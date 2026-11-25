Sydney Sixers at 55.2% in Brisbane.

Our AI model makes the Sydney Sixers 55.2% favourites against the Brisbane Heat in the 2nd Match of BBL|16, at the Gabba in Brisbane (15 December 2026).

It is the first game of the season for both sides. The Heat are at home, and the night game starts at 1:45 pm IST (08:15 UTC).

Which team is stronger, Brisbane Heat or Sydney Sixers?

The Heat were hard to beat at home in BBL|15.

At the Gabba they beat the Perth Scorchers by 8 wickets (19 December 2025), the Adelaide Strikers by 7 runs (27 December 2025), the Melbourne Stars by 4 wickets (2 January 2026) and the Sydney Thunder by 7 wickets (10 January 2026).

The first of those wins came after the Scorchers made 257 for 6. The Heat reached 258 for 2 in 19.5 overs.

Their season ended with a 5-wicket home loss to the Sixers on 18 January 2026. Nathan McSweeney made 69 off 54 balls for Brisbane Heat in that game, and Michael Neser added 35 off 14 balls.

The Sixers went deeper. They beat the Hobart Hurricanes by 57 runs in the Challenger at the Sydney Cricket Ground (23 January 2026).

The Perth Scorchers then beat them by 6 wickets in the BBL|15 final at Perth Stadium on 25 January 2026.

Steven Smith made 54 off 40 balls for Sydney Sixers in Brisbane on 18 January 2026. Their attack includes Ben Dwarshuis, who took 4 for 32 for Sydney Sixers in Brisbane on 29 December 2024.

Key matchups: Nathan McSweeney against Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Philippe against Xavier Bartlett

Nathan McSweeney vs Ben Dwarshuis: McSweeney top-scored with 69 off 54 balls for Brisbane Heat against the Sixers on 18 January 2026.

Dwarshuis took 4 for 32 for Sydney Sixers when the two sides met in Brisbane (29 December 2024). The Heat finished on 138 for 9 in that game.

Josh Philippe vs Xavier Bartlett: Philippe made 66 off 41 balls for Sydney Sixers in the 8-wicket win over Brisbane Heat on 29 December 2024.

Bartlett took 2 for 32 for Brisbane Heat against the Sixers on 18 January 2026.

Matthew Kuhnemann vs Joel Davies: Kuhnemann took 2 for 14 in four overs for Brisbane Heat at Coffs Harbour on 5 January 2026.

Joel Davies took 2 for 19 in four overs for Sydney Sixers in that game, which the Sixers won by 3 wickets.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers head to head Sydney Sixers 4 Brisbane Heat 1 Sydney Sixers lead 4-1 in their five most recent completed BBL meetings, January 2024 to January 2026, newest first 18 January 2026 · The Gabba, Brisbane Sixers by 5 wickets 5 January 2026 · Coffs Harbour Sixers by 3 wickets 29 December 2024 · The Gabba, Brisbane Sixers by 8 wickets 24 January 2024 · Sydney Cricket Ground (BBL|13 final) Heat by 54 runs 19 January 2024 · Carrara Oval, Gold Coast (Qualifier) Sixers by 39 runs The Heat's one win in that run was the BBL|13 final, and the Sixers batted second in both of their recent wins at the Gabba (29 December 2024 and 18 January 2026).

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers pitch report: The Gabba, Brisbane The Gabba favoured the side batting second in BBL|15, and we expect the toss winner to field, at 62.6%. Men's BBL|15 games in Brisbane, 19 December 2025 to 18 January 2026, and the 25 November forecast read Batting second The side batting second won four of the five BBL|15 games at the Gabba, the last on 18 January 2026. Big totals The Heat beat the Perth Scorchers' 257 for 6 on 19 December 2025, reaching 258 for 2 in 19.5 overs. Defending The Heat defended 179 for 9 against the Adelaide Strikers, winning by 7 runs on 27 December 2025. Weather About 26°C at the 1:45 pm IST start, cooling to 22°C by 5:30 pm IST, with humidity rising from 58% to 75%. Rain shows in 5 of the 31 forecast runs. Forecast read 25 November, 13:36 IST. On 2 January 2026 the Heat made 199 for 6 in Brisbane to beat the Melbourne Stars' 195 for 6.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers prediction: we back the Sixers at 55%

We back the Sydney Sixers, at 55.2%, 2.8 points above where the prices in our odds table put them.

The case is this fixture's recent record. The Sixers won four of the five most recent completed meetings, including both of those games at the Gabba (29 December 2024 and 18 January 2026).

The Heat's counter is their home form. They won four games at the Gabba between 19 December 2025 and 10 January 2026, including the chase of the Scorchers' 257.

Our call is the same whichever side bats first, so the toss does not change the pick.

What decides Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers

The Sixers' hold on this fixture. They won four of the five most recent completed meetings, the latest by 5 wickets on 18 January 2026.

They won four of the five most recent completed meetings, the latest by 5 wickets on 18 January 2026. Batting second in Brisbane. The side batting second won four of the five BBL|15 games at the Gabba.

The side batting second won four of the five BBL|15 games at the Gabba. McSweeney against Dwarshuis. Nathan McSweeney made 69 off 54 balls for Brisbane Heat on 18 January 2026, and Ben Dwarshuis took 4 for 32 for Sydney Sixers in Brisbane (29 December 2024).

Nathan McSweeney made 69 off 54 balls for Brisbane Heat on 18 January 2026, and Ben Dwarshuis took 4 for 32 for Sydney Sixers in Brisbane (29 December 2024). Kuhnemann's spin. Matthew Kuhnemann took 2 for 14 for Brisbane Heat at Coffs Harbour on 5 January 2026.