Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Match 3 Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: Adelaide Strikers to win, at 51.7%.
Toss Prediction
We expect the toss winner to field.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: Adelaide Strikers to win, at 51.7%.
- • Toss call: Field first, at 62.6%. See our toss analysis for ST vs AS, locked in before the coin lands.
- • Key fact: The Strikers won four of the five most recent BBL meetings, the latest by 6 runs at Adelaide Oval (6 January 2026).
- • Value: Adelaide Strikers' fair odds are 1.93 and Sydney Thunder's 2.07. Compare the current prices below.
Adelaide Strikers at 51.7% in Canberra.
Our AI model makes the Adelaide Strikers 51.7% favourites against the Sydney Thunder in the 3rd Match of BBL|16, at Manuka Oval in Canberra (16 December 2026).
It is the first game of the season for both sides. The Thunder are at home, and the night game starts at 1:45 pm IST (08:15 UTC).
Which team is stronger, Sydney Thunder or Adelaide Strikers?
The Thunder's best night in Canberra in BBL|15 was a 34-run win over Brisbane Heat (22 December 2025). Sam Konstas made 63 off 45 balls for Sydney Thunder in that game.
Matthew Gilkes made 76 off 48 balls for Sydney Thunder against Brisbane Heat the same night, and the Thunder finished on 193 for 4.
David Warner ended BBL|15 in form. He made 110 not out off 65 balls for Sydney Thunder against the Sydney Sixers on 16 January 2026, though the Sixers won that game by 5 wickets.
Trent Boult joins Lockie Ferguson in the Thunder's BBL|16 squad. Ferguson took 3 for 24 for Sydney Thunder against the Strikers at Manuka Oval (17 December 2024).
The Strikers finished BBL|15 with an 8-wicket win over Melbourne Renegades at Adelaide Oval on 17 January 2026.
The Renegades were all out for 99. Adelaide Strikers reached 100 for 2 in 11.5 overs.
Their BBL|16 squad adds Ben Stokes and Haris Rauf. Liam Scott made 49 not out off 32 balls for Adelaide Strikers in the most recent meeting with the Thunder (6 January 2026).
Matthew Short has hurt the Thunder before. He made 82 off 41 balls for Adelaide Strikers against them at Adelaide Oval on 19 December 2023.
Key matchups: Matthew Short against Lockie Ferguson, David Warner against Lloyd Pope
Matthew Short vs Lockie Ferguson: Short made 74 not out off 49 balls for Adelaide Strikers when they beat the Thunder by 9 wickets in Canberra (14 January 2024).
Ferguson took 3 for 24 for the Thunder in the next meeting, a 2-wicket Thunder win at Manuka Oval (17 December 2024).
David Warner vs Lloyd Pope: Warner made 67 not out off 51 balls for Sydney Thunder against the Strikers on 6 January 2026.
Pope took 4 for 22 in three overs for Adelaide Strikers against the Thunder in Canberra on 14 January 2024. The Thunder were all out for 140 that day.
Sam Konstas vs Haris Rauf: Konstas made 56 off 27 balls for Sydney Thunder against the Strikers in Canberra (17 December 2024).
Rauf, now with Adelaide Strikers, took 3 for 29 for Melbourne Stars against the Thunder on 28 December 2025.
Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers head to head
Adelaide Strikers
4
Sydney Thunder
1
Adelaide Strikers lead 4-1 in their five most recent BBL meetings, December 2022 to January 2026, newest first
Across 25 BBL meetings since 23 December 2011, Adelaide Strikers have won 13 and Sydney Thunder 10, with two no-results, so the fixture has leaned the Strikers' way for years.
Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers pitch report: Manuka Oval, Canberra
Manuka Oval suits both batting orders: Sydney Thunder defended 193 for 4 (22 December 2025), and Melbourne Stars beat the Thunder's 128 by 9 wickets (28 December 2025).
Men's BBL games in Canberra, 17 December 2024 to 28 December 2025, and the 25 November forecast read
Sydney Thunder made 193 for 4 and beat Brisbane Heat by 34 runs (22 December 2025).
Melbourne Stars bowled the Thunder out for 128 (28 December 2025). The Stars then won by 9 wickets with 36 balls left.
Sydney Thunder made 183 for 8 in 19.4 overs to beat Adelaide Strikers by 2 wickets (17 December 2024).
About 24°C at the 1:45 pm IST start, cooling to 16°C by 5:30 pm IST, with humidity rising from 45% to 83%. Rain shows in 5 of the 31 forecast runs. Forecast read 25 November, 14:40 IST.
Sydney Thunder also defended 182 for 8 against Melbourne Stars in Canberra on 28 December 2024, winning by 18 runs.
Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers prediction: we back the Strikers at 52%
We back the Adelaide Strikers at 51.7%, a 52% call in a finely balanced game. The prices in our odds table put each side at 50%.
The case is this fixture's recent record. The Strikers won four of the five most recent BBL meetings, the latest by 6 runs on 6 January 2026.
The Thunder's counter is Canberra. They beat the Strikers by 2 wickets at Manuka Oval (17 December 2024), though Melbourne Stars beat them by 9 wickets there (28 December 2025).
Our call is the same whichever side bats first, so the toss does not change the pick. Our toss call, field first at 62.6%, is the angle to follow before the coin lands.
What decides Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers
- The Strikers' hold on this fixture. They won four of the five most recent BBL meetings, the latest on 6 January 2026.
- The Thunder at home. Matthew Gilkes made 76 off 48 balls for Sydney Thunder in their 34-run win over Brisbane Heat in Canberra (22 December 2025).
- Short against the new pace. Matthew Short made 74 not out off 49 balls for Adelaide Strikers in Canberra (14 January 2024), and Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult lead the Thunder's BBL|16 attack.
- Pope in the middle overs. Lloyd Pope took 4 for 22 in three overs for Adelaide Strikers against the Thunder on 14 January 2024.
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Odds
|Fair Odds
|Sydney Thunder
|48.3%
|50.0%
|1.90
|2.07
|Adelaide Strikers
|51.7%
|50.0%
|1.90
|1.93
The Strikers sit just under fair. Adelaide Strikers' fair odds are 1.93, and 1xBet had them at 1.92 at 14:37 IST (25 November), just under that line.
Sydney Thunder's fair odds are 2.07, and the highest Thunder price at that read was 1.95, under that line. With both sides close to our numbers at that read, the toss call is the angle to follow. Odds captured on 25 November 2026.
Big Bash League
Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers odds
16 Dec 2026 · 13:45 IST
Match winner: Sydney Thunder 1.95 at 4rabet; Adelaide Strikers 1.92 at 1xBet; checked 15:45 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1ST
|2AS
|Payout
|1 · Sydney Thunder 1.90
|2 · Adelaide Strikers 1.90
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Sydney Thunder 1.90
|2 · Adelaide Strikers 1.90
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Sydney Thunder 1.90
|2 · Adelaide Strikers 1.90
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Sydney Thunder 1.90
|2 · Adelaide Strikers 1.90
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Sydney Thunder 1.90
|2 · Adelaide Strikers 1.90
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Sydney Thunder 1.92
|2 · Adelaide Strikers 1.92
|Payout96.0%
|1 · Sydney Thunder 1.90
|2 · Adelaide Strikers 1.90
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Sydney Thunder 1.92
|2 · Adelaide Strikers 1.77
|Payout92.1%
|1 · Sydney Thunder 1.95
|2 · Adelaide Strikers 1.80
|Payout93.6%
|Highest
|1 · Sydney Thunder1.95
|2 · Adelaide Strikers1.92
|Payout–
1X2: Sydney Thunder 1.92, Tie 25.00, Adelaide Strikers 1.92 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 15:45 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1ST
|XTie
|2AS
|Payout
|1 · Sydney Thunder 1.92
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Adelaide Strikers 1.92
|Payout92.6%
|1 · Sydney Thunder 1.92
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Adelaide Strikers 1.92
|Payout92.6%
|1 · Sydney Thunder 1.92
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Adelaide Strikers 1.92
|Payout92.6%
|1 · Sydney Thunder 1.92
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Adelaide Strikers 1.92
|Payout92.6%
|1 · Sydney Thunder 1.92
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Adelaide Strikers 1.92
|Payout92.6%
|1 · Sydney Thunder 1.92
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Adelaide Strikers 1.92
|Payout92.6%
|1 · Sydney Thunder 1.92
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · Adelaide Strikers 1.92
|Payout92.6%
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers in BBL|16?
Our AI model predicts the Adelaide Strikers to beat the Sydney Thunder in the 3rd Match of BBL|16 at Manuka Oval, Canberra on 16 December 2026, with a 51.7% win probability against 48.3%. The Strikers won four of the five most recent BBL meetings between the sides.
What is the toss prediction for Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers?
Field first, at 62.6%. That is the rate at which T20 captains choose to field first in our data, and we expect the toss winner to bowl first in Canberra. Brisbane Heat chose to bowl after winning the toss at Manuka Oval (22 December 2025).
What are the odds for Sydney Thunder v Adelaide Strikers?
At 14:37 IST on 25 November 2026, 1xBet had the Adelaide Strikers at 1.92, and the highest Sydney Thunder price was 1.95. Our fair odds are 1.93 for the Strikers and 2.07 for the Thunder, so both sides sat under fair value at that read.
Is Manuka Oval a batting or bowling pitch?
Manuka Oval in Canberra has suited both batting orders. Sydney Thunder defended 193 for 4 at Manuka Oval against Brisbane Heat on 22 December 2025, and Melbourne Stars beat the Thunder's 128 by 9 wickets on 28 December 2025. The 16 December 2026 game starts at 1:45 pm IST.
When did Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers last play in the BBL?
On 6 January 2026 at Adelaide Oval, where the Adelaide Strikers beat the Sydney Thunder by 6 runs in BBL|15. The Strikers made 165 for 8, with Liam Scott on 49 not out. David Warner made 67 not out off 51 balls for Sydney Thunder in reply.
What time does the Sydney Thunder v Adelaide Strikers match start?
Manuka Oval in Canberra hosts the 3rd Match of BBL|16, which starts at 1:45 pm IST (08:15 UTC) on 16 December 2026. It is a night game and the first match of the season for both the Sydney Thunder and the Adelaide Strikers.
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