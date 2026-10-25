Hobart Hurricanes Women start their defence as favourites.

Our AI model gives Hobart Hurricanes Women a 57.8% chance of beating Melbourne Stars Women in Match 2 of the Women's Big Bash League 2026-27, at Junction Oval, Melbourne, on 29 October 2026 at 1:40 pm IST (08:10 UTC). That makes our fair odds 1.73 for the Hurricanes and 2.37 for the Stars. The champions return with a changed side, while the Stars have Meg Lanning back in charge.

Can Meg Lanning's return as captain lift Melbourne Stars Women?

Melbourne Stars Women went out of last season's finals in the Knockout, beaten by Perth Scorchers Women by 28 runs at the W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth, on 9 December 2025. The Scorchers made 173 for 5 in that game. The Stars replied with 145 for 9, and Meg Lanning top-scored with 49 off 45 balls in that 9 December 2025 Knockout.

Lanning takes over the captaincy again for WBBL|12 after Annabel Sutherland stepped down. The Stars also lost their South African all-rounder, who pulled out of the final year of her contract. They signed England off-spinning all-rounder Charlie Dean in her place, for her first Big Bash season. Kim Garth re-signed with the club.

In the T20 Spring Challenge in Sydney, the Stars beat ACT Women by 4 wickets on 17 October 2026. A day later they chased down Sydney Sixers Women's 155 for 8, finishing on 158 for 5 to win by 5 wickets on 18 October 2026.

Hobart Hurricanes Women defend their first title with a changed side

Hobart Hurricanes Women won their first WBBL title on 13 December 2025, beating Perth Scorchers Women by 8 wickets in the WBBL|11 final at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The Scorchers won the toss, batted and made 137 for 5. The Hurricanes made 141 for 2 in 15 overs, and Lizelle Lee was Player of the Match with 77 not out off 44 balls in that 13 December 2025 final.

The title side has changed. Last season's captain has retired from the competition, and two England internationals are missing from this season's list. One is sitting out WBBL|12 after an injury-hampered summer at home, and the other was ruled out through injury days before the season opener.

Hobart have signed Sri Lankan all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu from Sydney Thunder, and England's Linsey Smith is confirmed to return. Lee, Molly Strano, Nicola Carey and Heather Graham are all on the Hurricanes' list for WBBL|12.

Key Matchups: Amy Jones and Sophie Day against the Hurricanes, Lizelle Lee against the Stars' bowlers

Amy Jones vs the Hurricanes' attack: Amy Jones made 59 off 40 balls against Hobart Hurricanes Women at Junction Oval on 26 November 2025 and was named Player of the Match. That innings set up the Stars' 151 for 6.

Sophie Day vs the Hurricanes' batting: In that same 26 November 2025 game, Sophie Day took 4 for 17 in 3.2 overs against Hobart Hurricanes Women. Annabel Sutherland added 2 for 26 against the Hurricanes that day.

Molly Strano and Linsey Smith vs the Stars' batting: Molly Strano took 5 for 16 in 3 overs against Melbourne Stars Women at Bellerive Oval on 1 December 2025. Linsey Smith took 2 for 29 against the Stars in the same game.

Lizelle Lee vs Charlie Dean: Lizelle Lee made 77 not out off 44 balls against the Scorchers in the 13 December 2025 final. Charlie Dean, an England off-spinning all-rounder, joins the Stars for her first Big Bash season.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Melbourne Stars Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women met twice in WBBL|11, and each side won one of those two meetings. At Junction Oval on 26 November 2025, Hobart Hurricanes Women won the toss and bowled. Melbourne Stars Women made 151 for 6 in 20 overs. The Hurricanes were then all out for 114 in 16.2 overs, and the Stars won by 37 runs. The return game at Bellerive Oval, Hobart, on 1 December 2025 was cut to 17 overs a side. Melbourne Stars Women won the toss and bowled. Hobart Hurricanes Women made 176 for 4 in their 17 overs. The Stars were all out for 98 in 15.5 overs, and the Hurricanes won by 81 runs (DLS method).

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Junction Oval, Melbourne stages both games of the opening day. Melbourne Renegades Women play Sydney Thunder Women there at 04:40 UTC, before this game starts at 08:10 UTC. Pitch: In the 26 November 2025 meeting at Junction Oval, Melbourne Stars Women batted first, made 151 for 6 and beat Hobart Hurricanes Women by 37 runs.

In the 26 November 2025 meeting at Junction Oval, Melbourne Stars Women batted first, made 151 for 6 and beat Hobart Hurricanes Women by 37 runs. Start: 1:40 pm IST (08:10 UTC), an evening start in Melbourne.

1:40 pm IST (08:10 UTC), an evening start in Melbourne. Toss: Toss call: Field first — we expect the toss winner to bowl at this evening start, at 63%. Hobart Hurricanes Women won the toss and bowled at Junction Oval on 26 November 2025, and Melbourne Stars Women did the same at Bellerive Oval in the 1 December 2025 return game. See our public toss call for MS-W vs HH-W on the dedicated page.

Match Analysis: Where Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women will be won and lost

The bowling decided both of last season's meetings. Sophie Day took 4 for 17 in the Stars' 37-run win (26 November 2025), and Molly Strano took 5 for 16 in the Hurricanes' 81-run win (1 December 2025). Both bowlers are on their clubs' lists again for WBBL|12.

With last season's captain retired and two England internationals missing, we expect more of the Hurricanes' runs to come from Lizelle Lee and Chamari Athapaththu. The Stars made re-signing Annabel Sutherland, Meg Lanning and Kim Garth their first priority, and Amy Jones returns as one of their England players.

Our AI model still makes Hobart Hurricanes Women favourites at 57.8%, and the champions keep Lee, Strano, Linsey Smith and Nicola Carey on their list.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women prediction: Hurricanes favoured at a fair price

Our AI model picks Hobart Hurricanes Women to win at 57.8%, with Melbourne Stars Women at 42.2%. The Hurricanes would need a price above 1.73 to offer value, and the Stars a price above 2.37.

At 1.68 for the Hurricanes and 2.19 for the Stars, both prices sit below those marks. The live angle is the toss, where we expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 63%.