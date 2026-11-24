Sri Lanka Women vs Ireland Women Final Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: Sri Lanka Women to win, at 74%.
Toss Prediction
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 60%.Toss preview ›
SL-W vs IRE-W Playing 11
Each team is confirmed when its XI is announced at the toss.
Sri Lanka Women
Expected captainHarshitha Samarawickrama
- Vishmi Gunaratne
- Imesha Dulani
- Hasini Perera (wk)
- Harshitha Samarawickrama (c)
- Kavisha Dilhari
- Sanjana Kavindi
- Nilakshika Silva
- Rashmika Sewwandi
- Sathya Sandeepani
- Sugandika Kumari
- Malki Madara
Based on the last XI in this series and today's squad.
Updated 24 Nov, 15:50 IST
Ireland Women
Expected captainGaby Lewis
- Amy Hunter (wk)
- Gaby Lewis (c)
- Lara Maritz
- Louise Little
- Zara Craig
- Abbi Harrison
- Alana Dalzell
- Aimee Maguire
- Cara Murray
- Georgina Dempsey
- Kia McCartney
Based on the last XI in this series and today's squad.
Updated 24 Nov, 15:50 IST
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: Sri Lanka Women to win, at 74%.
- • Toss call: Field first, at 60%. Our full pre-toss call for this match is on the dedicated toss page.
- • Key fact: Sri Lanka Women beat Ireland Women by 10 wickets when the sides met in the group stage (12 November 2026).
- • Value: Sri Lanka Women's fair odds are 1.34, Ireland Women's are 3.90. Compare the current prices below.
Sri Lanka Women win this final, at 74%.
Our AI model makes the unbeaten side clear favourites against Ireland Women in Ajman on Wednesday 25 November 2026.
The 10-wicket group-stage rout of these same opponents is the loudest single piece of evidence. Ireland arrive with wins on 20, 22 and 23 November behind them, so the gap has narrowed. Not by enough to flip the call.
Which team is stronger, Sri Lanka Women or Ireland Women?
Sri Lanka Women topped the Super Six with 10 points, unbeaten all tournament.
The batting has been led from the front. Vishmi Gunaratne made 53 not out off 37 balls against Ireland Women (12 November 2026) and leads the tournament's run charts.
The bowling has been just as tidy. Sathya Sandeepani took 3 for 9 in that group meeting, and Kavisha Dilhari took 3 for 20 in the same game.
Harshitha Samarawickrama captains the side at this event. Chamari Athapaththu is not in Sri Lanka Women's Emerging Nations Trophy squad, and almost nothing has gone wrong under the stand-in.
Ireland Women finished second in the Super Six with 3 wins, 2 defeats and 6 points. Their recovery has been the story of their week.
After Scotland Women beat them by 8 wickets (18 November), Gaby Lewis's side responded.
They beat Pakistan Women by 9 wickets, squeezed past Zimbabwe Women by 3 wickets, then beat Netherlands Women by 44 runs.
That 44-run win was built on 162 for 3, their best batting day of the tournament.
The worry sits in the group game. Amy Hunter made 21 off 16 against this attack, Louise Little top-scored with 28 off 36, and nobody went on.
Key matchups: Vishmi Gunaratne against the new ball, Sathya Sandeepani against Ireland's top order
Vishmi Gunaratne vs Ireland's opening bowlers: Gunaratne's unbeaten 53 off 37 settled the group meeting inside 13 overs, and Ireland Women never took a wicket that day.
Early strikes are not optional for Ireland. They are the entire plan.
Sathya Sandeepani vs Ireland's top order: Sandeepani's 3 for 9 broke that innings open. Ireland's batters have improved since, but they have not yet solved this specific attack.
Gaby Lewis vs Kavisha Dilhari: the Ireland Women captain sets her side's tempo, and Dilhari is the bowler trusted through the middle overs. Whoever wins those eight-or-so overs probably wins the final.
Sri Lanka Women vs Ireland Women head to head
Their five most recent T20 internationals, from 20 March 2016 to 12 November 2026, newest first.
Ireland Women's one win in this window came batting first and defending, exactly the shape they need again in this final.
Sri Lanka Women vs Ireland Women pitch report: Ajman
This is a chasing ground. In our settled results from this tournament, most completed games at Seven Districts Ground were won by the side chasing, and most toss winners chose to bowl.
Our settled results from this tournament at Seven Districts Ground, 12 to 23 November 2026.
A morning game with no rain around leaves the toss as the one lever, and the ground record says bowl first.
Sri Lanka Women vs Ireland Women prediction: we back Sri Lanka Women at 74%
The final will be won in the first six overs of whichever innings Ireland Women bat.
Sri Lanka Women's new-ball bowlers reduced them to a crawl in the group game, where Sandeepani and Dilhari shared six wickets.
If Ireland lose two early again, the rest follows that script.
Ireland's counter-argument is real but thin. They won on 20, 22 and 23 November, and made 162 for 3 at this ground against Netherlands Women on 23 November 2026.
Their one recent win over Sri Lanka Women, by 7 runs in Dublin (13 August 2024), came defending a total. Batting first and posting 155 or more is a genuine path.
It just requires beating the toss, the ground pattern and the tournament's most complete attack in the same morning.
Our AI model puts Sri Lanka Women at 74.4%, with fair odds of 1.34, and the market broadly agrees. They are unbeaten across the tournament and beat these opponents by 10 wickets twelve days before this final.
Any price above 1.34 on Sri Lanka Women is value. At the 10:15 IST read (24 November), none of our partners offered it.
What decides Sri Lanka Women vs Ireland Women
The toss. Our call is field first, at 60%. A dry 26°C morning and the ground's chase-friendly record give the winning captain no reason to deviate.
Gunaratne's start. Her unbeaten 53 off 37 in the group game meant Ireland Women never bowled at a second-wicket pair. The tournament's leading run scorer sets the tempo.
Ireland's powerplay batting. Louise Little's 28 off 36 was their top score in that meeting. The 162 for 3 against the Dutch shows the ceiling; they need that version against far better bowling.
Pressure on a stand-in captain. Samarawickrama has led an unbeaten campaign, but finals compress decisions. Ireland's 3-wicket squeeze past Zimbabwe Women (22 November) proves they can win close ones.
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Sri Lanka Women
|74.4%
|76.7%
|1.27
|1.34
|Ireland Women
|25.6%
|23.3%
|3.72
|3.90
Sri Lanka Women's fair odds are 1.34, and 1xBet had them at 1.27 at 10:15 IST (24 November). Ireland Women's fair odds are 3.90 against a best of 3.72 at the same read, so both prices sat just under our numbers.
The sharper play is the toss angle on our toss page, where the field-first call sits at 60%. Odds read on 24 November 2026.
ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy 2026
Sri Lanka Women vs Ireland Women odds
25 Nov 2026 · 10:30 IST
Match winner: Sri Lanka Women 1.27 at 1xBet; Ireland Women 4.30 at Dafabet; checked 16:40–16:42 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1SL-W
|2IRE-W
|Payout
|1 · Sri Lanka Women 1.22
|2 · Ireland Women 4.30
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Sri Lanka Women 1.27
|2 · Ireland Women 3.72
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Sri Lanka Women 1.27
|2 · Ireland Women 3.72
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Sri Lanka Women 1.27
|2 · Ireland Women 3.72
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Sri Lanka Women 1.27
|2 · Ireland Women 3.72
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Sri Lanka Women 1.27
|2 · Ireland Women 3.72
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Sri Lanka Women 1.27
|2 · Ireland Women 3.72
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Sri Lanka Women 1.27
|2 · Ireland Women 3.72
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Sri Lanka Women ▼1.21
|2 · Ireland Women ▲3.85
|Payout92.1%
|1 · Sri Lanka Women ▼1.22
|2 · Ireland Women ▲3.95
|Payout93.2%
|1 · Sri Lanka Women ▼1.22
|2 · Ireland Women ▲3.80
|Payout92.4%
|Highest
|1 · Sri Lanka Women1.27
|2 · Ireland Women4.30
|Payout–
1X2: Sri Lanka Women 1.27, Tie 25.00, Ireland Women 3.73 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 16:40 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1SL-W
|XTie
|2IRE-W
|Payout
|1 · Sri Lanka Women 1.27
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Ireland Women 3.73
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Sri Lanka Women 1.27
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Ireland Women 3.73
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Sri Lanka Women 1.27
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Ireland Women 3.73
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Sri Lanka Women 1.27
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Ireland Women 3.73
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Sri Lanka Women 1.27
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Ireland Women 3.73
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Sri Lanka Women 1.27
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Ireland Women 3.73
|Payout91.7%
|1 · Sri Lanka Women 1.27
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Ireland Women 3.73
|Payout91.7%
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Sri Lanka Women vs Ireland Women in the Emerging Nations Trophy final?
Our AI model predicts Sri Lanka Women to win the final on Wednesday 25 November 2026, with a 74% win probability. They are unbeaten at the tournament, topped the Super Six with 10 points, and beat Ireland Women by 10 wickets in the group stage.
What is the toss prediction for Sri Lanka Women vs Ireland Women?
Field first, at 60%. Our match records from this tournament show most completed games at Seven Districts Ground were won by the side chasing, and most toss winners chose to bowl. A dry 26°C morning in Ajman gives the winning captain every reason to bowl and chase.
What are the odds for Sri Lanka Women vs Ireland Women?
At 10:15 IST on 24 November, 1xBet had Sri Lanka Women at 1.27 and Ireland Women at 3.72, the best partner prices on each side. Our fair odds are 1.34 and 3.90, so both prices sat under our numbers at that read. Prices move, so check the live card above.
Is Seven Districts Ground a batting or bowling pitch?
It rewards bowling first. Across this tournament, our match records at Seven Districts Ground in Ajman show more wins for the chasing side than for teams batting first. Totals around 160 still win there when defended well. Ireland Women made 162 for 3 in the most recent game there and won by 44 runs.
When did Sri Lanka Women and Ireland Women last play a T20 international?
On 12 November 2026, in this tournament’s group stage in Ajman. Sri Lanka Women won by 10 wickets, holding Ireland Women to 105 for 9 and chasing inside 13 overs. The sides also met at the T20 World Cup in Bristol on 23 June 2026, where Sri Lanka Women won by 9 wickets.
What time does Sri Lanka Women vs Ireland Women start?
The Emerging Nations Trophy final starts at 10:30 am IST on Wednesday 25 November 2026, which is 05:00 UTC. It is a morning game in Ajman, so evening dew plays no part in the chase.
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