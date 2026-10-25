Afghanistan are our pick at 76%.

Our AI model predicts Afghanistan to beat Zimbabwe in Sharjah on Thursday 29 October 2026, with a 75.7% win probability. Afghanistan lead the three-match T20I series 1-0 after a 37-run win on 27 October, and the market rates them a little higher than we do. The price we like is on Zimbabwe, the underdog.

Afghanistan lead the series after a 37-run win in Sharjah

Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 37 runs in the 1st T20I at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on 27 October 2026. Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bowl. Afghanistan were all out for 177 in 19.5 overs.

Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai made 52 off 22 balls against Zimbabwe on 27 October 2026. Rashid Khan added 30 off 10 balls in the same innings (27 October).

Zimbabwe were then bowled out for 140 in 19.1 overs. Fazalhaq Farooqi took 3 for 13 in 3.1 overs against Zimbabwe in the 1st T20I (27 October). Rashid Khan took 2 for 20 in his 4 overs in that innings (27 October).

Afghanistan also won the ODI tri-series final against Zimbabwe at the same ground on 23 October 2026, by 7 wickets with 93 balls left. Zimbabwe chose to bat in that final and were dismissed for 169 in 43.3 overs. Ibrahim Zadran made 70 not out off 96 balls in Afghanistan's reply to Zimbabwe on 23 October 2026.

In 2025 they won their three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club, by 53 runs (29 October), by 7 wickets (31 October) and by 9 runs (2 November 2025).

Zimbabwe took all ten wickets but lost the opener by 37 runs

Newman Nyamhuri took 4 for 31 in 3.5 overs against Afghanistan on 27 October 2026. Zimbabwe's bowlers took all ten Afghanistan wickets in Sharjah.

The batting let them down. Ryan Burl made 32 off 24 balls against Afghanistan in the opener (27 October), and Innocent Kaia made 24 off 26 balls in Zimbabwe's 140 that day.

Zimbabwe have scored heavily against Afghanistan before. Afghanistan made 210 for 3 at Harare Sports Club on 2 November 2025. Zimbabwe replied with 201 all out in 20 overs and lost by 9 runs.

Sikandar Raza made 51 off 29 balls against Afghanistan in that reply (2 November 2025). Brian Bennett made 47 off 31 balls against Afghanistan on 2 November 2025. Ryan Burl struck 37 off 15 balls against Afghanistan that day (2 November 2025).

Sikandar Raza also made 68 off 83 balls in the ODI tri-series final against Afghanistan on 23 October 2026.

Key Matchups: Fazalhaq Farooqi against Ryan Burl

Fazalhaq Farooqi vs Ryan Burl: Fazalhaq Farooqi took 3 for 13 against Zimbabwe in the series opener (27 October 2026). Ryan Burl made 32 off 24 balls against Afghanistan in that game (27 October 2026). Ryan Burl also made 37 off 15 balls against Afghanistan in Harare on 2 November 2025.

Rashid Khan vs Sikandar Raza: Rashid Khan took 3 for 9 in 3 overs against Zimbabwe in Harare on 31 October 2025. Sikandar Raza made 37 off 32 balls against Afghanistan in that game on 31 October 2025.

Newman Nyamhuri vs Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Newman Nyamhuri took 4 for 31 against Afghanistan in the 1st T20I of this series (27 October). Rahmanullah Gurbaz made 92 off 48 balls against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on 2 November 2025.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 37 runs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on 27 October 2026, in the 1st T20I of this series. Afghanistan won a three-match T20I series in Zimbabwe in 2025. They beat Zimbabwe by 53 runs on 29 October, by 7 wickets on 31 October and by 9 runs on 2 November 2025, all at Harare Sports Club. Ibrahim Zadran made 52 off 33 balls (29 October), 57 not out off 51 balls (31 October) and 60 off 49 balls (2 November 2025) against Zimbabwe in those games.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah staged the 1st T20I of this series on 27 October 2026, when Zimbabwe chose to bowl and Afghanistan won by 37 runs after batting first. The ground also staged the ODI tri-series final on 23 October 2026, when Zimbabwe chose to bat and Afghanistan won by 7 wickets. Pitch: Afghanistan were bowled out for 177 batting first in the opener (27 October 2026).

Afghanistan were bowled out for 177 batting first in the opener (27 October 2026). Start: 8:00 pm IST (14:30 UTC).

8:00 pm IST (14:30 UTC). Toss: Toss call: Field first — we put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 69%. Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bowl in Sharjah on 27 October 2026. Our toss prediction for Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe is timestamped publicly before the coin lands.

Match Analysis: where Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe is won and lost

Zimbabwe's bowling held up in the opener, when they bowled Afghanistan out for 177 in 19.5 overs on 27 October 2026. Their batting did not, and they were all out for 140 in 19.1 overs in reply.

The same pattern ran through the 2025 series in Harare. Zimbabwe were all out for 127 in 16.1 overs on 29 October 2025 and for 125 in 19.3 overs on 31 October 2025.

At Harare on 2 November 2025, Zimbabwe lasted all 20 overs, made 201 and lost by 9 runs. If Zimbabwe bat their full 20 overs, this is a closer game than the price suggests.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Prediction: Afghanistan are 76% favourites

Our AI model gives Afghanistan a 75.7% chance of beating Zimbabwe in Sharjah. Afghanistan won the 1st T20I by 37 runs on 27 October 2026, and they won all three games of their 2025 T20I series in Harare.

The value sits with Zimbabwe, whose price is above our fair odds. On the toss, we expect the toss winner to bowl first.