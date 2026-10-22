India to beat New Zealand in Christchurch.

Our AI model predicts India to beat New Zealand with a 64.1% win probability in the 2nd T20I of the five-match series, at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Saturday 24 October 2026. India won the series opener in Christchurch by four wickets, with two balls to spare.

That leaves India 1-0 up in the five-match series. The market broadly agrees with our number on India, so the price on the favourite is efficient and the toss is the angle we would follow.

Can Glenn Phillips pull New Zealand level?

India won the toss and chose to field in the opener on 22 October 2026. New Zealand batted first and posted 225 for 4 in their 20 overs.

Glenn Phillips carried that total, hitting 82 not out off 40 balls against India (22 October 2026).

Finn Allen struck 45 from 24 balls for New Zealand against India in that game. Bevon Jacobs added 31 from 16 balls for New Zealand in the same innings.

Daryl Mitchell scored 28 from 19 balls for New Zealand in the series opener. Tim Seifert made 24 off 17 balls in that New Zealand innings against India.

New Zealand's T20Is before this series were a mixed run. South Africa beat New Zealand by 33 runs at Hagley Oval on 25 March 2026, after South Africa reached 187 for 4.

New Zealand finished on 154 for 8 in reply that day. A month later, Bangladesh beat New Zealand by six wickets at Chattogram (27 April 2026).

The game at Chattogram on 29 April 2026 was abandoned without a ball bowled. New Zealand then beat Bangladesh by six wickets, on the DLS method, at Mirpur on 2 May 2026.

Bevon Jacobs hit 62 not out off 31 balls for New Zealand against Bangladesh in that Mirpur win.

India's top order keeps setting the pace

India's reply in Christchurch took 19.4 overs. India reached 230 for 6 and won by four wickets, with two balls left.

Sanju Samson led that chase, scoring 67 off 33 balls against New Zealand in the opener.

Shreyas Iyer made 42 from 28 balls for India in the same chase against New Zealand. Naman Dhir finished it with 42 not out off 15 balls against New Zealand.

Abhishek Sharma hit 29 from 12 balls for India against New Zealand in the opener. Axar Patel scored 24 in 14 balls in the same India innings.

India came to New Zealand from a home T20I series against West Indies. West Indies beat India by six wickets at Ranchi on 9 October 2026, after India scored 249 for 5.

Sanju Samson made 82 off 41 balls for India against West Indies in that Ranchi game. Tilak Varma added 44 not out in 18 balls in the same India innings.

India beat West Indies by 14 runs at Indore two days later (11 October 2026), after India made 223. Abhishek Sharma struck 69 from 30 balls against West Indies in that Indore win.

West Indies piled up 247 for 3 at Hyderabad on 14 October 2026 and beat India by 24 runs. India's game against West Indies at Bengaluru (17 October 2026) ended with no result, with India on 118 for 5 in 7.4 overs.

Key matchups: India's openers against New Zealand's new ball

Sanju Samson vs New Zealand's powerplay: Sanju Samson opened India's reply in Christchurch with 67. Against West Indies at Ranchi (9 October 2026), Sanju Samson hit 82.

Abhishek Sharma vs the new ball: Abhishek Sharma struck 69 against West Indies at Indore (11 October 2026), and New Zealand's new-ball bowlers face him first again.

Glenn Phillips vs India's death bowling: Glenn Phillips was unbeaten on 82 when New Zealand's innings ended in the opener against India.

Naman Dhir vs New Zealand's last overs: Naman Dhir was unbeaten on 42 when India won the opener against New Zealand with two balls left.

🤝 Head-to-Head Record India won four of the five most recent T20Is between these sides on the ESPNcricinfo list, from January to October 2026. India beat New Zealand by eight wickets at Guwahati on 25 January 2026, reaching 155 for 2 in 10 overs. New Zealand beat India by 50 runs at Visakhapatnam three days later (28 January 2026), after New Zealand scored 215 for 7. India beat New Zealand by 46 runs at Thiruvananthapuram on 31 January 2026, after India reached 271 for 5. India posted 255 for 5 in the T20 World Cup final at Ahmedabad on 8 March 2026 and beat New Zealand by 96 runs. The latest meeting was the series opener in Christchurch (22 October 2026), which India won by four wickets.

🏟️ Venue, Conditions & Toss Hagley Oval, Christchurch hosts the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and India on Saturday 24 October 2026. Pitch: New Zealand posted 225 for 4 batting first against India at Hagley Oval (22 October 2026). England scored 236 for 4 against New Zealand at Hagley Oval on 20 October 2025 and won by 65 runs.

New Zealand posted 225 for 4 batting first against India at Hagley Oval (22 October 2026). England scored 236 for 4 against New Zealand at Hagley Oval on 20 October 2025 and won by 65 runs. Weather: An evening start under floodlights in Christchurch, at 12:30 pm IST (07:00 UTC).

An evening start under floodlights in Christchurch, at 12:30 pm IST (07:00 UTC). Toss: Toss call: Field first — we put the chance that the toss winner fields first at 69%. India won the toss and fielded at Hagley Oval in the opener (22 October 2026), and New Zealand won the toss and fielded at Hagley Oval against Pakistan (16 March 2025), England (18 and 20 October 2025) and South Africa (25 March 2026). The New Zealand vs India toss page records our call before the toss and updates with the result.

Match Analysis: where India can be stopped

New Zealand's best route is a big first innings, and even that was not enough in the opener. New Zealand posted 225 for 4 against India that day. India still won with two balls left.

India's batting depth is the problem for New Zealand, and Naman Dhir's unbeaten finish in the opener showed it.

The early overs matter for both sides. India's openers scored quickly in the opener, so New Zealand need early wickets with the new ball.

New Zealand vs India prediction: India at 64%

We back India at 64.1%. India won the series opener in Christchurch by four wickets, and India have won four of the five most recent T20Is between these sides.

India's price of 1.56 sits on our fair odds of 1.56, so the match-winner market is efficiently priced and the toss is the angle: field first at 69%.