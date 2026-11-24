Desert Vipers at 53.4% is our call.

Our AI model makes this the tightest game of the ILT20 week, and the one real price question sits on the other side.

Dubai Capitals at 2.22 with Melbet (11:50 IST, 24 November) is above our fair 2.14.

Which team is stronger, Dubai Capitals or Desert Vipers?

Dubai Capitals have played once this season and it went badly. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders chose to bat, made 167 for 6, and bowled the Capitals out for 112 in 17.5 overs (22 November 2026).

Marcus Stoinis made 47 off 32 in that defeat, the only Dubai Capitals batter past 20, and Noor Ahmad bowled both openers on his way to 2 wickets.

The spine of the side is sound, with Faf du Plessis and Max Holden at the top, Sam Billings the wildcard captain, and Dushmantha Chameera taking the new ball.

Desert Vipers have already had both kinds of night. MI Emirates made 174 for 8 and bowled them out for 122 (21 November 2026), a 52-run defeat at this ground.

Two nights later they chased 167 in Sharjah in 17.3 overs. Babar Azam made 86 off 51, Shadab Khan took 3 for 18, and Khuzaima Tanveer 3 for 31 in the 6-wicket win over Sharjah Warriorz (23 November 2026).

Key matchups: Babar Azam against Noor Ahmad, Naseem Shah against Faf du Plessis

Babar Azam vs Noor Ahmad: Babar Azam's 86 off 51 for Desert Vipers (23 November 2026) came against an attack without a wrist-spinner of Noor Ahmad's class.

Noor Ahmad took 2 wickets for Dubai Capitals against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, bowling both set openers, Andre Fletcher for 55 and Finn Allen for 74.

Naseem Shah vs Faf du Plessis: Naseem Shah takes the new ball for Desert Vipers, and Faf du Plessis fell cheaply against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (22 November 2026).

The Capitals need their most experienced batter to survive the first spell, because against the Knight Riders the top order folded early.

Shadab Khan vs Marcus Stoinis: Shadab Khan's 3 for 18 for Desert Vipers against Sharjah Warriorz cut out the middle order (23 November 2026).

Marcus Stoinis is the Dubai Capitals batter most likely to meet him in those overs, and the 47 off 32 in defeat was built almost alone.

DC vs DV head to head Desert Vipers 2 Dubai Capitals 1 Their three most recent ILT20 meetings, newest first, all at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 14 December 2025 · ILT20 2025-26 Desert Vipers by 5 wickets 2 December 2025 · ILT20 2025-26 Desert Vipers by 4 wickets 9 February 2025 · ILT20 2024-25 final Dubai Capitals by 4 wickets The chasing side won all three of those games, and every toss winner chose to bowl. Dubai Capitals' win was the ILT20 2024-25 final (9 February 2025), when they ran down Desert Vipers' 189 for 5.

DC vs DV pitch report: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Both ILT20 2026 games here were won by the side batting first, defending 174 and 167, and we still expect the toss winner to field, at 83%. The two completed ILT20 2026 games at this ground, 21 and 22 November 2026 Batting first MI Emirates made 174 for 8 and beat Desert Vipers by 52 runs at the ground (21 November 2026). Defending a total Abu Dhabi Knight Riders chose to bat, made 167 for 6 and won by 55 runs there (22 November 2026). Chasing a total Desert Vipers made 171 for 5 in 19.4 overs to run down Dubai Capitals' 166 for 4 at this ground in their most recent meeting (14 December 2025). Weather About 26°C and clear for the 8:00 pm IST start, no rain in either forecast source, with humidity climbing through the evening. Forecast read 24 November, 11:38 IST. Rising evening humidity points to some dew in the second innings, and every toss winner in the three most recent meetings between these sides at the ground chose to bowl.

DC vs DV prediction: we back Desert Vipers at 53%

We back Desert Vipers, at 53.4%, within a point of where the prices in our odds table put them. The gap between these sides is small, and the recent evidence cuts both ways.

The case for the Vipers is the stronger week, with a win already posted and the chase of 167 built on Babar Azam's 86 off 51.

Dubai Capitals' one innings of the season ended all out for 112 in 17.5 overs.

The case against them is this ground. Desert Vipers were bowled out for 122 here by MI Emirates on 21 November 2026, and both completed ILT20 2026 games at the venue went to the side defending a total.

Balance those and the market has it about where we do.

The live angle is the price on the other side, where Melbet had Dubai Capitals at 2.22 at 11:50 IST (24 November), above our fair 2.14. That margin is worth a small play rather than a loud one.

What decides DC vs DV

The toss. Every toss winner in the three most recent meetings between these sides chose to bowl, and our call is field first, at 83%.

Every toss winner in the three most recent meetings between these sides chose to bowl, and our call is field first, at 83%. The first spell. Dubai Capitals' top order went cheaply against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (22 November 2026); Naseem Shah and Tom Curran attack the same phase.

Dubai Capitals' top order went cheaply against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (22 November 2026); Naseem Shah and Tom Curran attack the same phase. Spin through the middle. Shadab Khan took 3 for 18 (23 November 2026), and Noor Ahmad bowled both set openers a night earlier.

Shadab Khan took 3 for 18 (23 November 2026), and Noor Ahmad bowled both set openers a night earlier. Babar Azam's rhythm. The 86 off 51 (23 November 2026) is the innings of the tournament so far; Dubai Capitals have no completed chase to set against it.