our 1.85.

What decides Victoria vs Western Australia

Batting first. South Australia made 311 batting first in Melbourne and beat Victoria by 70 runs (12 October 2026).

South Australia made 311 batting first in Melbourne and beat Victoria by 70 runs (12 October 2026). The toss. We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 66%. Western Australia won the toss and bowled when they beat Victoria in Melbourne (2 December 2025).

We expect the toss winner to bowl, at 66%. Western Australia won the toss and bowled when they beat Victoria in Melbourne (2 December 2025). Liam Blackford. Liam Blackford made 149 not out off 113 balls for Victoria against Queensland (19 September 2026).

Liam Blackford made 149 not out off 113 balls for Victoria against Queensland (19 September 2026). Mitchell Perry. Mitchell Perry took 4 for 9 in 6 overs for Victoria against Tasmania (24 October 2026).