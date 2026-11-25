Adelaide Strikers at 51.7% in Canberra.

Our AI model makes the Adelaide Strikers 51.7% favourites against the Sydney Thunder in the 3rd Match of BBL|16, at Manuka Oval in Canberra (16 December 2026).

It is the first game of the season for both sides. The Thunder are at home, and the night game starts at 1:45 pm IST (08:15 UTC).

Which team is stronger, Sydney Thunder or Adelaide Strikers?

The Thunder's best night in Canberra in BBL|15 was a 34-run win over Brisbane Heat (22 December 2025). Sam Konstas made 63 off 45 balls for Sydney Thunder in that game.

Matthew Gilkes made 76 off 48 balls for Sydney Thunder against Brisbane Heat the same night, and the Thunder finished on 193 for 4.

David Warner ended BBL|15 in form. He made 110 not out off 65 balls for Sydney Thunder against the Sydney Sixers on 16 January 2026, though the Sixers won that game by 5 wickets.

Trent Boult joins Lockie Ferguson in the Thunder's BBL|16 squad. Ferguson took 3 for 24 for Sydney Thunder against the Strikers at Manuka Oval (17 December 2024).

The Strikers finished BBL|15 with an 8-wicket win over Melbourne Renegades at Adelaide Oval on 17 January 2026.

The Renegades were all out for 99. Adelaide Strikers reached 100 for 2 in 11.5 overs.

Their BBL|16 squad adds Ben Stokes and Haris Rauf. Liam Scott made 49 not out off 32 balls for Adelaide Strikers in the most recent meeting with the Thunder (6 January 2026).

Matthew Short has hurt the Thunder before. He made 82 off 41 balls for Adelaide Strikers against them at Adelaide Oval on 19 December 2023.

Key matchups: Matthew Short against Lockie Ferguson, David Warner against Lloyd Pope

Matthew Short vs Lockie Ferguson: Short made 74 not out off 49 balls for Adelaide Strikers when they beat the Thunder by 9 wickets in Canberra (14 January 2024).

Ferguson took 3 for 24 for the Thunder in the next meeting, a 2-wicket Thunder win at Manuka Oval (17 December 2024).

David Warner vs Lloyd Pope: Warner made 67 not out off 51 balls for Sydney Thunder against the Strikers on 6 January 2026.

Pope took 4 for 22 in three overs for Adelaide Strikers against the Thunder in Canberra on 14 January 2024. The Thunder were all out for 140 that day.

Sam Konstas vs Haris Rauf: Konstas made 56 off 27 balls for Sydney Thunder against the Strikers in Canberra (17 December 2024).

Rauf, now with Adelaide Strikers, took 3 for 29 for Melbourne Stars against the Thunder on 28 December 2025.

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers head to head Adelaide Strikers 4 Sydney Thunder 1 Adelaide Strikers lead 4-1 in their five most recent BBL meetings, December 2022 to January 2026, newest first 6 January 2026 · Adelaide Oval Strikers by 6 runs 17 December 2024 · Manuka Oval, Canberra Thunder by 2 wickets 14 January 2024 · Manuka Oval, Canberra Strikers by 9 wickets 19 December 2023 · Adelaide Oval Strikers by 6 wickets 20 December 2022 · Adelaide Oval Strikers by 6 wickets Across 25 BBL meetings since 23 December 2011, Adelaide Strikers have won 13 and Sydney Thunder 10, with two no-results, so the fixture has leaned the Strikers' way for years.

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers pitch report: Manuka Oval, Canberra Manuka Oval suits both batting orders: Sydney Thunder defended 193 for 4 (22 December 2025), and Melbourne Stars beat the Thunder's 128 by 9 wickets (28 December 2025). Men's BBL games in Canberra, 17 December 2024 to 28 December 2025, and the 25 November forecast read Won batting first Sydney Thunder made 193 for 4 and beat Brisbane Heat by 34 runs (22 December 2025). Won chasing Melbourne Stars bowled the Thunder out for 128 (28 December 2025). The Stars then won by 9 wickets with 36 balls left. Close finish Sydney Thunder made 183 for 8 in 19.4 overs to beat Adelaide Strikers by 2 wickets (17 December 2024). Weather About 24°C at the 1:45 pm IST start, cooling to 16°C by 5:30 pm IST, with humidity rising from 45% to 83%. Rain shows in 5 of the 31 forecast runs. Forecast read 25 November, 14:40 IST. Sydney Thunder also defended 182 for 8 against Melbourne Stars in Canberra on 28 December 2024, winning by 18 runs.

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers prediction: we back the Strikers at 52%

We back the Adelaide Strikers at 51.7%, a 52% call in a finely balanced game. The prices in our odds table put each side at 50%.

The case is this fixture's recent record. The Strikers won four of the five most recent BBL meetings, the latest by 6 runs on 6 January 2026.

The Thunder's counter is Canberra. They beat the Strikers by 2 wickets at Manuka Oval (17 December 2024), though Melbourne Stars beat them by 9 wickets there (28 December 2025).

Our call is the same whichever side bats first, so the toss does not change the pick. Our toss call, field first at 62.6%, is the angle to follow before the coin lands.

What decides Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers

The Strikers' hold on this fixture. They won four of the five most recent BBL meetings, the latest on 6 January 2026.

They won four of the five most recent BBL meetings, the latest on 6 January 2026. The Thunder at home. Matthew Gilkes made 76 off 48 balls for Sydney Thunder in their 34-run win over Brisbane Heat in Canberra (22 December 2025).

Matthew Gilkes made 76 off 48 balls for Sydney Thunder in their 34-run win over Brisbane Heat in Canberra (22 December 2025). Short against the new pace. Matthew Short made 74 not out off 49 balls for Adelaide Strikers in Canberra (14 January 2024), and Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult lead the Thunder's BBL|16 attack.

Matthew Short made 74 not out off 49 balls for Adelaide Strikers in Canberra (14 January 2024), and Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult lead the Thunder's BBL|16 attack. Pope in the middle overs. Lloyd Pope took 4 for 22 in three overs for Adelaide Strikers against the Thunder on 14 January 2024.