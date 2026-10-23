Uganda to win in Abuja.

Our AI model predicts Uganda to beat Mozambique with a 97% win probability in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier C at Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 2, Abuja. The market makes Uganda even shorter, at 1.01, and Uganda beat Mozambique in Benoni in both September 2022 and December 2023.

Uganda arrive after wins over Zambia, Lesotho and Gambia

Uganda opened with an 87-run win over Zambia at Oval 1 in Abuja (20 October 2026). They made 195 for 6 in their 20 overs. Zambia were then bowled out for 108 in 17.3 overs.

Olipa Gerald made 82 off 42 balls for Uganda against Zambia on 20 October 2026. Riazat Ali Shah leads Uganda at this qualifier, and Agostinho Navicha leads Mozambique, according to the ICC.

Uganda beat Lesotho by five wickets at Oval 2 on 21 October. Lesotho were all out for 87 in 19.3 overs. Uganda reached 89 for 5 in 12.3 overs to win it.

Uganda then beat Gambia by 10 wickets at Oval 2 in the 23 October game. Gambia were dismissed for 27 in 8.2 overs. Uganda knocked off the runs in 1.4 overs. Robinson Obuya made 20 not out off 6 balls against Gambia on 23 October 2026.

Mozambique need their batting to last against Uganda

Lesotho beat Mozambique by 74 runs at Oval 1 (20 October 2026). Lesotho made 169 for 8 in their 20 overs. Mozambique were then dismissed for 95 in 18.2 overs.

Joao Hou made 49 off 45 balls for Mozambique against Lesotho on 20 October 2026.

Mozambique beat Gambia by 28 runs at Oval 1 on 21 October. Mozambique made 148 for 6 in their 20 overs. Gambia finished their reply on 120 for 8.

Agostinho Navicha made 61 not out off 31 balls for Mozambique against Gambia on 21 October 2026.

Nigeria beat Mozambique by seven wickets at Oval 1 (23 October 2026). Mozambique were all out for 93 in 19.4 overs. Nigeria reached 94 for 3 in 8.3 overs. Joao Hou top-scored for Mozambique with 35 off 31 balls against Nigeria on 23 October 2026.

Key Matchups: Mozambique's top order against Uganda's bowlers

Agostinho Navicha vs the Uganda attack: Agostinho Navicha made 61 not out off 31 balls against Gambia on 21 October 2026. Uganda bowled Lesotho out for 87 at Oval 2 (21 October), so Navicha needs a long stay, not a quick cameo.

Joao Hou vs the new ball: Joao Hou made 49 off 45 balls against Lesotho on 20 October 2026. He then made 35 off 31 balls against Nigeria on 23 October 2026, in a Mozambique total of 93.

Olipa Gerald vs the Mozambique attack: Olipa Gerald made 82 off 42 balls against Zambia on 20 October 2026. Mozambique let Lesotho reach 169 for 8 at Oval 1 in their opening game, and a start like that from Gerald would put the game out of reach.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record Uganda beat Mozambique by 38 runs at Willowmoore Park, Benoni on 18 September 2022, in the Africa Cricket Association Cup. Uganda made 162 for 7 in that game. Mozambique replied with 124 for 9. Uganda also beat Mozambique by 51 runs at Willowmoore Park on 15 December 2023, in the next edition of the same cup. Mozambique were all out for 98 in 17.4 overs in that game.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Nigeria Cricket Federation Oval 2, Abuja. This qualifier's games are split between Oval 1 and Oval 2 at the federation's ground in Abuja, with this one a 2:30 pm IST (09:00 UTC) start. Pitch: Nigeria made 262 for 1 against Gambia at Oval 2 on 20 October 2026. Lesotho were all out for 58 against Zambia at Oval 2 on 23 October 2026.

Nigeria made 262 for 1 against Gambia at Oval 2 on 20 October 2026. Lesotho were all out for 58 against Zambia at Oval 2 on 23 October 2026. Toss: Toss call: Bat first — we put the chance that the toss winner bats first at 76%. Uganda won the toss and batted against Zambia on 20 October 2026. Mozambique won the toss and batted against Gambia (21 October) and against Nigeria (23 October 2026). Our toss page logs the pre-toss pick for Uganda vs Mozambique, timestamped and publicly tracked.

Match Analysis: where Uganda vs Mozambique is won and lost

Mozambique's batting decides most of this. They were all out for 95 against Lesotho (20 October) and for 93 against Nigeria (23 October 2026), both at Oval 1.

Uganda have bowled sides out cheaply at Oval 2. Uganda dismissed Lesotho for 87 at Oval 2 on 21 October. Uganda dismissed Gambia for 27 at Oval 2 on 23 October 2026.

Uganda's batting has had little to do since the opening game. They needed 12.3 overs to reach 89 against Lesotho (21 October) and 1.4 overs to reach 28 against Gambia (23 October 2026).

Our toss call is bat first, at 76%, so the side that wins the toss in Abuja is likely to bat.

Uganda vs Mozambique Prediction: Uganda are 97% favourites

We back Uganda at 97%, after wins over Zambia by 87 runs (20 October), Lesotho by five wickets (21 October) and Gambia by 10 wickets (23 October 2026). Mozambique's chance rests on Agostinho Navicha and Joao Hou batting deep, as Navicha did against Gambia in the 21 October game. Mozambique were bowled out inside their 20 overs in both defeats in Abuja, for 95 against Lesotho and 93 against Nigeria.

On price, the match-winner market has this about right, and the toss is the sharper angle. We expect the toss winner to bat first.