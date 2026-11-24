Sri Lanka Women win this final, at 74%.

Our AI model makes the unbeaten side clear favourites against Ireland Women in Ajman on Wednesday 25 November 2026.

The 10-wicket group-stage rout of these same opponents is the loudest single piece of evidence. Ireland arrive with wins on 20, 22 and 23 November behind them, so the gap has narrowed. Not by enough to flip the call.

Which team is stronger, Sri Lanka Women or Ireland Women?

Sri Lanka Women topped the Super Six with 10 points, unbeaten all tournament.

The batting has been led from the front. Vishmi Gunaratne made 53 not out off 37 balls against Ireland Women (12 November 2026) and leads the tournament's run charts.

The bowling has been just as tidy. Sathya Sandeepani took 3 for 9 in that group meeting, and Kavisha Dilhari took 3 for 20 in the same game.

Harshitha Samarawickrama captains the side at this event. Chamari Athapaththu is not in Sri Lanka Women's Emerging Nations Trophy squad, and almost nothing has gone wrong under the stand-in.

Ireland Women finished second in the Super Six with 3 wins, 2 defeats and 6 points. Their recovery has been the story of their week.

After Scotland Women beat them by 8 wickets (18 November), Gaby Lewis's side responded.

They beat Pakistan Women by 9 wickets, squeezed past Zimbabwe Women by 3 wickets, then beat Netherlands Women by 44 runs.

That 44-run win was built on 162 for 3, their best batting day of the tournament.

The worry sits in the group game. Amy Hunter made 21 off 16 against this attack, Louise Little top-scored with 28 off 36, and nobody went on.

Key matchups: Vishmi Gunaratne against the new ball, Sathya Sandeepani against Ireland's top order

Vishmi Gunaratne vs Ireland's opening bowlers: Gunaratne's unbeaten 53 off 37 settled the group meeting inside 13 overs, and Ireland Women never took a wicket that day.

Early strikes are not optional for Ireland. They are the entire plan.

Sathya Sandeepani vs Ireland's top order: Sandeepani's 3 for 9 broke that innings open. Ireland's batters have improved since, but they have not yet solved this specific attack.

Gaby Lewis vs Kavisha Dilhari: the Ireland Women captain sets her side's tempo, and Dilhari is the bowler trusted through the middle overs. Whoever wins those eight-or-so overs probably wins the final.

Sri Lanka Women vs Ireland Women head to head Their five most recent T20 internationals, from 20 March 2016 to 12 November 2026, newest first. 12 November 2026 · group stage, Ajman Sri Lanka Women won by 10 wickets 23 June 2026 · T20 World Cup, Bristol Sri Lanka Women won by 9 wickets 13 August 2024 · 2nd T20I, Dublin Ireland Women won by 7 runs 11 August 2024 · 1st T20I, Dublin Sri Lanka Women won by 7 wickets 20 March 2016 · World T20, Mohali Sri Lanka Women won by 14 runs Ireland Women's one win in this window came batting first and defending, exactly the shape they need again in this final.

Sri Lanka Women vs Ireland Women pitch report: Ajman This is a chasing ground. In our settled results from this tournament, most completed games at Seven Districts Ground were won by the side chasing, and most toss winners chose to bowl. Our settled results from this tournament at Seven Districts Ground, 12 to 23 November 2026. Latest game, 23 November 2026 Ireland Women 162 for 3 beat Netherlands Women by 44 runs Defending works too Ireland Women batted first and beat United Arab Emirates Women by 61 runs (13 November 2026) Both know the ground Ireland Women last won here on 23 November 2026; Sri Lanka Women on 20 November 2026 Weather About 26°C at the 9 am local start, 65% humidity, no rain forecast. Forecast read 24 November, 10:14 IST. A morning game with no rain around leaves the toss as the one lever, and the ground record says bowl first.

Sri Lanka Women vs Ireland Women prediction: we back Sri Lanka Women at 74%

The final will be won in the first six overs of whichever innings Ireland Women bat.

Sri Lanka Women's new-ball bowlers reduced them to a crawl in the group game, where Sandeepani and Dilhari shared six wickets.

If Ireland lose two early again, the rest follows that script.

Ireland's counter-argument is real but thin. They won on 20, 22 and 23 November, and made 162 for 3 at this ground against Netherlands Women on 23 November 2026.

Their one recent win over Sri Lanka Women, by 7 runs in Dublin (13 August 2024), came defending a total. Batting first and posting 155 or more is a genuine path.

It just requires beating the toss, the ground pattern and the tournament's most complete attack in the same morning.

Our AI model puts Sri Lanka Women at 74.4%, with fair odds of 1.34, and the market broadly agrees. They are unbeaten across the tournament and beat these opponents by 10 wickets twelve days before this final.

Any price above 1.34 on Sri Lanka Women is value. At the 10:15 IST read (24 November), none of our partners offered it.

What decides Sri Lanka Women vs Ireland Women

The toss. Our call is field first, at 60%. A dry 26°C morning and the ground's chase-friendly record give the winning captain no reason to deviate.

Gunaratne's start. Her unbeaten 53 off 37 in the group game meant Ireland Women never bowled at a second-wicket pair. The tournament's leading run scorer sets the tempo.

Ireland's powerplay batting. Louise Little's 28 off 36 was their top score in that meeting. The 162 for 3 against the Dutch shows the ceiling; they need that version against far better bowling.

Pressure on a stand-in captain. Samarawickrama has led an unbeaten campaign, but finals compress decisions. Ireland's 3-wicket squeeze past Zimbabwe Women (22 November) proves they can win close ones.