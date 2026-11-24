Australia vs England Prediction & Betting Tips
Our prediction
Pick: England to win, at 56.5%.
Match winner
Toss Prediction
We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 63%.Toss preview ›
Key Takeaways
- • Pick: England to win, at 56.5%.
- • Toss call: Field first, at 62.6%. Our toss prediction for Australia vs England is timestamped publicly before the coin lands.
- • Key fact: England chased Australia's 184 for 8 inside 14 overs at Carrara Oval (24 November 2026), winning by 8 wickets with 188 for 2 in 13.1.
- • Value: England's fair odds are 1.77 and Australia's 2.30. Compare the current prices below.
England at 56.5% to take the Gabba decider.
Our AI model makes England 56.5% for the 3rd T20I against Australia at The Gabba on 27 November 2026.
The series is level at 1-1, and Brisbane's storm season hangs over a 6:15 pm local start.
Which team is stronger, Australia or England?
Australia fielded the same eleven in both games, led by Mitchell Marsh with Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim David and Adam Zampa around a new core.
Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are rested, Mitchell Starc has retired from T20 cricket, and Andre Borovec is running the squad while Andrew McDonald rests.
The find has been Nikhil Chaudhary.
He took 2 for 21 and made 66 off 38 as Player of the Match at the MCG (21 November 2026), then added 45 off 35 at Carrara Oval.
England are closer to full white-ball strength even with the casualty list.
Will Jacks flew home after fracturing his right hand in the field at the MCG. Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell are out injured, and Jofra Archer is on Test duty.
Harry Brook still leads an eleven with Philip Salt, Aneurin Donald, Tom Banton, Sam Curran and Adil Rashid in it.
Their 24 November chase was the series statement. Donald hit 85 off 32 as Player of the Match, Salt 58 off 30, and a target of 185 was gone in 13.1 overs.
Key matchups: Adil Rashid against Nikhil Chaudhary, and Sam Curran against Mitchell Marsh
Adil Rashid vs Nikhil Chaudhary: Chaudhary has been Australia's steadiest bat, and Rashid is the bowler England trust in the middle overs. How Chaudhary handles the leg-spinner sets Australia's tempo.
Sam Curran vs Mitchell Marsh: Curran has shared England's new ball this series, and Marsh's starts set Australia's platform. He made 37 off 32 in the MCG win (21 November 2026); early wickets have shaped both games.
Adam Zampa vs Aneurin Donald: Donald has been England's most destructive bat of the series, and Zampa is the control Marsh turns to. If the leg-spinners cannot slow him, Australia defend into the wind again.
Australia vs England head to head
Australia
3
England
2
Their five completed men's T20 internationals, June 2024 to November 2026, newest first; a sixth, at Old Trafford (15 September 2024), was abandoned without a ball bowled
Australia lead 3-2 across those five, but both November 2026 games went to the chasing side: Australia ran down England's 187 for 9 at the MCG, and England ran down Australia's 184 for 8 on the Gold Coast.
Australia vs England pitch report: The Gabba, Brisbane
Fielding first is the call, at 62.6%, with the rain chance at 63% around the 6:15 pm local start and both games of this series won by the chasing side.
First game of this series at the ground; evidence from the two completed T20Is and the 24 November forecast read
Australia chased 188 with 3 wickets left at the MCG (21 November 2026); England chased 185 with 8 wickets and 41 balls left at Carrara Oval (24 November 2026).
Australia won the toss in both games, bowling first at the MCG and batting first at Carrara Oval. The bowl-first call brought the win.
A night game, 6:15 pm local in Brisbane (1:45 pm IST, 08:15 UTC), with the series on the line at 1-1.
About 24°C at the start with the rain probability at 63% for the first hour, easing to roughly 42% late; near-full cloud and humidity climbing from 78% to 92%. Forecast read 24 November, 18:10 IST.
A storm-shortened chase under lights rewards the side batting second, which is one more reason we expect the toss winner to bowl.
Australia vs England prediction: we back England at 57%
We back England, at 56.5%, 2.4 points above where the prices in our odds table put them.
The case is form at the top. England's openers broke the Gold Coast chase open, and that 24 November 2026 game was won with 41 balls to spare.
Australia's counter is depth and the home crowd.
Their 191 for 7 at the MCG (21 November 2026) was sealed by Jack Edwards, 25 not out off 11, and Chaudhary has scored in both games.
The worry for Australia is the attack. It conceded 188 for 2 in 13.1 overs on the Gold Coast, a chase that ran at better than fourteen an over.
Rain is the wild card. A shortened game narrows the gap, and our call stands whichever side bats first; the 56.5% belongs to a full 20-over contest.
What decides Australia vs England
- England's opening stand. Salt and Donald set the Gold Coast chase alight (24 November 2026); Australia's new-ball overs have to strike before the game runs away again.
- Chaudhary's series. He has 111 runs across the two games, with 66 at the MCG (21 November 2026) and 45 at Carrara Oval, and Australia's middle order runs through him.
- The toss under cloud. Both wins in this series came chasing, and our call is field first at 62.6%.
- Chaudhary with the ball too. He took 2 for 21 in the MCG win (21 November 2026), where England's 187 for 9 left the door ajar.
Odds & Betting Value
|Team
|Our Model
|Market Implied
|Best Odds
|Fair Odds
|Australia
|43.5%
|45.9%
|2.13
|2.30
|England
|56.5%
|54.1%
|1.81
|1.77
Marginal value on England. England's fair odds are 1.77, and 1xBet had them at 1.81 at 18:15 IST (24 November) — about a 2.3% edge, a small-stakes play.
Australia's fair odds are 2.30, and DafaBet had them at 2.13 at 18:15 IST (24 November), under that line. Odds captured at 18:15 IST on 24 November 2026.
England tour of Australia 2026 T20I Series
Australia vs England odds
27 Nov 2026 · 13:45 IST
Match winner: Australia 2.13 at Dafabet; England 1.81 at 1xBet; checked 23:00 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1AUS
|2ENG
|Payout
|1 · Australia 2.13
|2 · England 1.75
|Payout96.1%
|1 · Australia 2.01
|2 · England 1.80
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Australia 2.01
|2 · England 1.80
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Australia 2.01
|2 · England 1.80
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Australia 2.01
|2 · England 1.80
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Australia 2.01
|2 · England 1.80
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Australia 2.02
|2 · England 1.81
|Payout95.5%
|1 · Australia 2.01
|2 · England 1.80
|Payout95.0%
|1 · Australia 1.99
|2 · England 1.71
|Payout92.0%
|1 · Australia 2.05
|2 · England 1.75
|Payout94.4%
|Highest
|1 · Australia2.13
|2 · England1.81
|Payout–
1X2: Australia 2.02, Tie 25.00, England 1.81 at WinWin, Melbet, Megapari, Paripesa, PlanBet, 1xBet, SpinBetter; checked 23:00 IST.
|Bookmaker
|1AUS
|XTie
|2ENG
|Payout
|1 · Australia 2.02
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · England 1.81
|Payout92.2%
|1 · Australia 2.02
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · England 1.81
|Payout92.2%
|1 · Australia 2.02
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · England 1.81
|Payout92.2%
|1 · Australia 2.02
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · England 1.81
|Payout92.2%
|1 · Australia 2.02
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · England 1.81
|Payout92.2%
|1 · Australia 2.02
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · England 1.81
|Payout92.2%
|1 · Australia 2.02
|X · Tie 25.00
|2 · England 1.81
|Payout92.2%
Total runs
|Line
|Over
|Under
|Match361.5
|1.91PlanBet
|1.75WinWin
|Australia179.5
|1.92Megapari
|1.74PlanBet
|England181.5
|1.92Melbet
|1.741xBet
Call this match. Take on our AI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who will win Australia vs England in the 3rd T20I?
Our AI model predicts England to win the 3rd T20I at The Gabba on 27 November 2026, with a 56.5% win probability against Australia's 43.5%. England chased Australia's 184 for 8 in 13.1 overs at Carrara Oval (24 November 2026), and their top order is the series' in-form unit.
What is the toss prediction for Australia vs England?
Field first, at 62.6%. T20 captains field first at that rate in our data, both wins in this series came from chasing sides, and the Brisbane forecast puts the rain chance at 63% around the start. A captain winning the toss under cloud at The Gabba should bowl.
What are the odds for Australia vs England?
At 18:15 IST on 24 November 2026, DafaBet had Australia at 2.13 and England at 1.75, while 1xBet had England at 1.81. Our fair odds are 2.30 for Australia and 1.77 for England, so England at 1.81 carries a marginal edge of about 2.3%.
Is The Gabba a batting or bowling pitch?
This is the first game of the series at The Gabba, a night start at 6:15 pm local in Brisbane. With the rain probability at 63% early, near-full cloud and humidity rising to 92%, we expect bowlers to get help first and the toss winner to field on 27 November 2026.
When did Australia and England last play a T20 international?
On 24 November 2026 at Carrara Oval on the Gold Coast, where England won by 8 wickets. Australia made 184 for 8, and England reached 188 for 2 in 13.1 overs, with Aneurin Donald hitting 85 off 32 and Philip Salt 58 off 30.
What time does Australia vs England start?
The 3rd T20I starts at 1:45 pm IST (08:15 UTC) on 27 November 2026, which is 6:15 pm local time at The Gabba in Brisbane. The fourth T20I of the series follows in Sydney on 29 November 2026.
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