Titans to beat the Badgers in Oudtshoorn.

Our AI model predicts Titans to beat Garden Route Badgers with an 86% win probability in the CSA Pro20 Cup Super Eights at the Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn on Thursday 29 October 2026, at 4:30 pm IST (11:00 UTC). It is the first Super Eights game for both sides. Titans posted 267 for 3 against Knights and 260 for 4 against Eastern Storm in the pool stage, and the price makes them heavy favourites as well.

Can Leo Sadler's all-round form carry the Badgers?

Most scorecards list the Badgers as South Western Districts. They opened at home on 1 October 2026 with 182 for 4 and beat Eastern Cape Iinyathi by 39 runs. Slade van Staden finished on 52 not out off 33 balls in that game. Four days later in Polokwane, the Badgers made 131 for 5 to beat Limpopo by five wickets.

Lions made 175 for 1 at Oudtshoorn on 7 October and won by 38 runs. Leo Sadler's 53 not out off 35 balls came in the reply. In Potchefstroom on 10 October, Leo Sadler took 4 for 18 as North West Dragons made 149 for 6. Janneman Malan then made 67 not out off 48 balls to seal a six-wicket win.

The low point came at home on 16 October 2026, when the Badgers were all out for 68 and Warriors won by nine wickets. In Kimberley on 21 October, Leo Sadler took 3 for 32 as Northern Cape Heat were held to 126 for 6, and the Badgers won by six wickets. Dolphins then beat them by ten wickets on the DLS method in Durban on 23 October.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Dewald Brevis power the Titans batting

Western Province made 186 for 4 at SuperSport Park, Centurion on 25 September 2026. Titans replied with 190 for 5 in 14.5 overs, and Sinethemba Qeshile made 59 off 25 balls.

In Bloemfontein on 2 October 2026, Lhuan-dre Pretorius made 188 not out off 79 balls as Titans reached 267 for 3 in a 124-run win over Knights. Donovan Ferreira took 3 for 16 as Knights were all out for 143.

At Centurion on 11 October 2026, Titans made 260 for 4 and beat Eastern Storm by 99 runs. Dewald Brevis made 83 off 26 balls in that innings and Lhuan-dre Pretorius 80 off 53. In Pietermaritzburg on 13 October, Lhuan-dre Pretorius made 81 off 36 balls as Titans beat KwaZulu-Natal Inland Tuskers by 21 runs.

Their last pool game needed two Super Overs. At Boland Park, Paarl on 25 October 2026, Titans won the toss, batted and made 137 for 8. Boland finished on 137 for 9, so the match was tied. The Super Over was tied as well, and Boland won the second Super Over.

Key Matchups: Leo Sadler against the Titans top order

Leo Sadler vs Lhuan-dre Pretorius: In the win over North West Dragons on 10 October 2026, Leo Sadler took 4 for 18. Lhuan-dre Pretorius made 188 not out off 79 balls in the win over Knights on 2 October 2026. An early wicket here is the Badgers' clearest way in.

Tabraiz Shamsi vs Janneman Malan: Tabraiz Shamsi took 3 for 24 in the tied game with Boland on 25 October 2026. Janneman Malan made 67 not out off 48 balls in the six-wicket win in Potchefstroom on 10 October 2026. The Badgers need Janneman Malan batting through the middle overs.

Dewald Brevis vs Liam Alder: Dewald Brevis made 83 off 26 balls in the 99-run win over Eastern Storm on 11 October 2026. Liam Alder took 2 for 15 in the Northern Cape Heat innings on 21 October 2026.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Titans beat South Western Districts, the name most scorecards use for the Badgers, by 54 runs on 19 October 2021 in the 1st quarter-final of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup. Titans made 192 for 5 in that game. South Western Districts were all out for 138 in 17.1 overs. This is their first meeting of the 2026-27 CSA Pro20 Cup. The two sides played in different pools and had no common opponent in the pool stage.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn. The Badgers' home ground hosts the first Super Eights game for both sides. Pitch: At Oudtshoorn on 1 October 2026, the Badgers made 182 for 4 and won by 39 runs. Lions made 175 for 1 at Oudtshoorn on 7 October. The Badgers were all out for 68 at Oudtshoorn on 16 October. Warriors reached 70 for 1 in 9.3 overs.

At Oudtshoorn on 1 October 2026, the Badgers made 182 for 4 and won by 39 runs. Lions made 175 for 1 at Oudtshoorn on 7 October. The Badgers were all out for 68 at Oudtshoorn on 16 October. Warriors reached 70 for 1 in 9.3 overs. Toss: Toss call: Bat first — we put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 60% for this day game in Oudtshoorn. The Badgers won the toss and batted at Oudtshoorn on 1 October and 16 October 2026. Titans chose to bat after winning the toss (2 October, 11 October, 25 October). Our full pre-toss reasoning for SWD vs TTN — field first or bat first, and why — sits on the toss page.

Match Analysis: where the Badgers need early wickets

With their top order firing, Titans made 267 for 3 in Bloemfontein (2 October 2026) and 260 for 4 at Centurion (11 October). Boland held them to 137 for 8 in Paarl on 25 October and won the second Super Over.

The Badgers held Limpopo to 128 for 6 (5 October), North West Dragons to 149 for 6 (10 October) and Northern Cape Heat to 126 for 6 (21 October), and won all three.

Garden Route Badgers vs Titans Prediction: Titans are 86% favourites

We back Titans at 86%, with Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Dewald Brevis leading their top order. The Badgers' chance rests on early wickets from Leo Sadler.

Both prices sit under our fair odds, so the match-winner market is fairly priced. The toss is the angle, and we expect the toss winner to bat first, at 60%.