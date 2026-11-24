England at 56.5% to take the Gabba decider.

Our AI model makes England 56.5% for the 3rd T20I against Australia at The Gabba on 27 November 2026.

The series is level at 1-1, and Brisbane's storm season hangs over a 6:15 pm local start.

Which team is stronger, Australia or England?

Australia fielded the same eleven in both games, led by Mitchell Marsh with Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim David and Adam Zampa around a new core.

Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are rested, Mitchell Starc has retired from T20 cricket, and Andre Borovec is running the squad while Andrew McDonald rests.

The find has been Nikhil Chaudhary.

He took 2 for 21 and made 66 off 38 as Player of the Match at the MCG (21 November 2026), then added 45 off 35 at Carrara Oval.

England are closer to full white-ball strength even with the casualty list.

Will Jacks flew home after fracturing his right hand in the field at the MCG. Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell are out injured, and Jofra Archer is on Test duty.

Harry Brook still leads an eleven with Philip Salt, Aneurin Donald, Tom Banton, Sam Curran and Adil Rashid in it.

Their 24 November chase was the series statement. Donald hit 85 off 32 as Player of the Match, Salt 58 off 30, and a target of 185 was gone in 13.1 overs.

Key matchups: Adil Rashid against Nikhil Chaudhary, and Sam Curran against Mitchell Marsh

Adil Rashid vs Nikhil Chaudhary: Chaudhary has been Australia's steadiest bat, and Rashid is the bowler England trust in the middle overs. How Chaudhary handles the leg-spinner sets Australia's tempo.

Sam Curran vs Mitchell Marsh: Curran has shared England's new ball this series, and Marsh's starts set Australia's platform. He made 37 off 32 in the MCG win (21 November 2026); early wickets have shaped both games.

Adam Zampa vs Aneurin Donald: Donald has been England's most destructive bat of the series, and Zampa is the control Marsh turns to. If the leg-spinners cannot slow him, Australia defend into the wind again.

Australia vs England head to head Australia 3 England 2 Their five completed men's T20 internationals, June 2024 to November 2026, newest first; a sixth, at Old Trafford (15 September 2024), was abandoned without a ball bowled 24 November 2026 · Carrara Oval England by 8 wickets 21 November 2026 · Melbourne Cricket Ground Australia by 3 wickets 13 September 2024 · Sophia Gardens, Cardiff England by 3 wickets 11 September 2024 · Rose Bowl, Southampton Australia by 28 runs 8 June 2024 · Kensington Oval, Bridgetown Australia by 36 runs Australia lead 3-2 across those five, but both November 2026 games went to the chasing side: Australia ran down England's 187 for 9 at the MCG, and England ran down Australia's 184 for 8 on the Gold Coast.

Australia vs England pitch report: The Gabba, Brisbane Fielding first is the call, at 62.6%, with the rain chance at 63% around the 6:15 pm local start and both games of this series won by the chasing side. First game of this series at the ground; evidence from the two completed T20Is and the 24 November forecast read Chasing in this series Australia chased 188 with 3 wickets left at the MCG (21 November 2026); England chased 185 with 8 wickets and 41 balls left at Carrara Oval (24 November 2026). The toss so far Australia won the toss in both games, bowling first at the MCG and batting first at Carrara Oval. The bowl-first call brought the win. The start A night game, 6:15 pm local in Brisbane (1:45 pm IST, 08:15 UTC), with the series on the line at 1-1. Weather About 24°C at the start with the rain probability at 63% for the first hour, easing to roughly 42% late; near-full cloud and humidity climbing from 78% to 92%. Forecast read 24 November, 18:10 IST. A storm-shortened chase under lights rewards the side batting second, which is one more reason we expect the toss winner to bowl.

Australia vs England prediction: we back England at 57%

We back England, at 56.5%, 2.4 points above where the prices in our odds table put them.

The case is form at the top. England's openers broke the Gold Coast chase open, and that 24 November 2026 game was won with 41 balls to spare.

Australia's counter is depth and the home crowd.

Their 191 for 7 at the MCG (21 November 2026) was sealed by Jack Edwards, 25 not out off 11, and Chaudhary has scored in both games.

The worry for Australia is the attack. It conceded 188 for 2 in 13.1 overs on the Gold Coast, a chase that ran at better than fourteen an over.

Rain is the wild card. A shortened game narrows the gap, and our call stands whichever side bats first; the 56.5% belongs to a full 20-over contest.

What decides Australia vs England

England's opening stand. Salt and Donald set the Gold Coast chase alight (24 November 2026); Australia's new-ball overs have to strike before the game runs away again.

Salt and Donald set the Gold Coast chase alight (24 November 2026); Australia's new-ball overs have to strike before the game runs away again. Chaudhary's series. He has 111 runs across the two games, with 66 at the MCG (21 November 2026) and 45 at Carrara Oval, and Australia's middle order runs through him.

He has 111 runs across the two games, with 66 at the MCG (21 November 2026) and 45 at Carrara Oval, and Australia's middle order runs through him. The toss under cloud. Both wins in this series came chasing, and our call is field first at 62.6%.

Both wins in this series came chasing, and our call is field first at 62.6%. Chaudhary with the ball too. He took 2 for 21 in the MCG win (21 November 2026), where England's 187 for 9 left the door ajar.