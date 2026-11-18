Scotland Women vs Netherlands Women Match 21 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: Scotland Women to win, at 61%.
Toss Prediction
We put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 51%.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: Scotland Women to win, at 61%.
- • Toss call: Bat first, at 51%. See our toss analysis for SCO-W vs NED-W, locked in before the coin lands.
- • Key fact: Scotland Women bowled Ireland Women out for 71 at Seven Districts Ground and won by 8 wickets (18 November 2026).
- • Value: Scotland Women's fair odds are 1.63, and Melbet had them at 1.59 at 01:30 IST (19 November).
We back Scotland Women, at 61%.
Our AI model makes them favourites. Melbet's prices at 01:30 IST (19 November), 1.59 and 2.36, work out at 60% for Scotland once the margin is removed.
Which team is stronger, Scotland Women or Netherlands Women?
Scotland Women, on their bowling at this tournament and on their two latest T20Is against the Netherlands.
Scotland bowled Ireland Women out for 71 at Seven Districts Ground and won by 8 wickets on 18 November 2026.
Scotland's Katherine Fraser took 3 for 10 in four overs when Papua New Guinea Women were all out for 93 (12 November 2026).
Katherine Fraser then made 45 off 29 balls as Scotland won that game by 7 wickets.
Kathryn Bryce, the Scotland captain, made 51 not out off 36 balls in Scotland's 7-wicket win over the UAE at Karwan (15 November 2026).
Scotland's Darcey Carter made 62 off 55 balls in their 111 for 8 against Sri Lanka Women at Karwan Cricket Ground (13 November 2026). Sri Lanka won that game by 4 wickets.
Netherlands Women beat Bangladesh Women by 5 wickets at Karwan Cricket Ground on 16 November 2026.
In that game the Netherlands' Heather Siegers took 4 for 21 in four overs as Bangladesh made 129 for 8.
Sterre Kalis then made 68 not out off 50 balls for the Netherlands, and they got home with two balls left.
Babette de Leede, the Netherlands captain and wicketkeeper, made 39 off 23 balls in the Netherlands' 8-wicket win over Pakistan Women at Seven Districts Ground (15 November 2026).
Zimbabwe Women made 160 for 2 against the Netherlands at Karwan and won by 33 runs (18 November 2026).
Key matchups: Heather Siegers against Kathryn Bryce, Abtaha Maqsood against Sterre Kalis
Heather Siegers against Kathryn Bryce. The Netherlands' Heather Siegers took 4 for 21 against Bangladesh at Karwan (16 November 2026).
Scotland's Kathryn Bryce made 51 not out off 36 balls against the UAE at Karwan a day earlier. How she plays Heather Siegers may decide Scotland's total.
Abtaha Maqsood against Sterre Kalis. Scotland's Abtaha Maqsood took 3 for 18 in four overs against Sri Lanka at Karwan (13 November 2026).
The Netherlands' Sterre Kalis made 68 not out off 50 balls against Bangladesh at Karwan three days later. Her innings against Abtaha Maqsood may decide how many the Netherlands make.
Scotland Women vs Netherlands Women head to head
Scotland Women lead 3-2 across their five most recent T20Is, newest first
Scotland Women won the two latest, in Edinburgh in May and June 2026; this one is on neutral ground in Ajman.
Scotland Women vs Netherlands Women pitch report: Karwan Cricket Ground, Ajman
A bowlers' ground in the mornings. Scotland Women made 111 for 8 there against Sri Lanka (13 November 2026).
Both sides' games on this ground at this tournament, newest first
Zimbabwe Women 160 for 2 · Netherlands Women 127 for 7, Zimbabwe won by 33 runs.
Bangladesh Women 129 for 8 · Netherlands Women 131 for 5 in 19.4 overs, won by 5 wickets.
United Arab Emirates Women batted first · Scotland Women 142 for 3 in 18.1 overs, won by 7 wickets.
Scotland Women 111 for 8 · Sri Lanka Women 115 for 6 in 18.1 overs, won by 4 wickets.
Dry in Ajman for 20 November, about 25°C at the 9:00 am local start and 29°C by the end, with no rain forecast. Forecast read 19 November, 01:25 IST.
This is a morning start, the slot in which Bangladesh Women made 129 for 8 on this ground against the Netherlands (16 November 2026).
Scotland Women vs Netherlands Women prediction: we back Scotland Women at 61%
Our AI model has Scotland Women on 61%, and the prices in the table below put them on 60% once the margin is removed.
The bowling is the first reason. Scotland bowled Ireland out for 71 at Seven Districts Ground (18 November 2026) and won by 8 wickets.
The second reason is the head to head. Scotland Women beat the Netherlands by 9 wickets on 28 May 2026 and by 24 runs on 3 June 2026, both in Edinburgh.
The Dutch case is Heather Siegers, who took 4 for 21 for the Netherlands against Bangladesh at Karwan (16 November 2026).
Melbet had Scotland Women at 1.59 at 01:30 IST (19 November), under our fair 1.63, so a Scotland price above 1.63 is the one to wait for.
What decides Scotland Women vs Netherlands Women
- The toss. We expect the toss winner to bat, at 51%. Scotland Women won the toss and bowled against Papua New Guinea at Seven Districts Ground (12 November 2026).
- Heather Siegers. For the Netherlands, she took 4 for 21 in four overs against Bangladesh at Karwan (16 November 2026).
- Katherine Fraser. Scotland's Katherine Fraser took 3 for 10 in four overs against Papua New Guinea at Seven Districts Ground (12 November 2026).
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Scotland Women
|61.3%
|59.7%
|1.59
|1.63
|Netherlands Women
|38.7%
|40.3%
|2.36
|2.58
Both prices sat under our fair odds. Melbet had Scotland Women at 1.59 and Netherlands Women at 2.36 at 01:30 IST (19 November), under our 1.63 and 2.58.
We and the market both make Scotland Women favourites, and our number is 2 points higher.
A Scotland Women price above 1.63, or a Netherlands Women price above 2.58, is the value line. Odds captured at 01:30 IST (19 November 2026).
ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy 2026
Scotland Women vs Netherlands Women odds
20 Nov 2026 · 10:30 IST
Match winner: Scotland Women 1.49, Netherlands Women 2.61 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 03:55 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1SCO-W
|2NED-W
|Payout
|1 · Scotland Women ▼1.49
|2 · Netherlands Women ▼2.61
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Scotland Women ▼1.49
|2 · Netherlands Women ▲2.61
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Scotland Women ▼1.49
|2 · Netherlands Women ▼2.61
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Scotland Women ▼1.49
|2 · Netherlands Women ▼2.61
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Scotland Women ▼1.49
|2 · Netherlands Women ▼2.61
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Scotland Women ▼1.49
|2 · Netherlands Women ▼2.61
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Scotland Women ▼1.49
|2 · Netherlands Women ▼2.61
|Payout95.0%
1X2: Scotland Women 1.49, Tie 25.00, Netherlands Women 2.60 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 03:55 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1SCO-W
|XTie
|2NED-W
|Payout
|1 · Scotland Women ▼1.49
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Netherlands Women ▲2.60
|Payout91.4%
|1 · Scotland Women ▼1.49
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Netherlands Women ▲2.60
|Payout91.4%
|1 · Scotland Women ▼1.49
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Netherlands Women ▲2.60
|Payout91.4%
|1 · Scotland Women ▼1.49
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Netherlands Women ▲2.60
|Payout91.4%
|1 · Scotland Women ▼1.49
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Netherlands Women ▲2.60
|Payout91.4%
|1 · Scotland Women ▼1.49
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Netherlands Women ▲2.60
|Payout91.4%
|1 · Scotland Women ▼1.49
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Netherlands Women ▲2.60
|Payout91.4%
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Scotland Women vs Netherlands Women at the Emerging Nations Trophy?
Scotland Women. Our AI model gives them a 61% chance against Netherlands Women at Karwan Cricket Ground in Ajman (20 November 2026). Scotland Women bowled Ireland Women out for 71 and won by 8 wickets (18 November 2026), and they beat the Netherlands twice in Edinburgh in May and June 2026.
What is the toss prediction for Scotland Women vs Netherlands Women?
Bat first, at 51%. Scotland Women won the toss and bowled against Papua New Guinea at Seven Districts Ground (12 November 2026), and the Netherlands won it and bowled against Bangladesh at Karwan (16 November 2026). This game starts in the morning slot, at 10:30 am IST (05:00 UTC), and the toss winner is close to an even choice.
What are the odds for Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women?
At 01:30 IST on 19 November, Melbet had Scotland Women at 1.59 and Netherlands Women at 2.36. Our fair odds are 1.63 for Scotland Women and 2.58 for Netherlands Women, so both prices sat under our line, and a Dutch price above 2.58 would be value.
Is Karwan Cricket Ground a batting or bowling pitch?
A bowlers' ground in the mornings at this tournament. Scotland Women made 111 for 8 there against Sri Lanka (13 November 2026), and Bangladesh Women made 129 for 8 against the Netherlands (16 November 2026). The forecast for 20 November is dry, about 25°C at the 9:00 am local start.
When did Scotland Women and Netherlands Women last play a T20I?
On 3 June 2026 in Edinburgh, where Scotland Women won by 24 runs (DLS method) after a 9-wicket win there on 28 May 2026. The Netherlands won the two T20Is before those, by 7 runs in Kirtipur (20 January 2026) and by 27 runs in Bangkok (28 November 2025). Scotland Women lead 3-2 across their five most recent T20Is.
What time does Scotland Women vs Netherlands Women start?
The game starts at 10:30 am IST (05:00 UTC) on Friday 20 November 2026. It is the 21st Match of the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy 2026 and a Super Six game at Karwan Cricket Ground in Ajman, where the Netherlands beat Bangladesh Women by 5 wickets (16 November 2026).
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