We back Scotland Women, at 61%.

Our AI model makes them favourites. Melbet's prices at 01:30 IST (19 November), 1.59 and 2.36, work out at 60% for Scotland once the margin is removed.

Which team is stronger, Scotland Women or Netherlands Women?

Scotland Women, on their bowling at this tournament and on their two latest T20Is against the Netherlands.

Scotland bowled Ireland Women out for 71 at Seven Districts Ground and won by 8 wickets on 18 November 2026.

Scotland's Katherine Fraser took 3 for 10 in four overs when Papua New Guinea Women were all out for 93 (12 November 2026).

Katherine Fraser then made 45 off 29 balls as Scotland won that game by 7 wickets.

Kathryn Bryce, the Scotland captain, made 51 not out off 36 balls in Scotland's 7-wicket win over the UAE at Karwan (15 November 2026).

Scotland's Darcey Carter made 62 off 55 balls in their 111 for 8 against Sri Lanka Women at Karwan Cricket Ground (13 November 2026). Sri Lanka won that game by 4 wickets.

Netherlands Women beat Bangladesh Women by 5 wickets at Karwan Cricket Ground on 16 November 2026.

In that game the Netherlands' Heather Siegers took 4 for 21 in four overs as Bangladesh made 129 for 8.

Sterre Kalis then made 68 not out off 50 balls for the Netherlands, and they got home with two balls left.

Babette de Leede, the Netherlands captain and wicketkeeper, made 39 off 23 balls in the Netherlands' 8-wicket win over Pakistan Women at Seven Districts Ground (15 November 2026).

Zimbabwe Women made 160 for 2 against the Netherlands at Karwan and won by 33 runs (18 November 2026).

Key matchups: Heather Siegers against Kathryn Bryce, Abtaha Maqsood against Sterre Kalis

Heather Siegers against Kathryn Bryce. The Netherlands' Heather Siegers took 4 for 21 against Bangladesh at Karwan (16 November 2026).

Scotland's Kathryn Bryce made 51 not out off 36 balls against the UAE at Karwan a day earlier. How she plays Heather Siegers may decide Scotland's total.

Abtaha Maqsood against Sterre Kalis. Scotland's Abtaha Maqsood took 3 for 18 in four overs against Sri Lanka at Karwan (13 November 2026).

The Netherlands' Sterre Kalis made 68 not out off 50 balls against Bangladesh at Karwan three days later. Her innings against Abtaha Maqsood may decide how many the Netherlands make.

Scotland Women vs Netherlands Women head to head Scotland Women lead 3-2 across their five most recent T20Is, newest first 3 June 2026 · Edinburgh Scotland Women won by 24 runs (DLS method) 28 May 2026 · Edinburgh Scotland Women won by 9 wickets 20 January 2026 · Kirtipur Netherlands Women won by 7 runs 28 November 2025 · Bangkok Netherlands Women won by 27 runs 16 August 2024 · Amstelveen Scotland Women won by 27 runs Scotland Women won the two latest, in Edinburgh in May and June 2026; this one is on neutral ground in Ajman.

Scotland Women vs Netherlands Women pitch report: Karwan Cricket Ground, Ajman A bowlers' ground in the mornings. Scotland Women made 111 for 8 there against Sri Lanka (13 November 2026). Both sides' games on this ground at this tournament, newest first 18 November 2026, afternoon Zimbabwe Women 160 for 2 · Netherlands Women 127 for 7, Zimbabwe won by 33 runs. 16 November 2026, morning Bangladesh Women 129 for 8 · Netherlands Women 131 for 5 in 19.4 overs, won by 5 wickets. 15 November 2026, afternoon United Arab Emirates Women batted first · Scotland Women 142 for 3 in 18.1 overs, won by 7 wickets. 13 November 2026, morning Scotland Women 111 for 8 · Sri Lanka Women 115 for 6 in 18.1 overs, won by 4 wickets. Weather Dry in Ajman for 20 November, about 25°C at the 9:00 am local start and 29°C by the end, with no rain forecast. Forecast read 19 November, 01:25 IST. This is a morning start, the slot in which Bangladesh Women made 129 for 8 on this ground against the Netherlands (16 November 2026).

Scotland Women vs Netherlands Women prediction: we back Scotland Women at 61%

Our AI model has Scotland Women on 61%, and the prices in the table below put them on 60% once the margin is removed.

The bowling is the first reason. Scotland bowled Ireland out for 71 at Seven Districts Ground (18 November 2026) and won by 8 wickets.

The second reason is the head to head. Scotland Women beat the Netherlands by 9 wickets on 28 May 2026 and by 24 runs on 3 June 2026, both in Edinburgh.

The Dutch case is Heather Siegers, who took 4 for 21 for the Netherlands against Bangladesh at Karwan (16 November 2026).

Melbet had Scotland Women at 1.59 at 01:30 IST (19 November), under our fair 1.63, so a Scotland price above 1.63 is the one to wait for.

What decides Scotland Women vs Netherlands Women

The toss. We expect the toss winner to bat, at 51%. Scotland Women won the toss and bowled against Papua New Guinea at Seven Districts Ground (12 November 2026).

We expect the toss winner to bat, at 51%. Scotland Women won the toss and bowled against Papua New Guinea at Seven Districts Ground (12 November 2026). Heather Siegers. For the Netherlands, she took 4 for 21 in four overs against Bangladesh at Karwan (16 November 2026).

For the Netherlands, she took 4 for 21 in four overs against Bangladesh at Karwan (16 November 2026). Katherine Fraser. Scotland's Katherine Fraser took 3 for 10 in four overs against Papua New Guinea at Seven Districts Ground (12 November 2026).