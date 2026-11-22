Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Toss Prediction (ST-W vs AS-W)

T20 · 34th Match · Womens Big Bash League 2026 · North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Toss 09:40 IST (expected) Thu 26 Nov · Match 10:10 IST · 15:40 local

Our toss call Bowl first 72% We put the chance that the toss winner bowls first at 72%. The coin itself is 50/50, so we call the choice.

What toss winners chose in this tournament This tournament 23 of 32 bowl

Sydney Thunder Women 5 of 6 bowl

Adelaide Strikers Women 4 of 6 bowl

What we know about this toss What toss winners chose in this tournament, newest first. Tap for the dates. This tournament 23 of 32 bowl Bat Bowl Bowl Bowl Bowl The latest 12 of the 32 tosses in this tournament In this tournament, 23 of the 32 toss winners so far chose to bowl, the latest on 22 November 2026. Melbourne Stars Women batted

Brisbane Heat Women bowled

Sydney Sixers Women bowled

Hobart Hurricanes Women bowled

Adelaide Strikers Women bowled

Sydney Thunder Women bowled

Hobart Hurricanes Women bowled

Adelaide Strikers Women batted

Sydney Thunder Women bowled

Melbourne Renegades Women bowled

Adelaide Strikers Women batted

Brisbane Heat Women bowled Sydney Thunder Women 5 of 6 bowl Bowl Bowl Bat Bowl Bowl Sydney Thunder Women's 6 toss wins in this tournament In this tournament, Sydney Thunder Women chose to bowl in 5 of their 6 toss wins. On 19 November 2026 they bowled. bowled

bowled

batted

bowled

bowled

bowled Adelaide Strikers Women 4 of 6 bowl Bowl Bat Bat Bowl Bowl Adelaide Strikers Women's 6 toss wins in this tournament In this tournament, Adelaide Strikers Women chose to bowl in 4 of their 6 toss wins. On 20 November 2026 they bowled. bowled

batted

batted

bowled

bowled

bowled North Sydney Oval 3 of 4 bowl Bowl Bowl Bat Bowl All 4 tosses at North Sydney Oval in this tournament At North Sydney Oval in this tournament, 3 of the 4 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 21 November 2026. Chasing sides won 3 of the 4 decided games. Sydney Sixers Women bowled, Sydney Sixers Women won

Melbourne Renegades Women bowled, Melbourne Renegades Women won

Melbourne Stars Women batted, Perth Scorchers Women won

Sydney Thunder Women bowled, Sydney Sixers Women won Ground North Sydney Oval Start Afternoon start, 26 November, 10:10 IST / 15:40 local

What the toss does to the odds Our call: the toss winner bowls first. Here are each team's odds and chance to win. Bet before the toss. The toss winner's odds should drop. Sydney Thunder Women Market odds, checked 23:15 IST After the toss, 09:40 IST 2.05 1.90 2.00 2.10 2.20 Sun 17:55 now 2.15 1.95 Odds now 2.05 · 47% to win

Wins toss, bowls first 1.95 · 49% to win

Loses toss, bats first 2.15 · 45% to win Bet at 2.10 → Adelaide Strikers Women Market odds, checked 23:15 IST After the toss, 09:40 IST 1.82 1.70 1.80 2.00 Sun 17:55 now 1.90 1.74 Odds now 1.82 · 53% to win

Wins toss, bowls first 1.74 · 55% to win

Loses toss, bats first 1.90 · 51% to win Bet at 1.82 →

How we made this Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women toss prediction We look at each side's recent toss choices, the ground, how chasing has gone there, the start time and the expected conditions. Our AI model turns that into one call, and any percentage shown is the chance we give that choice. Every call is graded against the real toss, right or wrong. Use our public record to see the results, including misses. See our toss methodology.

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ST-W vs AS-W toss prediction FAQ Who will win the ST-W vs AS-W toss? ⌄ Our call is that the toss winner will choose to bowl first, at 72%. The coin itself is 50/50, so the choice is what this page predicts. The toss is expected at 09:40 IST on 26 November. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. What will the toss winner choose in ST-W vs AS-W? ⌄ We expect the toss winner to bowl first, at 72%. In this tournament, Sydney Thunder Women chose to bowl in 5 of their 6 toss wins. In this tournament, Adelaide Strikers Women chose to bowl in 4 of their 6 toss wins. What time is the ST-W vs AS-W toss? ⌄ The toss is expected at 09:40 IST on 26 November, 30 minutes before the 10:10 IST start. This page shows the winner and their choice as soon as the toss is confirmed. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong. What did toss winners choose at North Sydney Oval, Sydney? ⌄ At North Sydney Oval in this tournament, 3 of the 4 toss winners chose to bowl, the latest on 21 November 2026. Chasing sides won 3 of the 4 decided games. Every call we make is graded against the real toss, right or wrong.