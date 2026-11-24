Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Match 6 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: Desert Vipers to win, at 53.4%.
Toss Prediction
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 83%.Toss preview ›
DC vs DV Playing 11
Each team is confirmed when its XI is announced at the toss.
Dubai Capitals
- Faf du Plessis
- Masood Gurbaz
- Marcus Stoinis
- Tom Moores
- Hassan Khan
- Karim Janat
- Noor Ahmad
- Haider Ali
- Mustafizur Rahman
Based on the last XI in this series and today's squad.
Updated 24 Nov, 15:50 IST
Desert Vipers
Expected captainShadab Khan
- Joe Clarke
- Andries Gous (wk)
- Babar Azam
- Shimron Hetmyer
- Shadab Khan (c)
- Vriitya Aravind
- Mohammad Saleem Safi
- Khuzaima Tanveer
- Naseem Shah
- Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Based on the last XI in this series and today's squad.
Updated 24 Nov, 15:50 IST
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: Desert Vipers to win, at 53.4%.
- • Toss call: Field first, at 83%. See our public toss call for DC vs DV on the dedicated page.
- • Key fact: The three most recent meetings between these sides, all at this ground, were each won by the chasing side (9 February 2025, 2 December 2025, 14 December 2025).
- • Value: Dubai Capitals' fair odds are 2.14, and Melbet had them at 2.22 at 11:50 IST (24 November). Desert Vipers' fair odds are 1.87.
Desert Vipers at 53.4% is our call.
Our AI model makes this the tightest game of the ILT20 week, and the one real price question sits on the other side.
Dubai Capitals at 2.22 with Melbet (11:50 IST, 24 November) is above our fair 2.14.
Which team is stronger, Dubai Capitals or Desert Vipers?
Dubai Capitals have played once this season and it went badly. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders chose to bat, made 167 for 6, and bowled the Capitals out for 112 in 17.5 overs (22 November 2026).
Marcus Stoinis made 47 off 32 in that defeat, the only Dubai Capitals batter past 20, and Noor Ahmad bowled both openers on his way to 2 wickets.
The spine of the side is sound, with Faf du Plessis and Max Holden at the top, Sam Billings the wildcard captain, and Dushmantha Chameera taking the new ball.
Desert Vipers have already had both kinds of night. MI Emirates made 174 for 8 and bowled them out for 122 (21 November 2026), a 52-run defeat at this ground.
Two nights later they chased 167 in Sharjah in 17.3 overs. Babar Azam made 86 off 51, Shadab Khan took 3 for 18, and Khuzaima Tanveer 3 for 31 in the 6-wicket win over Sharjah Warriorz (23 November 2026).
Key matchups: Babar Azam against Noor Ahmad, Naseem Shah against Faf du Plessis
Babar Azam vs Noor Ahmad: Babar Azam's 86 off 51 for Desert Vipers (23 November 2026) came against an attack without a wrist-spinner of Noor Ahmad's class.
Noor Ahmad took 2 wickets for Dubai Capitals against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, bowling both set openers, Andre Fletcher for 55 and Finn Allen for 74.
Naseem Shah vs Faf du Plessis: Naseem Shah takes the new ball for Desert Vipers, and Faf du Plessis fell cheaply against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (22 November 2026).
The Capitals need their most experienced batter to survive the first spell, because against the Knight Riders the top order folded early.
Shadab Khan vs Marcus Stoinis: Shadab Khan's 3 for 18 for Desert Vipers against Sharjah Warriorz cut out the middle order (23 November 2026).
Marcus Stoinis is the Dubai Capitals batter most likely to meet him in those overs, and the 47 off 32 in defeat was built almost alone.
DC vs DV head to head
Desert Vipers
2
Dubai Capitals
1
Their three most recent ILT20 meetings, newest first, all at Dubai International Cricket Stadium
The chasing side won all three of those games, and every toss winner chose to bowl. Dubai Capitals' win was the ILT20 2024-25 final (9 February 2025), when they ran down Desert Vipers' 189 for 5.
DC vs DV pitch report: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Both ILT20 2026 games here were won by the side batting first, defending 174 and 167, and we still expect the toss winner to field, at 83%.
The two completed ILT20 2026 games at this ground, 21 and 22 November 2026
MI Emirates made 174 for 8 and beat Desert Vipers by 52 runs at the ground (21 November 2026).
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders chose to bat, made 167 for 6 and won by 55 runs there (22 November 2026).
Desert Vipers made 171 for 5 in 19.4 overs to run down Dubai Capitals' 166 for 4 at this ground in their most recent meeting (14 December 2025).
About 26°C and clear for the 8:00 pm IST start, no rain in either forecast source, with humidity climbing through the evening. Forecast read 24 November, 11:38 IST.
Rising evening humidity points to some dew in the second innings, and every toss winner in the three most recent meetings between these sides at the ground chose to bowl.
DC vs DV prediction: we back Desert Vipers at 53%
We back Desert Vipers, at 53.4%, within a point of where the prices in our odds table put them. The gap between these sides is small, and the recent evidence cuts both ways.
The case for the Vipers is the stronger week, with a win already posted and the chase of 167 built on Babar Azam's 86 off 51.
Dubai Capitals' one innings of the season ended all out for 112 in 17.5 overs.
The case against them is this ground. Desert Vipers were bowled out for 122 here by MI Emirates on 21 November 2026, and both completed ILT20 2026 games at the venue went to the side defending a total.
Balance those and the market has it about where we do.
The live angle is the price on the other side, where Melbet had Dubai Capitals at 2.22 at 11:50 IST (24 November), above our fair 2.14. That margin is worth a small play rather than a loud one.
What decides DC vs DV
- The toss. Every toss winner in the three most recent meetings between these sides chose to bowl, and our call is field first, at 83%.
- The first spell. Dubai Capitals' top order went cheaply against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (22 November 2026); Naseem Shah and Tom Curran attack the same phase.
- Spin through the middle. Shadab Khan took 3 for 18 (23 November 2026), and Noor Ahmad bowled both set openers a night earlier.
- Babar Azam's rhythm. The 86 off 51 (23 November 2026) is the innings of the tournament so far; Dubai Capitals have no completed chase to set against it.
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Dubai Capitals
|46.6%
|46.4%
|2.07
|2.14
|Desert Vipers
|53.4%
|53.6%
|1.79
|1.87
The value sits with the underdog. Our model has Desert Vipers at 53.4% against the market's 53.6%, so the favourite is priced about right, under our fair 1.87.
Dubai Capitals are the play for value hunters. Melbet had them at 2.22 at 11:50 IST (24 November), above our fair 2.14, roughly a 4% edge sized for small stakes. Odds captured on 24 November 2026.
International League T20 2026
Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers odds
25 Nov 2026 · 20:00 IST
Match winner: Dubai Capitals 2.13 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; Desert Vipers 1.79 at Dafabet; checked 16:40–16:42 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1DC
|2DV
|Payout
|1 · Dubai Capitals 2.07
|2 · Desert Vipers 1.79
|Payout96.0%
|1 · Dubai Capitals ▼2.13
|2 · Desert Vipers ▲1.71
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Dubai Capitals ▼2.13
|2 · Desert Vipers ▲1.71
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Dubai Capitals ▼2.13
|2 · Desert Vipers ▲1.71
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Dubai Capitals ▼2.13
|2 · Desert Vipers ▲1.71
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Dubai Capitals ▼2.13
|2 · Desert Vipers ▲1.71
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Dubai Capitals ▼2.13
|2 · Desert Vipers ▲1.71
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Dubai Capitals ▼2.13
|2 · Desert Vipers ▲1.71
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Dubai Capitals 1.97
|2 · Desert Vipers 1.73
|Payout92.1%
|1 · Dubai Capitals 2.00
|2 · Desert Vipers 1.75
|Payout93.3%
|1 · Dubai Capitals 2.00
|2 · Desert Vipers 1.72
|Payout92.5%
|Highest
|1 · Dubai Capitals2.13
|2 · Desert Vipers1.79
|Payout–
1X2: Dubai Capitals 2.13, Tie 25.00, Desert Vipers 1.71 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 16:40 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1DC
|XTie
|2DV
|Payout
|1 · Dubai Capitals ▼2.13
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Desert Vipers ▲1.71
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Dubai Capitals ▼2.13
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Desert Vipers ▲1.71
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Dubai Capitals ▼2.13
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Desert Vipers ▲1.71
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Dubai Capitals ▼2.13
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Desert Vipers ▲1.71
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Dubai Capitals ▼2.13
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Desert Vipers ▲1.71
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Dubai Capitals ▼2.13
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Desert Vipers ▲1.71
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Dubai Capitals ▼2.13
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Desert Vipers ▲1.71
|Payout91.7%
Total runs
|Line
|Over
|Under
|Match322.5
|1.901xBet
|1.76WinWin
|Dubai Capitals158.5
|1.921xBet
|1.74Paripesa
|Desert Vipers164.5
|1.92WinWin
|1.74PlanBet
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers in ILT20 2026?
Our AI model backs Desert Vipers to win the 6th Match at 53.4%, with Dubai Capitals at 46.6%. The pick rests on the Vipers' chase of 167 against Sharjah Warriorz on 23 November 2026, against Dubai Capitals' all out for 112 the night before.
What is the toss prediction for Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers?
Field first, at 83%. Every toss winner in the three most recent meetings between Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers chose to bowl, and the humidity forecast for the evening of 25 November 2026 points to dew helping the chasing side at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
What are the odds for Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers?
Desert Vipers were 1.79 and Dubai Capitals 2.07 with Dafabet, while Melbet had Dubai Capitals at 2.22 at 11:50 IST (24 November 2026). Our fair odds are 1.87 for Desert Vipers and 2.14 for Dubai Capitals, so the value sits on the Dubai Capitals side.
Is Dubai International Cricket Stadium a batting or bowling pitch?
Early evidence this season favours bowlers defending a total. MI Emirates defended 174 for 8 (21 November 2026) and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders defended 167 for 6 (22 November 2026), winning by 52 and 55 runs. Totals near 170 have been winning scores at the ground.
When did Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers last play each other in the ILT20?
On 14 December 2025, when Desert Vipers made 171 for 5 in 19.4 overs to beat Dubai Capitals by 5 wickets at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Dubai Capitals' most recent win in the fixture was the ILT20 2024-25 final on 9 February 2025, by 4 wickets.
What time does Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers start?
The 6th Match of ILT20 2026 starts at 8:00 pm IST (14:30 UTC) on 25 November 2026 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, which is 6:30 pm local time. Our model's pick for the game is Desert Vipers.
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